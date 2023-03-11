Senegal vs Netherlands Starting Lineups, Time, Date, Venue, and Live Broadcast Channels

Senegal will face the Netherlands in the opening match of the FIFA World Cup thriller on 21st November 2022. Fox will live stream the game in the United States. BBC and ITV will stream the game in the UK.

One of the most exciting matches in the coming FIFA World Cup will be between Senegal and Netherlands. The final lineups for both teams will be announced before 14th November 2022. Let’s check out all details bout Senegal vs. Netherlands live stream channels, time, date, venue, and predictions below.

Senegal vs. Netherlands Starting Lineups

Here are the final lineups for Senegal vs. Netherlands game below.

Senegal XI (4-3-3): E. Mendy; Sabaly, Cissé, Koulibaly, Diallo; Kouyaté, N. Mendy, I. Gueye; I. Sarr, Dia, Diatta

Netherlands XI (3-4-1-2): Noppert; de Ligt, van Dijk, Aké; Dumfries, Berghuis, F. de Jong, Blind; Gakpo; Janssen, Bergwijn

Senegal vs Netherlands Online Live Channels

The FIFA World Cup is underway, and today’s matchup is sure to be a good one. Senegal will be taking on the Netherlands, and you can catch all the action live. These two teams are evenly matched, so it should be a close game.

Senegal has a strong defense, but the Netherlands has a powerful offense. Who will come out on top? Tune in to find out. You can catch the game on your favorite streaming service, or you can follow along with the live updates right here on our website. Either way, don’t miss this exciting match.

The match will be held at Al Thumama Stadium on 21st November 2022. The time will vary from where you are planning to watch the game. It would be best to check your local timings for the same.

As for the Livestream options, here is the information that will help you. We are putting in the options country-wise.

USA – Fox, Telemundo

UK – BBC,ITV & S4C for Wales

China – CCTV

Germany – ARD, ZDF, Deutsche Telekom

India – Viacom

Venezuela – Televen

South Korea – SBS, KBS & MVC

Russia – Channel One, Match TV, VGTRK

Africa – Super Sport, New World TV

Sweden – SVT & TV4

Switzerland – SRG, SSR

The Netherlands – NOS

If your country doesn’t have an official live stream option for Senegal vs Netherlands match, just choose a best VPN and install on your device, now connect to server with streaming channels (Example: Fox in United States).

Best VPNs To Watch Senegal vs. Netherlands Live From Any Country:

Below are the best VPN options based on speed and performance to watch the game online

NordVPN

ExpressVPN

Surfshark

CyberGhost

Windscribe

Time, Date, and Venue

Let’s have a quick schedule preview on Senegal vs Netherlands match.

Match: Senegal vs. Netherlands

Date: 21st November, 2022

Stadium: Al Thumama Stadium

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2022

Kickoff time: 20:00 (UTC/GMT+7, local time)

Senegal vs Netherlands Lineups – Expected

Let’s check out the expected team lineups for Senegal vs Netherlands match below.

Senegal

Goalkeepers: Seny Dieng, Alfred Gomis, Edouard Mendy.

Defenders: Fode Ballo-Toure, Pape Abdou Cisse, Abdou Diallo, Ismail Jakobs, Kalidou Koulibaly, Formose Mendy, Youssouf Sabaly.

Midfielders: Pathe Ciss, Krepin Diatta, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Pape Gueye, Cheikhou Kouyate, Mamadou Loum Ndiaye, Nampalys Mendy, Moustapha Name, Pape Matar Sarr.

Forwards: Boulaye Dia, Famara Diedhiou, Bamba Dieng, Nicolas Jackson, Sadio Mane, Iliman Ndiaye, Ismaila Sarr.

Netherlands

Goalkeeper: Justin Bijlow, Remko Pasveer, Andries Noppert.

Defenders: Denzzel Dumfries, Jeremie Frimpong, Matthijis de Ligt, Jurrien Timber, Virgil van Dijk, Stefan de Vrij, Nathan Ake, Daley Blind, Tyrell Malacia.

Midfielders: Frankie de Jong, Kenneth Taylor, Teun Koopmeiners, Marten de Roon, Steven Berghuis, Davy Klaassen, Xavi Simons.

Forwards: Memphis Depay, Steven Bergwijn, Cody Gakpo, Luuk de Jong, Vincent Janssen, Wout Weghorst, Noa Lang.



Stats & Prediction

Most popular platforms put the following stats for the game’s outcome.

Senegal Win – 17.2%

Draw – 26.3 %

Netherlands Win – 57.8%

However, these are just the stats and nothing more. We know that in a hot-blooded soccer game, any outcome can come. When you think a team has no chance of winning, they break all odds and become victors. So let’s wait and watch what happens.