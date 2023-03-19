2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Schedule PDF Download – All Time Zones

The FIFA Women’s World Cup is a highly anticipated international football tournament featuring the top women’s national teams from around the world. The tournament takes place every four years, and the next edition is set to be held in Australia and New Zealand in 2023. As fans and enthusiasts eagerly await the start of the tournament, the schedule for the event has been released in a downloadable PDF format for easy access and reference.

Event 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Host Australia and New Zealand Dates 20th July – 20th August 2023 Teams 32 Venues Ten

FIFA Women's World Cup Schedule

This schedule provides important information on match dates, times, and venues, allowing fans to plan their viewing and travel schedules accordingly. With the excitement and anticipation building up for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, this schedule download is a must-have resource for all fans of women’s football.

Date Matches Time (ET) Venue 20th July 2023 New Zealand vs. Norway 3 AM Eden Park 20th July 2023 Australia vs. Ireland 6 AM Sydney Football Stadium 20th July 2023 Nigeria vs Canada 10.30 PM Melbourne Rectangular Stadium 21st July 2023 Philippines vs. Switzerland 1 AM Dunedin Stadium 21st July 2023 Spain vs. Costa Rica 3:30 PM Melbourne Rectangular Stadium 21st July 2023 USA vs Vietnam 9 PM Wellington Regional Stadium 22nd July 2023 Zambia vs. Japan 3 AM Waikato Stadium 22nd July 2023 England vs. Playoff Winner 5:30 AM Brisbane Stadium 22nd July 2023 Denmark vs. China PR 8 AM Perth Rectangular Stadium 23rd July 2023 Sweden vs. South Africa 1 AM Dunedin Stadium 23rd July 2023 Netherlands vs. Group A Play-off Winner 3.30 AM Sydney Football Stadium 23rd July 2023 France vs. Jamaica 6 AM Wellington Regional Stadium 24th July 2023 Italy vs. Argentina 2 AM Hindmarsh Stadium 24th July 2023 Germany vs. Morocco 4:30 AM Eden Park 24th July 2023 Brazil vs. Group C Play-off Winner 7 AM Melbourne Rectangular Stadium 24th July 2023 Colombia vs. Korea Republic 10 PM Sydney Football Stadium 25th July 2023 New Zealand vs.Philippines 1:30 AM Wellington Regional Stadium 25th July 2023 Switzerland vs. Norway 4 AM Waikato Stadium 26th July 2023 Japan vs. Costa Rica 1 AM Perth Rectangular Stadium 26th July 2023 Spain vs. Zambia 3.30 AM Eden Park 26th July 2023 Canada vs. Ireland 8 AM Dunedin Stadium 26th July 2023 USA vs. Netherlands 9 PM Brisbane Stadium 27th July 2023 Group A Play-off Winner vs. Vietnam 3.30 AM Wellington Regional Stadium 27th July 2023 Australia vs. Nigeria 6 AM Waikato Stadium 27th July 2023 Argentina vs. South Africa 8 PM Sydney Football Stadium 28th July 2023 England vs. Denmark 4.30 AM Hindmarsh Stadium 28th July 2023 China PR vs. Group B Play-off Winner 7 AM Dunedin Stadium 29th July 2023 Sweden vs. Italy 3.30 AM Brisbane Stadium 29th July 2023 France vs. Brazil 6 AM Perth Rectangular Stadium 29th July 2023 Group C Play-off Winner vs. Jamaica 8.30 AM Wellington Regional Stadium 30th July 2023 Korea Republic vs. Morocco 12.30 AM Sydney Football Stadium 30th July 2023 Germany vs. Colombia 5 AM Hindmarsh Stadium 30th July 2023 Norway vs. Philippines 3 AM Dunedin Stadium 30th July 2023 Switzerland vs. New Zealand 3 AM Eden Park 31st July 2023 Japan vs. Spain 3 AM Melbourne Rectangular Stadium 31st July 2023 Costa Rica vs. Zambia 3 AM Brisbane Stadium 31st July 2023 Republic of Ireland vs. Nigeria 6 AM Wellington Regional Stadium 31st July 2023 Canada vs. Australia 6 AM Waikato Stadium 1st August 2023 Vietnam vs. Netherlands 3 AM Hindmarsh Stadium 1st August 2023 Group A Play-off Winner vs. USA 3 AM Perth Rectangular Stadium 1st August 2023 China PR vs. England 7 AM Eden Park 1st August 2023 Group B Play-off Winner vs. Denmark 7 AM Dunedin Stadium 2nd August 2023 Argentina vs. Sweden 3 AM Sydney Football Stadium 2nd August 2023 South Africa vs. Italy 3 AM Melbourne Rectangular Stadium 2nd August 2023 Group C Play-off Winner vs. France 6 AM Waikato Stadium 2nd August 2023 Jamaica vs. Brazil 6 AM Wellington Regional Stadium 3rd August 2023 Morocco vs. Colombia 6 AM Brisbane Stadium 3rd August 2023 Korea Republic vs. Germany 6 AM Perth Rectangular Stadium

The Round of 16 matches starts today on 3rd December 2022. The FIFA World Cup is an international football tournament every four years. The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be the 22nd edition of the event and is scheduled to take place in Qatar from 20 November to 18 December 2022.

This will be the first time the World Cup will be held in Asia and the first in a Muslim-majority country. The tournament will involve 32 national teams, including Qatar’s host nation.

The World Cup is one of the world’s most widely anticipated sporting events, and fans from all over the globe will be looking to follow their team’s progress throughout the tournament.

Qatar will face Ecuador in the opening game. All World Cup matches will be streamed live on Fox sports starting with the opening ceremony.

