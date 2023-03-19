2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Schedule PDF Download – All Time Zones

The FIFA Women’s World Cup is a highly anticipated international football tournament featuring the top women’s national teams from around the world. The tournament takes place every four years, and the next edition is set to be held in Australia and New Zealand in 2023. As fans and enthusiasts eagerly await the start of the tournament, the schedule for the event has been released in a downloadable PDF format for easy access and reference.

Event 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup
Host Australia and New Zealand
Dates 20th July – 20th August 2023
Teams 32
Venues Ten

FIFA Women’s World Cup Schedule PDF Download

This schedule provides important information on match dates, times, and venues, allowing fans to plan their viewing and travel schedules accordingly. With the excitement and anticipation building up for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, this schedule download is a must-have resource for all fans of women’s football.

Download FIFA Women’s World Cup Schedule 2023 Here.

Date

Matches

Time (ET)

Venue

20th July 2023

New Zealand vs. Norway

3 AM

Eden Park

20th July 2023

Australia vs. Ireland

6 AM

Sydney Football Stadium

20th July 2023

Nigeria vs Canada

10.30 PM

Melbourne Rectangular Stadium

21st July 2023

Philippines vs. Switzerland

1 AM

Dunedin Stadium

21st July 2023

Spain vs. Costa Rica

3:30 PM

Melbourne Rectangular Stadium

21st July 2023

USA vs Vietnam

9 PM

Wellington Regional Stadium

22nd July 2023

Zambia vs. Japan

3 AM

Waikato Stadium

22nd July 2023

England vs. Playoff Winner

5:30 AM

Brisbane Stadium

22nd July 2023

Denmark vs. China PR

8 AM

Perth Rectangular Stadium

23rd July 2023

Sweden vs. South Africa

1 AM

Dunedin Stadium

23rd July 2023

Netherlands vs. Group A Play-off Winner

3.30 AM

Sydney Football Stadium

23rd July 2023

France vs. Jamaica

6 AM

Wellington Regional Stadium

24th July 2023

Italy vs. Argentina

2 AM

Hindmarsh Stadium

24th July 2023

Germany vs. Morocco

4:30 AM

Eden Park

24th July 2023

Brazil vs. Group C Play-off Winner

7 AM

Melbourne Rectangular Stadium

24th July 2023

Colombia vs. Korea Republic

10 PM

Sydney Football Stadium

25th July 2023

New Zealand vs.Philippines

1:30 AM

Wellington Regional Stadium

25th July 2023

Switzerland vs. Norway

4 AM

Waikato Stadium

26th July 2023

Japan vs. Costa Rica

1 AM

Perth Rectangular Stadium

26th July 2023

Spain vs. Zambia

3.30 AM

Eden Park

26th July 2023

Canada vs. Ireland

8 AM

Dunedin Stadium

26th July 2023

USA vs. Netherlands

9 PM

Brisbane Stadium

27th July 2023

Group A Play-off Winner vs. Vietnam

3.30 AM

Wellington Regional Stadium

27th July 2023

Australia vs. Nigeria

6 AM

Waikato Stadium

27th July 2023

Argentina vs. South Africa

8 PM

Sydney Football Stadium

28th July 2023

England vs. Denmark

4.30 AM

Hindmarsh Stadium

28th July 2023

China PR vs. Group B Play-off Winner

7 AM

Dunedin Stadium

29th July 2023

Sweden vs. Italy

3.30 AM

Brisbane Stadium

29th July 2023

France vs. Brazil

6 AM

Perth Rectangular Stadium

29th July 2023

Group C Play-off Winner vs. Jamaica

8.30 AM

Wellington Regional Stadium

30th July 2023

Korea Republic vs. Morocco

12.30 AM

Sydney Football Stadium

30th July 2023

Germany vs. Colombia

5 AM

Hindmarsh Stadium

30th July 2023

Norway vs. Philippines

3 AM

Dunedin Stadium

30th July 2023

Switzerland vs. New Zealand

3 AM

Eden Park

31st July 2023

Japan vs. Spain

3 AM

Melbourne Rectangular Stadium

31st July 2023

Costa Rica vs. Zambia

3 AM

Brisbane Stadium

31st July 2023

Republic of Ireland vs. Nigeria

6 AM

Wellington Regional Stadium

31st July 2023

Canada vs. Australia

6 AM

Waikato Stadium

1st August 2023

Vietnam vs. Netherlands

3 AM

Hindmarsh Stadium

1st August 2023

Group A Play-off Winner vs. USA

3 AM

Perth Rectangular Stadium

