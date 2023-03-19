[7th Game of Round of 16] Spain vs Morocco Referee Names, Confirmed Lineups, Kickoff Time, Venue, and Predictions

Spain and Morocco will play the Round of 16 on 6th December 2022. The winner will move on to the quarter-finals. We will be updating every detail of the match here. Spain and Morocco will clash in the Round 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Spain is one of the favorites to win the tournament, while Morocco is considered the underdog. This should be a fascinating match-up. Who do you think will come out on top? Let us know in the comments section.

Spain vs. Morocco Referee Names – Confirmed Match Officials

The match official for Spain vs. Morocco match is confirmed.

Referee: Fernando Rapallini (ARG) Assistant Referee 1: Juan Pablo Belatti (ARG) Assistant Referee 2: Diego Bonfa (ARG) Fourth Official: Raphael Claus (BRA) Reserve Assistant Referee: Video Assistant Referee: Mauro Vigliano (ARG) Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Nicolas Gallo (COL) Offside Video Assistant Referee: Nicolas Taran (URU) Support Video Assistant Referee: Julio Bascunan (CHI) Standby Assistant Video Assistant Referee:

Spain vs. Morocco Match Lineups

Spain and Morocco will square off in the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2022. This matchup is sure to be intriguing, as both teams are full of world-class talent. Spain is coming into this match as the heavy favorite, but Morocco is not to be underestimated.

Spain XI (4-3-3): Simon; Azpilicueta, P. Torres, Rodri, Balde; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; N. Williams, Morata, Olmo

Morocco XI (4-3-3): Bounou; Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui; Ounahi, Amrabat, Sabiri; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal

Spain vs. Morocco Kickoff Time and date

The live coverage of the match starts at 10 AM ET on 6th December 2022.

Where is Spain vs. Morocco match happening?

Education City Stadium will host the match on Tuesday.

Preview

Spain and Morocco will face each other in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. This is sure to be an exciting fixture, as both teams are capable of winning. Spain are a top side, but Morocco will not be underestimated; they have shown themselves to be a strong team throughout the tournament. Who do you think will win? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Predictions

Which team do you think will win this Round of 16 match-up? Spain have been impressive so far in the tournament, while Morocco have shown that they can compete with the best sides. Leave a comment and let us know who you’re betting on.

Final Prediction: Spain 1 Morocco 0