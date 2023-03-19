Who Will Officiate England vs. France Match in World Cup Quarterfinals? Starting Lineups, and Schedule

Get the official referee and match officials for England vs. France FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal match here. The stage is finally set for the highly anticipated England vs. France FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinals match. Two of Europe’s heavyweights will go head-to-head on Saturday in what is sure to be a thrilling encounter. Both teams are coming into the match in good form, so it should be an exciting match to watch. This is a matchup that fans have been looking forward to, as both teams are considered to be among the favorites to win the tournament.

It’s do or die for England as they take on France in the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Despite being favorites to win the entire tournament, England has looked shaky in their last few games. France, on the other hand, has looked strong and appears to be peaking at the right time. Which team will come out on top? Tune in to find out.

England vs. France Referee Names and Match Officials

Here is the list of match officials representing England vs. France game on 10th November 2022.

Referee: Wilton Sampaio (BRA) Assistant Referee 1: Bruno Boschilia (BRA) Assistant Referee 2: Bruno Pires (BRA) Fourth Official: Mohamed Mohammed (UAE) Reserve Assistant Referee: Mohamed Alhammadi (UAE) Video Assistant Referee: Nicolas Gallo (COL) Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Juan Martinez Munuera (ESP) Offside Video Assistant Referee: Neuza Back (BRA) Support Video Assistant Referee: Alejandro José Hernandez Hernandez (ESP)

Standby Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Ciro Carbone (ITA)

England vs. France Starting Lineups

The predicted lineups for England vs. France match is here.

England XI: Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Bellingham, Rice, Mount; Saka, Kane, Sterling.

France XI (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud.

England vs. France Match Time, Date, and Venue

A quick schedule on England vs France game.