1st August 2023

China PR vs. England

7 AM

Eden Park

1st August 2023

Group B Play-off Winner vs. Denmark

7 AM

Dunedin Stadium

2nd August 2023

Argentina vs. Sweden

3 AM

Sydney Football Stadium

2nd August 2023

South Africa vs. Italy

3 AM

Melbourne Rectangular Stadium

2nd August 2023

Group C Play-off Winner vs. France

6 AM

Waikato Stadium

2nd August 2023

Jamaica vs. Brazil

6 AM

Wellington Regional Stadium

3rd August 2023

Morocco vs. Colombia

6 AM

Brisbane Stadium

3rd August 2023

Korea Republic vs. Germany

6 AM

Perth Rectangular Stadium

 

EVERYTHING ABOUT FIFA MENS WORLD CUP 2022

The Round of 16 matches starts today on 3rd December 2022. The FIFA World Cup is an international football tournament every four years. The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be the 22nd edition of the event and is scheduled to take place in Qatar from 20 November to 18 December 2022.

This will be the first time the World Cup will be held in Asia and the first in a Muslim-majority country. The tournament will involve 32 national teams, including Qatar’s host nation.

The World Cup is one of the world’s most widely anticipated sporting events, and fans from all over the globe will be looking to follow their team’s progress throughout the tournament.

Qatar will face Ecuador in the opening game. All World Cup matches will be streamed live on Fox sports starting with the opening ceremony.

Are you counting down the days until the 2022 FIFA World Cup? Well, we’ve got some good news for you – we’ve got the official schedule right here. Whether you’re planning on tuning in to every match or just want to know when your favorite team is playing, this PDF download will have everything you need. So mark your calendars and get ready for an unforgettable soccer experience.

If you’re looking for a way to download the FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule in PDF format, you’ve come to the right place. Our website offers a free PDF download of the schedule to keep track of all the matches in Qatar this year.

FIFA World Cup Finals Schedule

Date Match Time
(ET / GMT)		 Stadium
Sunday, Dec. 18 Argentina vs France 10 a.m. / 3 p.m. Lusail

FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals Schedule PDF Download

Ready for the quarterfinal matches? The quarterfinal matches will be fixed on 9th and 10th of December 2022. Here is the full schedule with PDF download link for World Cup Quarterfinals.

Dates Quarterfinal Matches Time
(ET / GMT)		 Stadium
Friday, 9th December 2022 Croatia vs. Brazil 10 a.m. / 3 p.m. Education City
Friday, 9th December 2022 Netherlands vs.
Argentina		 2 p.m. / 7 p.m. Lusail
Saturday, 10th December 2022 Morocco vs.
Portugal		 10 a.m. / 3 p.m. Al Thumama
Saturday, 10th December 2022 England vs.
France		 2 p.m. / 7 p.m. Al Bayt

Download FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal Schedule Here

FIFA World Cup Round of 16 Schedule PDF Download

Are you excited for the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 Schedule? The first games start on December 3, 2022. Here’s a look at when each game is playing out. Which one are you most looking forward to? Find full schedule with PDF download below.

Date Match Time (ET) Stadium
Saturday, 3rd December 2022 Netherlands vs. USA 10 a.m. Khalifa Int’l
Saturday, 3rd December 2022 Argentina vs. Australia 2 p.m. Ahmad Bin Ali
Sunday, 4th December 2022 France vs. Poland 10 a.m. Al Thumama
Sunday, 4th December 2022 England vs. Senegal 2 p.m. Al Bayt
Monday, 5th December 2022 Japan vs. Croatia 10 a.m. Al Janoub
Monday, 5th December 2022 Brazil vs. South Korea 2 p.m. Stadium 974
Tuesday, 6th December 2022 Morocco vs. Spain 10 a.m. Education City
Tuesday, 6th December 2022 Portugal vs. Switzerland 2 p.m. Lusail

Download Round of 16 Schedule here

FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule Wall Chart PDF Download in Different Languages

Just use the PDF file to take printouts of World Cup Schedule Wall Charts with groups, timings, dates, team and details.

