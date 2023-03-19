2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Schedule PDF Download – All Time Zones

The FIFA Women’s World Cup is a highly anticipated international football tournament featuring the top women’s national teams from around the world. The tournament takes place every four years, and the next edition is set to be held in Australia and New Zealand in 2023. As fans and enthusiasts eagerly await the start of the tournament, the schedule for the event has been released in a downloadable PDF format for easy access and reference.
|Event
|2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup
|Host
|Australia and New Zealand
|Dates
|20th July – 20th August 2023
|Teams
|32
|Venues
|Ten
FIFA Women’s World Cup Schedule PDF Download
This schedule provides important information on match dates, times, and venues, allowing fans to plan their viewing and travel schedules accordingly. With the excitement and anticipation building up for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, this schedule download is a must-have resource for all fans of women’s football.
Download FIFA Women’s World Cup Schedule 2023 Here.
|
Date
|
Matches
|
Time (ET)
|
Venue
|
20th July 2023
|
New Zealand vs. Norway
|
3 AM
|
Eden Park
|
20th July 2023
|
Australia vs. Ireland
|
6 AM
|
Sydney Football Stadium
|
20th July 2023
|
Nigeria vs Canada
|
10.30 PM
|
Melbourne Rectangular Stadium
|
21st July 2023
|
Philippines vs. Switzerland
|
1 AM
|
Dunedin Stadium
|
21st July 2023
|
Spain vs. Costa Rica
|
3:30 PM
|
Melbourne Rectangular Stadium
|
21st July 2023
|
USA vs Vietnam
|
9 PM
|
Wellington Regional Stadium
|
22nd July 2023
|
Zambia vs. Japan
|
3 AM
|
Waikato Stadium
|
22nd July 2023
|
England vs. Playoff Winner
|
5:30 AM
|
Brisbane Stadium
|
22nd July 2023
|
Denmark vs. China PR
|
8 AM
|
Perth Rectangular Stadium
|
23rd July 2023
|
Sweden vs. South Africa
|
1 AM
|
Dunedin Stadium
|
23rd July 2023
|
Netherlands vs. Group A Play-off Winner
|
3.30 AM
|
Sydney Football Stadium
|
23rd July 2023
|
France vs. Jamaica
|
6 AM
|
Wellington Regional Stadium
|
24th July 2023
|
Italy vs. Argentina
|
2 AM
|
Hindmarsh Stadium
|
24th July 2023
|
Germany vs. Morocco
|
4:30 AM
|
Eden Park
|
24th July 2023
|
Brazil vs. Group C Play-off Winner
|
7 AM
|
Melbourne Rectangular Stadium
|
24th July 2023
|
Colombia vs. Korea Republic
|
10 PM
|
Sydney Football Stadium
|
25th July 2023
|
New Zealand vs.Philippines
|
1:30 AM
|
Wellington Regional Stadium
|
25th July 2023
|
Switzerland vs. Norway
|
4 AM
|
Waikato Stadium
|
26th July 2023
|
Japan vs. Costa Rica
|
1 AM
|
Perth Rectangular Stadium
|
26th July 2023
|
Spain vs. Zambia
|
3.30 AM
|
Eden Park
|
26th July 2023
|
Canada vs. Ireland
|
8 AM
|
Dunedin Stadium
|
26th July 2023
|
USA vs. Netherlands
|
9 PM
|
Brisbane Stadium
|
27th July 2023
|
Group A Play-off Winner vs. Vietnam
|
3.30 AM
|
Wellington Regional Stadium
|
27th July 2023
|
Australia vs. Nigeria
|
6 AM
|
Waikato Stadium
|
27th July 2023
|
Argentina vs. South Africa
|
8 PM
|
Sydney Football Stadium
|
28th July 2023
|
England vs. Denmark
|
4.30 AM
|
Hindmarsh Stadium
|
28th July 2023
|
China PR vs. Group B Play-off Winner
|
7 AM
|
Dunedin Stadium
|
29th July 2023
|
Sweden vs. Italy
|
3.30 AM
|
Brisbane Stadium
|
29th July 2023
|
France vs. Brazil
|
6 AM
|
Perth Rectangular Stadium
|
29th July 2023
|
Group C Play-off Winner vs. Jamaica
|
8.30 AM
|
Wellington Regional Stadium
|
30th July 2023
|
Korea Republic vs. Morocco
|
12.30 AM
