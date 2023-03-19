FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule/Fixtures With Timings

Host nation Qatar will play Ecuador in the FIFA World Cup tournament opener on November 21 at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, before facing African winners Senegal & the Oranje in Group A.

England was placed in Group B alongside the United States, Iran, and the winner of the European Play-offs – either Wales, Ukraine, or Scotland.

Meanwhile, France was placed in Group D alongside Tunisia, Denmark, & the winners of the Intercontinental play-off 1, which will be either Australia, Peru, or the UAE. Brazil, the five-time champion and world number one, will compete in Group G against Cameroon, Switzerland, and Serbia. Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, will play in Group C alongside Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Poland, whereas the Portugal team will be in Group H along with Uruguay, Ghana and South Korea.

The runners-up in 2018 Belgium and Croatia were placed in Group F with Canada and Morocco, who have qualified for their first World Cup since 1986. The whole programme is as follows:

The FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule has been released, and fans are already excited for the games. The tournament will start on November 20th and end on December 18th. There are 32 teams competing in the tournament, and they have been divided into eight groups.

The group stage will start on November 20th and end on 2nd December 2022. The knockout stage will start on December 3rd and end on December 17th. The final will be played on December 18th at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Senegal will face the Netherlands in the opening game of FIFA World Cup 2022. Let’s have a look at the FIFA World Cup Schedule for 2022 Qatar below.

Update: FIFA made some few changes in the first day schedule. Opening Ceremony followed by Qatar vs Ecuador game is confirmed on 20th November 2022.

All times are according to local timings.

Date Team 1 Match Team 2 Group Time* Location
20-Nov-22 Qatar 1 Ecuador A 7:00 PM Al Bayt Stadium
21-Nov-22 Senegal 2 Netherlands A 7:00 PM Al Thumama Stadium
21-Nov-22 England 3 Iran B 4:00 PM Khalifa International Stadium
21-Nov-22 USA 4 Wales B 10:00 PM Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
22-Nov-22 France 5 Australia D 10:00 PM Al Janoub Stadium
22-Nov-22 Denmark 6 Tunisia D 4:00 PM Education City Stadium
22-Nov-22 Mexico 7 Poland C 7:00 PM Stadium 974
22-Nov-22 Argentina 8 Saudi Arabia C 1:00 PM Lusail Stadium
23-Nov-22 Belgium 9 Canada F 10:00 PM Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
23-Nov-22 Spain 10 Costa Rica E 7:00 PM Al Thumama Stadium
23-Nov-22 Germany 11 Japan E 4:00 PM Khalifa International Stadium
23-Nov-22 Morocco 12 Croatia F 1:00 PM Al Bayt Stadium
24-Nov-22 Switzerland 13 Cameroon G 1:00 PM Al Janoub Stadium
24-Nov-22 Uruguay 14 South Korea H 4:00 PM Education City Stadium
24-Nov-22 Portugal 15 Ghana H 7:00 PM Stadium 974
24-Nov-22 Brazil 16 Serbia G 10:00 PM Lusail Stadium
25-Nov-22 Iran 17 Wales B 1:00 PM Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
25-Nov-22 Qatar 18 Senegal A 4:00 PM Al Thumama Stadium
25-Nov-22 Netherlands 19 Ecuador A 7:00 PM Khalifa International Stadium
25-Nov-22 England 20 USA B 10:00 PM Al Bayt Stadium
26-Nov-22 Tunisia 21 Australia D 1:00 PM Al Janoub Stadium
26-Nov-22 Poland 22 Saudi Arabia C 4:00 PM Education City Stadium
26-Nov-22 France 23 Denmark D 7:00 PM Stadium 974
26-Nov-22 Argentina 24 Mexico C 10:00 PM Lusail Stadium
27-Nov-22 Japan 25 Costa Rica E 1:00 PM Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
27-Nov-22 Belgium 26 Morocco F 4:00 PM Al Thumama Stadium
27-Nov-22 Croatia 27 Canada F 7:00 PM Khalifa International Stadium
27-Nov-22 Spain 28 Germany E 10:00 PM Al Bayt Stadium
28-Nov-22 Serbia 29 Cameroon G 1:00 PM Al Janoub Stadium
28-Nov-22 South Korea 30 Ghana H 4:00 PM Education City Stadium
28-Nov-22 Brazil 31 Switzerland G 7:00 PM Stadium 974
28-Nov-22 Portugal 32 Uruguay H 10:00 PM Lusail Stadium
29-Nov-22 England 33 Wales B 10:00 PM Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
29-Nov-22 Iran 34 USA B 10:00 PM Al Thumama Stadium
29-Nov-22 Ecuador 35 Senegal A 6:00 PM Khalifa International Stadium
29-Nov-22 Netherlands 36 Qatar A 6:00 PM Al Bayt Stadium
30-Nov-22 Denmark 37 Australia D 6:00 PM Al Janoub Stadium
30-Nov-22 Tunisia 38 France D 6:00 PM Education City Stadium
30-Nov-22 Poland 39 Argentina C 10:00 PM Stadium 974
30-Nov-22 Saudi Arabia 40 Mexico C 10:00 PM Lusail Stadium
1-Dec-22 Croatia 41 Belgium F 6:00 PM Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
1-Dec-22 Canada 42 Morocco F 6:00 PM Al Thumama Stadium
1-Dec-22 Japan 43 Spain E 10:00 PM Khalifa International Stadium
1-Dec-22 Costa Rica/New Zealand 44 Germany E 10:00 PM Al Bayt Stadium
2-Dec-22 Ghana 45 Uruguay H 6:00 PM Al Janoub Stadium
2-Dec-22 South Korea 46 Portugal H 6:00 PM Education City Stadium
2-Dec-22 Serbia 47 Switzerland G 10:00 PM Stadium 974
2-Dec-22 Brazil 48 Cameroon G 10:00 PM Lusail Stadium
Round of 16
3-Dec-22 1A 49 2B 6:00 PM Khalifa International Stadium
3-Dec-22 1C 50 2D 10:00 PM Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
4-Dec-22 1B 51 2A 10:00 PM Al Bayt Stadium
4-Dec-22 1D 52 2C 6:00 PM Al Thumama Stadium
5-Dec-22 1E 53 2F 6:00 PM Al Janoub Stadium
5-Dec-22 1G 54 2H 10:00 PM Stadium 974
6-Dec-22 1F 55 2E 6:00 PM Education City Stadium
6-Dec-22 1H 56 2G 10:00 PM Lusail Stadium
Quarterfinals
9-Dec-22 W49 57 W50 10:00 PM Lusail Stadium
9-Dec-22 W53 58 W54 6:00 PM Education City Stadium
10-Dec-22 W51 59 W52 10:00 PM Al Bayt Stadium
10-Dec-22 W55 60 W56 6:00 PM Al Thumama Stadium
Semi-Finals
13-Dec-22 W57 61 W58 10:00 PM Lusail Stadium
14-Dec-22 W59 62 W60 10:00 PM Al Bayt Stadium
Finals
17-Dec-22 L61 63 L62 6:00 PM Khalifa International Stadium
18-Dec-22 W61 64 W62 6:00 PM Lusail Stadium

 

