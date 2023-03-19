FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule/Fixtures With Timings

Host nation Qatar will play Ecuador in the FIFA World Cup tournament opener on November 21 at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, before facing African winners Senegal & the Oranje in Group A.

England was placed in Group B alongside the United States, Iran, and the winner of the European Play-offs – either Wales, Ukraine, or Scotland.

Meanwhile, France was placed in Group D alongside Tunisia, Denmark, & the winners of the Intercontinental play-off 1, which will be either Australia, Peru, or the UAE. Brazil, the five-time champion and world number one, will compete in Group G against Cameroon, Switzerland, and Serbia. Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, will play in Group C alongside Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Poland, whereas the Portugal team will be in Group H along with Uruguay, Ghana and South Korea.

The runners-up in 2018 Belgium and Croatia were placed in Group F with Canada and Morocco, who have qualified for their first World Cup since 1986. The whole programme is as follows:

FIFA World Cup 2022 Full Schedule/Fixtures

The FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule has been released, and fans are already excited for the games. The tournament will start on November 20th and end on December 18th. There are 32 teams competing in the tournament, and they have been divided into eight groups.

The group stage will start on November 20th and end on 2nd December 2022. The knockout stage will start on December 3rd and end on December 17th. The final will be played on December 18th at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Senegal will face the Netherlands in the opening game of FIFA World Cup 2022. Let’s have a look at the FIFA World Cup Schedule for 2022 Qatar below.

Update: FIFA made some few changes in the first day schedule. Opening Ceremony followed by Qatar vs Ecuador game is confirmed on 20th November 2022.

All times are according to local timings.