|
Sydney Football Stadium
|
30th July 2023
|
Germany vs. Colombia
|
5 AM
|
Hindmarsh Stadium
|
30th July 2023
|
Norway vs. Philippines
|
3 AM
|
Dunedin Stadium
|
30th July 2023
|
Switzerland vs. New Zealand
|
3 AM
|
Eden Park
|
31st July 2023
|
Japan vs. Spain
|
3 AM
|
Melbourne Rectangular Stadium
|
31st July 2023
|
Costa Rica vs. Zambia
|
3 AM
|
Brisbane Stadium
|
31st July 2023
|
Republic of Ireland vs. Nigeria
|
6 AM
|
Wellington Regional Stadium
|
31st July 2023
|
Canada vs. Australia
|
6 AM
|
Waikato Stadium
|
1st August 2023
|
Vietnam vs. Netherlands
|
3 AM
|
Hindmarsh Stadium
|
1st August 2023
|
Group A Play-off Winner vs. USA
|
3 AM
|
Perth Rectangular Stadium
|
1st August 2023
|
China PR vs. England
|
7 AM
|
Eden Park
|
1st August 2023
|
Group B Play-off Winner vs. Denmark
|
7 AM
|
Dunedin Stadium
|
2nd August 2023
|
Argentina vs. Sweden
|
3 AM
|
Sydney Football Stadium
|
2nd August 2023
|
South Africa vs. Italy
|
3 AM
|
Melbourne Rectangular Stadium
|
2nd August 2023
|
Group C Play-off Winner vs. France
|
6 AM
|
Waikato Stadium
|
2nd August 2023
|
Jamaica vs. Brazil
|
6 AM
|
Wellington Regional Stadium
|
3rd August 2023
|
Morocco vs. Colombia
|
6 AM
|
Brisbane Stadium
|
3rd August 2023
|
Korea Republic vs. Germany
|
6 AM
|
Perth Rectangular Stadium
EVERYTHING ABOUT FIFA MENS WORLD CUP 2022
The Round of 16 matches starts today on 3rd December 2022. The FIFA World Cup is an international football tournament every four years. The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be the 22nd edition of the event and is scheduled to take place in Qatar from 20 November to 18 December 2022.
This will be the first time the World Cup will be held in Asia and the first in a Muslim-majority country. The tournament will involve 32 national teams, including Qatar’s host nation.
The World Cup is one of the world’s most widely anticipated sporting events, and fans from all over the globe will be looking to follow their team’s progress throughout the tournament.
Qatar will face Ecuador in the opening game. All World Cup matches will be streamed live on Fox sports starting with the opening ceremony.
Are you counting down the days until the 2022 FIFA World Cup? Well, we’ve got some good news for you – we’ve got the official schedule right here. Whether you’re planning on tuning in to every match or just want to know when your favorite team is playing, this PDF download will have everything you need. So mark your calendars and get ready for an unforgettable soccer experience.
If you’re looking for a way to download the FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule in PDF format, you’ve come to the right place. Our website offers a free PDF download of the schedule to keep track of all the matches in Qatar this year.
FIFA World Cup Finals Schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time
(ET / GMT)
|Stadium
|Sunday, Dec. 18
|Argentina vs France
|10 a.m. / 3 p.m.
|Lusail
FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals Schedule PDF Download
Ready for the quarterfinal matches? The quarterfinal matches will be fixed on 9th and 10th of December 2022. Here is the full schedule with PDF download link for World Cup Quarterfinals.
|Dates
|Quarterfinal Matches
|Time
(ET / GMT)
|Stadium
|Friday, 9th December 2022
|Croatia vs. Brazil
|10 a.m. / 3 p.m.
|Education City
|Friday, 9th December 2022
|Netherlands vs.
Argentina
|2 p.m. / 7 p.m.
|Lusail
|Saturday, 10th December 2022
|Morocco vs.
Portugal
|10 a.m. / 3 p.m.
|Al Thumama
|Saturday, 10th December 2022
|England vs.