Languages PDF Download
Arabic-Qatar-KSA (UTC+3) Go Here
English-Australia (UTC+11) Go Here
English-Asia-Australia (UTC+8) Go Here
English-Europe-Africa (GMT) Go Here
English-Europe-Africa (UTC+1) Go Here
English-Korea-Japan (UTC+9) Go Here
English-North America-Central Go Here
English-North America-Eastern Go Here
English-North America-Mountain Go Here
English-North America-Pacific Go Here
Español-Argentina-Uruguay Go Here
Español-Centro (MEX-CRC) Go Here
Español-Ecuador Go Here
Español-España Go Here
Português-Brasil Go Here
English- (UTC+5.30) India Go Here
Português-Brasil Go Here

FIFA World Cup Schedule PDF Download 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule In PDF

If you’re looking for the schedule and want to know when your favorite team is playing, we’ve got you covered. We’ve put together a PDF download of the entire schedule so you can keep track of who’s playing when and where. Check it out!

To download the schedule, click on the link below and select the “Save as PDF” option. Then, you can print it out or save it to your computer for future reference.

World Cup starts with the Opening ceremony on 20th November 2022. FIFA made minor changes in the opening match between Qatar vs. Ecuador on the same day as the tournament’s first match.

Click here to download the FIFA World Cup schedule (PDF) Officially 

FIFA World Cup Schedule – Different Time Zones PDF Downland

We will be updating full time zones for FIFA World Cup 2022 in PDF here.

Teams Qualified for Round of 16

  • Netherlands
  • USA
  • Argentina
  • Australia
  • France
  • Poland
  • England
  • Senegal
  • Japan
  • Croatia
  • Morocco
  • Spain

FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule Printer Friendly – A4 Sheet Printable Image