FIFA World Cup Finals Schedule

Date Match Time

(ET / GMT) Stadium Sunday, Dec. 18 Argentina vs France 10 a.m. / 3 p.m. Lusail

FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals Schedule

Ready for the quarterfinal matches? The quarterfinal matches will be fixed on 9th and 10th of December 2022. Here is the full schedule with PDF download link for World Cup Quarterfinals.

Dates Quarterfinal Matches Time

(ET / GMT) Stadium Friday, 9th December 2022 Croatia vs. Brazil 10 a.m. / 3 p.m. Education City Friday, 9th December 2022 Netherlands vs.

Argentina 2 p.m. / 7 p.m. Lusail Saturday, 10th December 2022 Morocco vs.

Portugal 10 a.m. / 3 p.m. Al Thumama Saturday, 10th December 2022 England vs.

France 2 p.m. / 7 p.m. Al Bayt

FIFA World Cup Round of 16 Schedule

Are you excited for the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 Schedule? The first games start on December 3, 2022. Here’s a look at when each game is playing out. Which one are you most looking forward to? Find full schedule with PDF download below.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule

World Cup starts with the Opening ceremony on 20th November 2022. FIFA made minor changes in the opening match between Qatar vs. Ecuador on the same day as the tournament’s first match.

Teams Qualified for Round of 16

Netherlands

USA

Argentina

Australia

France

Poland

England

Senegal

Japan

Croatia

Morocco

Spain

DATES MATCHES VENUES November

21 Senegal vs. Netherlands Al Thumama

Stadium, Doha November

21 England vs Iran Khalifa

International Stadium, Al Rayyan November

20 Qatar vs Ecuador Al Bayt

Stadium, Al Kohr November

22 USA vs. Wales Ahmad bin

Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan November

22 Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia Lusail

Iconic Stadium, Lusail November

22 Denmark vs Tunisia Education

City Stadium, Al Rayyan November

22 Mexico vs Poland Stadium

974, Doha November

23 France vs. Australia

Al Janoub

Stadium, Al Wakrah November

23 Morocco vs. Croatia Al Bayt

Stadium, Al Kohr November

23 Germany vs Japan Khalifa

International Stadium, Al Rayyan November

23 Spain vs. Costa Rica Al Thumama

Stadium, Doha November

24 Belgium vs. Canada Ahmad bin

Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan November

24 Switzerland vs. Cameroon Al Janoub

Stadium, Al Wakrah November

24 Uruguay vs. South Korea Education

City Stadium, Al Rayyan November

24 Portugal vs Ghana Stadium

974, Doha November

25 Brazil vs. Serbia Lusail

Iconic Stadium, Lusail November

25 Wales vs. Iran Ahmad bin

Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan November

25 Qatar vs Senegal Al Thumama

Stadium, Doha November

25 Netherlands vs. Ecuador Khalifa

International Stadium, Al Rayyan November

26 England vs USA Al Bayt

Stadium, Al Kohr November

26 Tunisia vs Australia Al Janoub

Stadium, Al Wakrah November

26 Poland vs. Saudi Arabia Education

City Stadium, Al Rayyan November

26 France vs Denmark Stadium

974, Doha November

27 Argentina vs Mexico Lusail

Iconic Stadium, Lusail November

27 Japan vs. Costa Rica Ahmad bin

Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan November

27 Belgium vs. Morocco Al Thumama

Stadium, Doha November

27 Croatia vs. Canada Khalifa

International Stadium, Al Rayyan November

28 Spain vs Germany Al Bayt

Stadium, Al Kohr November

28 Cameroon vs Serbia Al Janoub

Stadium, Al Wakrah November

28 South Korea vs. Ghana Education

City Stadium, Al Rayyan November

28 Brazil vs. Switzerland Stadium

974, Doha November

29 Portugal vs. Uruguay Lusail

Iconic Stadium, Lusail November

29 Netherlands vs. Qatar Al Bayt

Stadium, Al Kohr November

29 Ecuador vs Senegal Khalifa

International Stadium, Al Rayyan November

30 Wales vs. England Ahmad bin

Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan November

30 Iran vs USA Al Thumama

Stadium, Doha November

30 Tunisia vs France Education

City Stadium, Al Rayyan November

30 Australia vs. Denmark Al Janoub

Stadium, Al Wakrah December 1 Poland vs Argentina Stadium

974, Doha December 1 Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico Lusail

Iconic Stadium, Lusail December 1 Croatia vs. Belgium Ahmad bin

Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan December 1 Canada vs. Morocco Al Thumama

Stadium, Doha December 2 Japan vs. Spain Khalifa

International Stadium, Al Rayyan December 2 Costa Rica vs. Germany Al Bayt

Stadium, Al Kohr December 2 South Korea vs Portugal Education

City Stadium, Al Rayyan December 2 Ghana vs Uruguay Al Janoub

Stadium, Al Wakrah December 3 Cameroon vs. Brazil Lusail

Iconic Stadium, Lusail December 3 Serbia vs Switzerland Stadium

974, Doha

After the group matches, Quarterfinals starts from 9th of December 2022 followed by Semifinal matches, and final game on 18th December which will decide the World Cup Qatar Winner.

Quarterfinals

The quarterfinal FIFA World Cup matches will start on the 9th and 10th of December 2022, with two games each day.

Semifinals

The semifinals will be on the 13th and 14th of December 2022. Lusail and Al Bayt will host the matches.

3rd Place

The third place match will be on 17th December 2022 at 10 AM ET. Khalifa International Stadium will be the venue for the game.

World Cup Final

The final match will be on 18th December 2022. The live coverage of the World Cup Finals starts at 10 AM ET. Lusail Iconic Stadium will host the last game.