France
|2 p.m. / 7 p.m.
|Al Bayt
Download FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal Schedule Here
FIFA World Cup Round of 16 Schedule PDF Download
Are you excited for the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 Schedule? The first games start on December 3, 2022. Here’s a look at when each game is playing out. Which one are you most looking forward to? Find full schedule with PDF download below.
|Date
|Match
|Time (ET)
|Stadium
|Saturday, 3rd December 2022
|Netherlands vs. USA
|10 a.m.
|Khalifa Int’l
|Saturday, 3rd December 2022
|Argentina vs. Australia
|2 p.m.
|Ahmad Bin Ali
|Sunday, 4th December 2022
|France vs. Poland
|10 a.m.
|Al Thumama
|Sunday, 4th December 2022
|England vs. Senegal
|2 p.m.
|Al Bayt
|Monday, 5th December 2022
|Japan vs. Croatia
|10 a.m.
|Al Janoub
|Monday, 5th December 2022
|Brazil vs. South Korea
|2 p.m.
|Stadium 974
|Tuesday, 6th December 2022
|Morocco vs. Spain
|10 a.m.
|Education City
|Tuesday, 6th December 2022
|Portugal vs. Switzerland
|2 p.m.
|Lusail
Download Round of 16 Schedule here
FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule Wall Chart PDF Download in Different Languages
Just use the PDF file to take printouts of World Cup Schedule Wall Charts with groups, timings, dates, team and details.
|Languages
|PDF Download
|Arabic-Qatar-KSA (UTC+3)
|Go Here
|English-Australia (UTC+11)
|Go Here
|English-Asia-Australia (UTC+8)
|Go Here
|English-Europe-Africa (GMT)
|Go Here
|English-Europe-Africa (UTC+1)
|Go Here
|English-Korea-Japan (UTC+9)
|Go Here
|English-North America-Central
|Go Here
|English-North America-Eastern
|Go Here
|English-North America-Mountain
|Go Here
|English-North America-Pacific
|Go Here
|Español-Argentina-Uruguay
|Go Here
|Español-Centro (MEX-CRC)
|Go Here
|Español-Ecuador
|Go Here
|Español-España
|Go Here
|Português-Brasil
|Go Here
|English- (UTC+5.30) India
|Go Here
|Português-Brasil
|Go Here
FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule In PDF
If you’re looking for the schedule and want to know when your favorite team is playing, we’ve got you covered. We’ve put together a PDF download of the entire schedule so you can keep track of who’s playing when and where. Check it out!
To download the schedule, click on the link below and select the “Save as PDF” option. Then, you can print it out or save it to your computer for future reference.
World Cup starts with the Opening ceremony on 20th November 2022. FIFA made minor changes in the opening match between Qatar vs. Ecuador on the same day as the tournament’s first match.
Click here to download the FIFA World Cup schedule (PDF) Officially
FIFA World Cup Schedule – Different Time Zones PDF Downland
We will be updating full time zones for FIFA World Cup 2022 in PDF here.
- Download FIFA World Cup Schedule in Indian Standard Time
- Download FIFA World Cup Schedule in Singapore Standard Time
Teams Qualified for Round of 16
- Netherlands
- USA
- Argentina
- Australia
- France
- Poland
- England
- Senegal
- Japan
- Croatia
- Morocco
- Spain
FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule Printer Friendly – A4 Sheet Printable Image
|
DATES
|
MATCHES
|
VENUES
|
November
|
Al Thumama
|
November
|
England vs Iran
|
Khalifa
|
November
|
Qatar vs Ecuador
|
Al Bayt
|
November
|
USA vs. Wales
|
Ahmad bin
|
November
|
Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia
|
Lusail
|
November
|
Education
|
November
|
Mexico vs Poland
|
Stadium
|
November
|
France vs. Australia
|
Al Janoub
|
November
|
Morocco vs. Croatia
|
Al Bayt
|
November
|
Germany vs Japan
|
Khalifa
|
November
|
Spain vs. Costa Rica