printer friendly World cup 2022 schedule

DATES

MATCHES

VENUES

November
21

Senegal vs. Netherlands

Al Thumama
Stadium, Doha

November
21

England vs Iran

Khalifa
International Stadium, Al Rayyan

November
20

Qatar vs Ecuador

Al Bayt
Stadium, Al Kohr

November
22

USA vs. Wales

Ahmad bin
Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

November
22

Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia

Lusail
Iconic Stadium, Lusail

November
22

Denmark vs Tunisia

Education
City Stadium, Al Rayyan

November
22

Mexico vs Poland

Stadium
974, Doha

November
23

France vs. Australia

Al Janoub
Stadium, Al Wakrah

November
23

Morocco vs. Croatia

Al Bayt
Stadium, Al Kohr

November
23

Germany vs Japan

Khalifa
International Stadium, Al Rayyan

November
23

Spain vs. Costa Rica

Al Thumama
Stadium, Doha

November
24

Belgium vs. Canada

Ahmad bin
Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

November
24

Switzerland vs. Cameroon

Al Janoub
Stadium, Al Wakrah

November
24

Uruguay vs. South Korea

Education
City Stadium, Al Rayyan

November
24

Portugal vs Ghana

Stadium
974, Doha

November
25

Brazil vs. Serbia

Lusail
Iconic Stadium, Lusail

November
25

Wales vs. Iran

Ahmad bin
Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

November
25

Qatar vs Senegal

Al Thumama
Stadium, Doha

November
25

Netherlands vs. Ecuador

Khalifa
International Stadium, Al Rayyan

November
26

England vs USA

Al Bayt
Stadium, Al Kohr

November
26

Tunisia vs Australia

Al Janoub
Stadium, Al Wakrah

November
26

Poland vs. Saudi Arabia

Education
City Stadium, Al Rayyan

November
26

France vs Denmark

Stadium
974, Doha

November
27

Argentina vs Mexico

Lusail
Iconic Stadium, Lusail

November
27

Japan vs. Costa Rica

Ahmad bin
Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

November
27

Belgium vs. Morocco

Al Thumama
Stadium, Doha

November
27

Croatia vs. Canada

Khalifa
International Stadium, Al Rayyan

November
28

Spain vs Germany

Al Bayt
Stadium, Al Kohr

November
28

Cameroon vs Serbia

Al Janoub
Stadium, Al Wakrah

November
28

South Korea vs. Ghana

Education
City Stadium, Al Rayyan

November
28

Brazil vs. Switzerland

Stadium
974, Doha

November
29

Portugal vs. Uruguay

Lusail
Iconic Stadium, Lusail

November
29

Netherlands vs. Qatar

Al Bayt
Stadium, Al Kohr

November
29

Ecuador vs Senegal

Khalifa
International Stadium, Al Rayyan

November
30

Wales vs. England

Ahmad bin
Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

November
30

Iran vs USA

Al Thumama
Stadium, Doha

November
30

Tunisia vs France

Education
City Stadium, Al Rayyan

November
30

Australia vs. Denmark

Al Janoub
Stadium, Al Wakrah

December 1

Poland vs Argentina

Stadium
974, Doha

December 1

Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico

Lusail
Iconic Stadium, Lusail

December 1

Croatia vs. Belgium

Ahmad bin
Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

December 1

Canada vs. Morocco

Al Thumama
Stadium, Doha

December 2

Japan vs. Spain

Khalifa
International Stadium, Al Rayyan

December 2

Costa Rica vs. Germany

Al Bayt
Stadium, Al Kohr

December 2

South Korea vs Portugal

Education
City Stadium, Al Rayyan

December 2

Ghana vs Uruguay

Al Janoub
Stadium, Al Wakrah

December 3

Cameroon vs. Brazil

Lusail
Iconic Stadium, Lusail

December 3

Serbia vs Switzerland

Stadium
974, Doha
FIFA World Cup 2022 PDF Schedule

Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 PDF Schedule

Team by Team Schedule

Let’s split out the schedule of each Teams which helps you to easy access to your favorite team matches with dates.

Argentina

  • Argentina vs Saudi Arabia on 22nd November 2022 at 5 AM ET
  • Argentina vs Mexico on 26th November 2022 at 2 PM ET.
  • Argentina vs Poland on 30th November 2022 at 2 PM ET

Downland FIFA World Cup Schedule in Argentina Time (ART)

Brazil

  • Brazil vs Serbia on 24th November 2022 at 2 PM ET
  • Brazil vs Switzerland on 28th November 2022 at 11 AM ET
  • Brazil vs Cameroon on 2nd December 2022 at 2 PM ET

FIFA World Cup Schedule in Brasilia Time (BRT)

France

  • France vs. Australia on 22nd November 2022 at 2 PM ET
  • France vs. Denmark on 26th November 2022 at 11 AM ET
  • France vs. Tunisia on 30th November 2022 at 10 AM ET

USA

  • USA vs Wales on 21st November 2022 at 2 PM ET
  • England vs USA on 25th November 2022 at 2 PM ET
  • Iran vs USA on 29th November 2022 at 2 PM ET

Download 2022 FIFA World Cup Schedule in Eastern Standard Time PDF

Canada

  • Belgium vs Canada on 23rd November 2022 at 2 PM ET
  • Croatia vs Canada on 27th November 2022 at 11 AM ET
  • Canada vs Morocco on 1st December 2022 at 10 AM ET

Download 2022 FIFA World Cup Schedule in Central Standard Time (CST) PDF

Spain

  • Spain vs Costa Rica on 23rd November 2022 at 11 AM ET
  • Spain vs Germany on 27th November 2022 at 2 PM ET
  • Japan v Spain on 1st December 2022 at 2 PM ET

Australia

  • France vs Australia on 22nd November 2022 at 2 PM ET
  • Tunisia vs Australia on 26th November 2022 at 5 AM ET
  • Australia vs Denmark on 30th November 2022 at 10 AM ET

Download FIFA World Cup Schedule in AEST Timings Here

Ecuador

  • Qatar vs. Ecuador on 20th November 2022 at 11 AM ET
  • Netherlands vs. Ecuador on 25th November 2022 at 11 AM ET
  • Ecuador vs. Senegal on 29th November 2022 at 10 AM ET

Portugal

  • Portugal vs Ghana on 24th at November 2022 at 11 AM ET
  • Portugal vs Uruguay on 28th November 20222 at PM ET
  • South Korea vs Portugal on 2nd December 2022 at 10 AM ET

Japan

  • Germany vs Japan on 23rd November 2022 at 8 AM ET
  • Japan vs Costa Rica on 27th November 2022 at 5 AM ET
  • Japan vs Spain on 1st December 2022 at 2 PM ET

