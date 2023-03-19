[Match 5 of Round of 16] Japan vs. Croatia Match Officials (Referee), Starting Lineups, Kickoff Time, Time, Date, and Venue

Japan is always special, They reached the round of 16 beating Spain and Germany in the group stages. Since the very beginning of the FIFA World Cup, we all knew that some amazing matchups were going to take place. But who would have guessed that Japan and Croatia would go head-to-head in the Round of 16? This is definitely a match you won’t want to miss! Both teams are incredibly skilled and determined, so it’s sure to be an intense battle on the field. Which country will advance to the next round? You’ll just have to tune in and find out!

Japan vs. Croatia Match Officials – Who Will Officiate the Match?

The match officials for Japan vs. Croatia match will b announced shortly.

Referee: Ismail Elfath (USA) Assistant Referee 1: Corey Parker (USA) Assistant Referee 2: Kyle Atkins (USA) Fourth Official: Mustapha Ghorbal (ALG) Reserve Assistant Referee: Video Assistant Referee: Nicolas Gallo (COL) Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Julio Bascunan (CHI) Offside Video Assistant Referee: Ezequiel Brailovsky (ARG) Support Video Assistant Referee: Paolo Valeri (ITA) Standby Assistant Video Assistant Referee:

Japan vs. Croatia Match Time, Date, and Venue

Match Japan vs. Croatia Date 5th December 2022 Kickoff Time 10 AM ET Venue Al Janoub Stadium Live Stream Fox and Telemundo

Japan vs. Croatia Starting Lineups

Japan Starting Lineup: Gonda, Taniguchi, Yoshida, Itakura, Nagatomo, Morita, Ito, Tanaka, Kamada, Kubo, Maeda.

Croatia Starting Lineup: Livakovic, Perisic, Lovren, Kovacic, Kramaric, Modric, Brozovic, Livaja, Sosa, Gvardiol, Juranovic.