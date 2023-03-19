Qatar vs Ecuador Final Playing Lineups, Time, Date, Venue, Live Scores, and Official Streams

Qatar will face Ecuador in the opening match of FIFA World Cup 2022. The FIFA World Cup 2022 is just around the corner, and we are excited to see which team will come out on top!

In this blog post, we will discuss how you can watch the Qatar vs Ecuador match live stream. We will also provide information on the time, date, and venue of the match. Additionally, we will give you a preview of the lineups for both teams. Let’s get started!

If you want to watch Qatar vs Ecuador match live stream, you have a few options. One option is to sign up for a cable or satellite TV package that includes Fox Sports. Another option is to find a streaming service that carries Fox Sports. Once you have found a way to watch Fox Sports, you can find the Qatar vs Ecuador match on the channel’s World Cup 2022 schedule.

The Qatar vs Ecuador match is scheduled to take place on November 20th at 12:00 pm EDT. The venue for the match is the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. This will be the first time that Qatar has hosted a FIFA World Cup match.

Event Qatar vs Ecuador Venue Al Bayt Stadium Dates 20th October 2022 Time 11 AM ET Live Stream BBC

Qatar vs Ecuador Final Playing Lineups

Here is the lineups for Qatar vs Ecuador game.

Qatar Squad

Al-Sheeb; Ró-Ró, Hisham, Khoukhi, A. Hassan, Ahmed; Hatem, Boudiaf; Al-Haydos, Almoez Ali, Afif

Ecuador Squad

Domínguez; Ángelo Preciado, F. Torres, Hincapié, Estupiñán; Plata, J. Méndez, Caicedo, Ibarra; Valencia, Estrada

Note: We will be updating the final lineups here.

Qatar vs Ecuador Official Broadcasters:

For Ecuador the official broadcaster is Teleamazonas and for Qatar, it is FIFA TV.

Country Channels Australia SBS On Demand, and SBS Canada TSN.ca, and TSN App France beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TF1, Molotov, and TF1 Live United States Foxsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Sports App, FOX Network, and Telemundo United Kingdom BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, and BBC One Ireland BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, and BBC One

Qatar vs Ecuador Live Stream Channels

If you are not able to watch the match on Fox Sports, there are a few other streaming options available. One option is to sign up for a subscription to FIFA TV.

With this subscription, you will be able to stream all of the World Cup 2022 matches live. Another option is to find a free live stream of the Qatar vs Ecuador match online. However, we recommend that you use a reputable source for any free live streams as they are often of poor quality and can be unreliable.

Now that you know how to watch Qatar vs Ecuador match live stream, let’s take a look at the lineups for both teams.

How to watch Qatar vs Ecuador game online from India

Indian soccer fans can check out VOOT, Jio TV and Jio Cinema to live stream Qatar vs Ecuador opening match on 20th November 2022.

The second game of Qatar will be against Senegal on 25th November 2022.

Squad List for Qatar and Ecuador Match

The Qatar National Football Team has also announced their 23-man squad for the match. This is their first major international tournament, and they have named a very strong and experienced squad. Portuguese manager Jesualdo Ferreira has called up nine players from Qatari club Al Sadd SC, as well as seven overseas-based stars, including Juventus playmaker Miralem Pjanic and Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi.

Qatar Team Lineups

GK: Saad Al Sheeb (Al-Sadd)

GK: Yousef Hassan (Al-Gharafa)

GK: Meshaal Barsham (Al-Sadd)

DF: Ro-Ro (Al-Sadd)

DF: Abdelkarim Hassan (Al-Sadd)

DF: Tarek Salman (Al-Sadd)

DF: Musab Kheder (Al-Sadd)

DF: Homam Ahmed (Al-Gharafa)

DF: Bassam Al-Rawi (Al-Duhail)

DF: Boualem Khoukhi (Al-Sadd)

MF: Abdulaziz Hatem (Al-Rayyan)

MF: Mohammed Waad (Al-Sadd)

MF: Ali Assadalla (Al-Sadd)

MF: Karim Boudiaf (Al-Duhail)

MF: Assim Madibo (Al-Duhail)

MF: Abdullah Al-Ahrak (Al-Duhail)

FW: Akram Afif (Al-Sadd)

FW: Ahmed Alaaeldin (Al-Gharafa)

FW: Mohammed Muntari (Al-Duhail)

FW: Hassan Al-Haydos (Al-Sadd)

FW: Ismaeel Mohammad (Al-Duhail)

FW: Khalid Muneer (Al-Wakrah)

FW: Almoez Ali (Al-Duhail)

Ecuador Team

GK: Hernan Galindez (Universidad de Chile)

GK: Moises Ramirez (Independiente del Valle)

GK: Jorge Pinos (9 de Octubre)

DF: Robert Arboleda (Sao Paulo)

DF: Pervis Estupinan (Villarreal)

DF: German Pezzella (Real Betis)

DF: Angelo Preciado (Genk)

DF: Piero Hincapie (Bayer Leverkusen)

DF: Xavier Arreaga (Seattle Sounders)

DF: Diego Palacios (Los Angeles)

DF: Byron Castillo (Barcelona)

DF: Fernando Leon (Atletico San Luis)

MF: Carlos Gruezo (Augsburg)

MF: Angel Mena (Leon)

MF: Jhegson Mendez (Orlando City)

MF: Gonzalo Plata (Real Valladolid)

MF: Romario Ibarra (Pachuca)

MF: Moises Caicedo (Brighton)

MF: Alan Franco (Charlotte)

MF: Joao Rojas (Emelec)

MF: Jose Cifuentes (Los Angeles)

MF: Michael Carcelen (Barcelona)

MF: Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton)

MF: Danny Cabezas (Independiente del Valle)

FW: Enner Valencia (Fenerbahce)

FW: Michael Estrada (DC United)

FW: Jordy Caicedo (CSKA Sofia)

FW: Djorkaeff Reasco (Newell’s Old Boys)

As you can see from the lineups, both teams are stacked with talent. It is sure to be an exciting match! We hope that this blog post has been helpful in teaching you how to watch Qatar vs Ecuador live stream. Be sure to tune in on Nov 20th at 12:00 pm EDT to catch all of the action.