Qatar vs. Senegal Match Officials – Referee, Playing Eleven, Kickoff Time, Date, and Venue,

Qatar will play its second group-stage match after the opening game against Ecuador. The 2022 World Cup is just around the corner, and fans worldwide are gearing up for an exciting tournament. One of the most hotly-anticipated matches will be Qatar’s matchup against Senegal on November 25th at 8 AM at Al Thumama Stadium.

If you want to watch this match online, tune in to your local broadcast channels – RTS for Senegal and beIN Sports for Qatar. Whether you’re cheering on your home team or live in one of the competing countries, don’t miss this matchup as it kicks off what is sure to be an exciting tournament.

Qatar vs. Senegal Match Officials

Qatar vs. Senegal Starting Lineups

Qatar possible starting lineup:

Barsham; Pedro Miguel, Khoukhi, Salman, A Hassan, Ahmed; Al Haydos, Boudiaf, Hatem; Ali, Afif

Senegal possible starting lineup:

Dieng; Sabaly, Koulibaly, Cisse, Diallo; I Gueye, N Mendy; Ndiaye, I Sarr, Diatta, Dia

Qatar vs. Senegal Time, Date & Venue At A Glance – Make A Note!

Here is a quick snapshot of the time, date, and venue for the great match, be sure to remember it by heart.

Time: 8 AM ET

Date: 25 November 2022

Venue: Al Thumama Stadium, Qatar

Al Thumama Stadium is a state-of-the-art venue located in Doha, Qatar. The stadium has a seating capacity of over 40,000 and is renowned for its modern architecture and innovative design. Whether you’re a football fan visiting Qatar or cheering on your favorite team from home, don’t miss the exciting matchup at Al Thumama Stadium this November!

Wondering How To Watch Qatar vs Senegal Online?

Are you looking to watch the match online? You can stream it live on local channels like RTS for Senegal and beIN Sports for Qatar. Whether you’re a fan of one of the competing teams or want to catch all the action from home, don’t miss this exciting matchup as it kicks off what is sure to be an incredible World Cup tournament.

Other Good Options Include:

Suppose you’re looking for a different viewing experience. In that case, other good options include World Cup online streaming services like ESPN+ and Sling TV, social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook, and sports apps like FIFA’s own app. No matter how you watch the match, be sure to tune in and cheer on your favorite team as they battle it out on the field!

Who would probably win?

It’s difficult to say who will win this matchup, as Qatar and Senegal are strong teams with talented players. However, based on recent form and performances, many experts predict Qatar may have the edge in this match. Regardless of who comes out on top, you can be sure it will be an exciting game.