|
Al Thumama
|
November
|
Belgium vs. Canada
|
Ahmad bin
|
November
|
Switzerland vs. Cameroon
|
Al Janoub
|
November
|
Uruguay vs. South Korea
|
Education
|
November
|
Portugal vs Ghana
|
Stadium
|
November
|
Brazil vs. Serbia
|
Lusail
|
November
|
Wales vs. Iran
|
Ahmad bin
|
November
|
Qatar vs Senegal
|
Al Thumama
|
November
|
Netherlands vs. Ecuador
|
Khalifa
|
November
|
England vs USA
|
Al Bayt
|
November
|
Tunisia vs Australia
|
Al Janoub
|
November
|
Poland vs. Saudi Arabia
|
Education
|
November
|
France vs Denmark
|
Stadium
|
November
|
Argentina vs Mexico
|
Lusail
|
November
|
Japan vs. Costa Rica
|
Ahmad bin
|
November
|
Belgium vs. Morocco
|
Al Thumama
|
November
|
Croatia vs. Canada
|
Khalifa
|
November
|
Spain vs Germany
|
Al Bayt
|
November
|
Cameroon vs Serbia
|
Al Janoub
|
November
|
South Korea vs. Ghana
|
Education
|
November
|
Brazil vs. Switzerland
|
Stadium
|
November
|
Portugal vs. Uruguay
|
Lusail
|
November
|
Netherlands vs. Qatar
|
Al Bayt
|
November
|
Ecuador vs Senegal
|
Khalifa
|
November
|
Wales vs. England
|
Ahmad bin
|
November
|
Iran vs USA
|
Al Thumama
|
November
|
Tunisia vs France
|
Education
|
November
|
Australia vs. Denmark
|
Al Janoub
|
December 1
|
Poland vs Argentina
|
Stadium
|
December 1
|
Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico
|
Lusail
|
December 1
|
Croatia vs. Belgium
|
Ahmad bin
|
December 1
|
Canada vs. Morocco
|
Al Thumama
|
December 2
|
Japan vs. Spain
|
Khalifa
|
December 2
|
Costa Rica vs. Germany
|
Al Bayt
|
December 2
|
South Korea vs Portugal
|
Education
|
December 2
|
Ghana vs Uruguay
|
Al Janoub
|
December 3
|
Cameroon vs. Brazil
|
Lusail
|
December 3
|
Serbia vs Switzerland
|
Stadium
Team by Team Schedule
Let’s split out the schedule of each Teams which helps you to easy access to your favorite team matches with dates.
Argentina
- Argentina vs Saudi Arabia on 22nd November 2022 at 5 AM ET
- Argentina vs Mexico on 26th November 2022 at 2 PM ET.
- Argentina vs Poland on 30th November 2022 at 2 PM ET
Downland FIFA World Cup Schedule in Argentina Time (ART)
Brazil
- Brazil vs Serbia on 24th November 2022 at 2 PM ET
- Brazil vs Switzerland on 28th November 2022 at 11 AM ET
- Brazil vs Cameroon on 2nd December 2022 at 2 PM ET
FIFA World Cup Schedule in Brasilia Time (BRT)
France
- France vs. Australia on 22nd November 2022 at 2 PM ET
- France vs. Denmark on 26th November 2022 at 11 AM ET
- France vs. Tunisia on 30th November 2022 at 10 AM ET
USA
- USA vs Wales on 21st November 2022 at 2 PM ET
- England vs USA on 25th November 2022 at 2 PM ET
- Iran vs USA on 29th November 2022 at 2 PM ET
Download 2022 FIFA World Cup Schedule in Eastern Standard Time PDF
Canada
- Belgium vs Canada on 23rd November 2022 at 2 PM ET
- Croatia vs Canada on 27th November 2022 at 11 AM ET
- Canada vs Morocco on 1st December 2022 at 10 AM ET
Download 2022 FIFA World Cup Schedule in Central Standard Time (CST) PDF
Spain
- Spain vs Costa Rica on 23rd November 2022 at 11 AM ET
- Spain vs Germany on 27th November 2022 at 2 PM ET
- Japan v Spain on 1st December 2022 at 2 PM ET
Australia
- France vs Australia on 22nd November 2022 at 2 PM ET
- Tunisia vs Australia on 26th November 2022 at 5 AM ET
- Australia vs Denmark on 30th November 2022 at 10 AM ET
Download FIFA World Cup Schedule in AEST Timings Here
Ecuador
- Qatar vs. Ecuador on 20th November 2022 at 11 AM ET
- Netherlands vs. Ecuador on 25th November 2022 at 11 AM ET
- Ecuador vs. Senegal on 29th November 2022 at 10 AM ET
Portugal
- Portugal vs Ghana on 24th at November 2022 at 11 AM ET
- Portugal vs Uruguay on 28th November 20222 at PM ET
