[Game 6 of Round of 16] Brazil vs. South Korea Match Referee, Starting Lineups, Kickoff Time, and Predictions

Brazil will face South Korea on 5th December 2022, Monday. the live coverage starts at 2 PM ET. The FIFA World Cup is heating up, with the Round of 16 matches just around the corner. In one of the most anticipated matchups of the round, Brazil will take on South Korea. Brazil is a heavy favorite, but South Korea has proven that they are no slouches, so this should be an exciting match to watch. Who do you think will come out on top? Let us know in the comments section below!

Here’s a preview of what to expect from each team and how they might fare in this matchup. Who will come out on top? Tune in to find out!

As World Cup fever continues to grip the globe, Brazil and South Korea will play in the Round of 16. The game kicks off at 2 PM EST and can be watched live on Fox Sports 1. So far, both teams have performed well in the tournament. Let’s check out more updates of the match below.

Brazil vs. South Korea Match Referee – Full Officials For The Match

Here is the confirmed match officials for Brazil vs South Korea match below.

Referee: Clément Turpin (FRA) Assistant Referee 1: Nicolas Danos (FRA) Assistant Referee 2: Cyril Gringore (FRA) Fourth Official: Slavko Vincic (SVN) Reserve Assistant Referee: Video Assistant Referee: Jerome Brisard (FRA) Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez (ESP) Offside Video Assistant Referee: Roberto Diaz Perez Del Palomar (ESP) Support Video Assistant Referee: Benoit Millot (FRA) Standby Assistant Video Assistant Referee:

Brazil vs. South Korea Kickoff Time, Date, and Venue

Stadium 974 will be the venue for Brazil vs South Korea match on Monday, 5th December 2022. Get full schedule for the match below.