Brazil vs. Croatia Match Referee, Starting Lineups, Kickoff Time, Time, Date, and Venue

The Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 is heating up, and the quarterfinals are sure to be exciting. On Friday, December 9th, Brazil will take on Croatia. This matchup is sure to be action-packed, so tune in! Who do you think will win? Let us know in the comments below.

The first quarterfinals start on 9th December 2022. Brazil will face Croatia at 10 AM ET. Brazil beat South Korea in the Round of 16 (4-1) match. Get details about Match officials, Starting squad list, time, date, and venue below.

Brazil and Croatia are set to face off in the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinals. This matchup will be exciting, as both teams have proved formidable opponents. Brazil has looked especially impressive, going undefeated thus far in the tournament. However, Croatia will not be an easy opponent, and this game could go either way. Whoever emerges victorious from this match will go on to the semifinals and have a chance at winning the World Cup. Tune in on Friday to see who comes out on top.

Brazil vs. Croatia Match Referee and Officials

Here is the confirmed match officials for Brazil vs Croatia match.

Referee: Michael Oliver (ENG)

Assistant Referee 1:Stuart Burt (ENG)

Assistant Referee 2: Gary Beswick (ENG)

Fourth Official: Mustapha Ghorbal (ALG)

Reserve Assistant Referee: Abdelhak Etchiali (ALG)

Video Assistant Referee: Paulus van Boekel (NED)

Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Massimiliano Irrati (ITA)

Offside Video Assistant Referee: Kathryn Nesbitt (USA)

Support Video Assistant Referee: Juan Soto (VEN)

Standby Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Mokrane Gourari (ALG)

Time, Date, and Venue for Brazil vs. Croatia Game

Match Brazil vs. Croatia Date 9th December 2022 Kickoff Time 10 AM ET Venue Education City Stadium Live Stream BBC and ITV

Brazil vs. Croatia Starting Lineups

Brazil possible starting lineup:: Alisson; Militao, Marquinhos, Silva, Danilo; Paqueta, Casemiro, Neymar; Raphinha, Richarlison, Vinicius Jr

Croatia Starting 11 (4-3-3): Livakovic, Barisic, Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic, Kramaric, Petkovic, Perisic.

The final playing eleven for Brazil vs. Croatia match will be updated here