- South Korea vs Portugal on 2nd December 2022 at 10 AM ET
Japan
- Germany vs Japan on 23rd November 2022 at 8 AM ET
- Japan vs Costa Rica on 27th November 2022 at 5 AM ET
- Japan vs Spain on 1st December 2022 at 2 PM ET
Download 2022 FIFA World Cup Schedule in Japan Standard Time (JST) PDF
Denmark
- Denmark vs Tunisia on 22nd November 2022 at 8 AM ET
- France vs Denmark on 26th November 2022 at 11 AM ET
- Australia vs Denmark on 30th November 2022 at 10 AM ET
Tunisia
- Denmark vs Tunisia on 22nd November 2022 at 8 AM ET
- Tunisia vs Australia on 26th November 2022 at 5 AM ET
- Tunisia vs France on 30th November 2022 at 10 AM ET
Iran
- England vs Iran on 21st November 2022 at 8 AM ET
- Wales vs Iran on 25th November 2022 at 5 AM ET
- Iran vs USA on 29th November 2022 at 2 PM ET
South Korea
- Uruguay vs South Korea on 24th November 2022 at 8 AM ET
- South Korea vs Ghana on 28th November 2022 at 8 AM ET
- South Korea vs Portugal on 2nd December 2022 at 10 AM ET
Costa Rica
- Spain vs Costa Rica on 23rd November 2022 at 11 AM ET
- Japan vs Costa Rica on 27th November 2022 at 5 AM ET
- Costa Rica vs Germany on 1st December 2022 at 2 PM ET
Wales
- USA vs Wales on 21st November 2022 at 2 PM ET
- Wales vs Iran on 25th November 2022 at 5 AM ET
- Wales vs England on 29th November 2022 at 2 PM ET
Poland
- Mexico vs Poland on 22nd November at 11 AM ET
- Poland vs Saudi Arabia on 26th November at 8 AM ET
- Poland vs Argentina on 30th November at 2 PM ET
Germany
- Germany vs Japan on 23rd November 2022 at 8 AM ET
- Spain vs Germany on 27th November 2022 at 2 PM ET
- Costa Rica vs Germany on 1st December 2022 at 2 PM ET
Belgium
- Belgium vs Canada on 23rd November 2022 at 2 PM ET
- Belgium vs Morocco on 27th November 2022 at 8 AM ET
- Croatia vs Belgium on 1st December 2022 at 10 AM ET
Morocco
- Morocco vs Croatia on 23rd November 2022 at 5 AM ET
- Belgium vs Morocco on 27th November 2022 at 8 AM ET
- Canada vs Morocco on 1st December 2022 at 10 AM ET
Ghana
- Portugal vs Ghana on 24th November 2022 at 1 AM ET
- South Korea vs Ghana on 28th November 2022 at 8 AM ET
- Ghana vs Uruguay on 2nd December 2022 at 10 AM ET
Serbia
- Serbia vs Brazil on 24th November 2022 at 2 PM ET
- Serbia vs Cameroon on 28th November 2022 at 5 AM ET
- Serbia vs Switzerland on 2nd December 2022 at 2 PM ET
Switzerland
- Switzerland vs. Cameroon on 24th November 2022 at 2 PM ET
- Brazil vs Switzerland on 28th November 2022 at 11 AM ET
- Serbia vs Switzerland on 2nd December 2022 at 2 PM ET
Mexico
- Mexico vs Poland on 22nd November 2022 at 11 AM ET
- Mexico vs Argentina on 28th November 2022 at 2 PM ET
- Mexico vs Saudi Arabia on 2nd December 2022 at 2 PM ET
After the group matches, Quarterfinals starts from 9th of December 2022 followed by Semifinal matches, and final game on 18th December which will decide the World Cup Qatar Winner.
Quarterfinals
The quarterfinal FIFA World Cup matches will start on the 9th and 10th of December 2022, with two games each day.
Semifinals
The semifinals will be on the 13th and 14th of December 2022. Lusail and Al Bayt will host the matches.
3rd Place
The third place match will be on 17th December 2022 at 10 AM ET. Khalifa International Stadium will be the venue for the game.
World Cup Final
The final match will be on 18th December 2022. The live coverage of the World Cup Finals starts at 10 AM ET. Lusail Iconic Stadium will host the last game.
Final Words
I hope you got the links and process to download the world cup Qatar schedule for free. Make sure to keep a printout so that you can quickly check out each match with time, date, and venue.