Download 2022 FIFA World Cup Schedule in Japan Standard Time (JST) PDF

Denmark

  • Denmark vs Tunisia on 22nd November 2022 at 8 AM ET
  • France vs Denmark on 26th November 2022 at 11 AM ET
  • Australia vs Denmark on 30th November 2022 at 10 AM ET

Tunisia

  • Denmark vs Tunisia on 22nd November 2022 at 8 AM ET
  • Tunisia vs Australia on 26th November 2022 at 5 AM ET
  • Tunisia vs France on 30th November 2022 at 10 AM ET

Iran

  • England vs Iran on 21st November 2022 at 8 AM ET
  • Wales vs Iran on 25th November 2022 at 5 AM ET
  • Iran vs USA on 29th November 2022 at 2 PM ET

South Korea

  • Uruguay vs South Korea on 24th November 2022 at 8 AM ET
  • South Korea vs Ghana on 28th November 2022 at 8 AM ET
  • South Korea vs Portugal on 2nd December 2022 at 10 AM ET

Costa Rica

  • Spain vs Costa Rica on 23rd November 2022 at 11 AM ET
  • Japan vs Costa Rica on 27th November 2022 at 5 AM ET
  • Costa Rica vs Germany on 1st December 2022 at 2 PM ET

Wales

  • USA vs Wales on 21st November 2022 at 2 PM ET
  • Wales vs Iran on 25th November 2022 at 5 AM ET
  • Wales vs England on 29th November 2022 at 2 PM ET

Poland

  • Mexico vs Poland on 22nd November at 11 AM ET
  • Poland vs Saudi Arabia on 26th November at 8 AM ET
  • Poland vs Argentina on 30th November at 2 PM ET

Germany

  • Germany vs Japan on 23rd November 2022 at 8 AM ET
  • Spain vs Germany on 27th November 2022 at 2 PM ET
  • Costa Rica vs Germany on 1st December 2022 at 2 PM ET

Belgium

  • Belgium vs Canada on 23rd November 2022 at 2 PM ET
  • Belgium vs Morocco on 27th November 2022 at 8 AM ET
  • Croatia vs Belgium on 1st December 2022 at 10 AM ET

Morocco

  • Morocco vs Croatia on 23rd November 2022 at 5 AM ET
  • Belgium vs Morocco on 27th November 2022 at 8 AM ET
  • Canada vs Morocco on 1st December 2022 at 10 AM ET

Ghana

  • Portugal vs Ghana on 24th November 2022 at 1 AM ET
  • South Korea vs Ghana on 28th November 2022 at 8 AM ET
  • Ghana vs Uruguay on 2nd December 2022 at 10 AM ET

Serbia

  • Serbia vs Brazil on 24th November 2022 at 2 PM ET
  • Serbia vs Cameroon on 28th November 2022 at 5 AM ET
  • Serbia vs Switzerland on 2nd December 2022 at 2 PM ET

Switzerland

  • Switzerland vs. Cameroon on 24th November 2022 at 2 PM ET
  • Brazil vs Switzerland on 28th November 2022 at 11 AM ET
  • Serbia vs Switzerland on 2nd December 2022 at 2 PM ET

Mexico

  • Mexico vs Poland on 22nd November 2022 at 11 AM ET
  • Mexico vs Argentina on 28th November 2022 at 2 PM ET
  • Mexico vs Saudi Arabia on 2nd December 2022 at 2 PM ET

After the group matches, Quarterfinals starts from 9th of December 2022 followed by Semifinal matches, and final game on 18th December which will decide the World Cup Qatar Winner.

Quarterfinals

The quarterfinal FIFA World Cup matches will start on the 9th and 10th of December 2022, with two games each day.

Semifinals

The semifinals will be on the 13th and 14th of December 2022. Lusail and Al Bayt will host the matches.

3rd Place

The third place match will be on 17th December 2022 at 10 AM ET. Khalifa International Stadium will be the venue for the game.

World Cup Final

The final match will be on 18th December 2022. The live coverage of the World Cup Finals starts at 10 AM ET. Lusail Iconic Stadium will host the last game.

Final Words

I hope you got the links and process to download the world cup Qatar schedule for free. Make sure to keep a printout so that you can quickly check out each match with time, date, and venue.

