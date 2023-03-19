[Quarter-final 2] Argentina vs Netherlands Match Officials, Referee, Starting Lineups, and Kickoff Times

Can Messi charge Argentina to the Semifinals of the World Cup? Argentina will face the Netherlands in the second quarterfinal match on 9th November 2022. Get every update about the game below. After a long and exciting World Cup, we have finally reached the quarterfinals. Today’s match will be between Argentina and the Netherlands. Both teams have talented players, so it should be an exciting match. Who do you think will win? Let us know in the comments below.

Millions of people around the world tuned in to see who would make it to the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup. In the end, Argentina and Netherlands went head-to-head in what turned out to be an exciting match. Who came out on top? Read on to find out.

Match Argentina vs. Netherlands Date 9th December 2022 Kickoff Time 2 PM ET Venue Lusail Stadium Live Stream BBC and ITV

Who Will Officiate Argentina vs. Netherlands Match?

Here is the complete list of the Referee Panel for the match.

Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz (ESP) Assistant Referee 1: Pau Cebrian Devis (ESP) Assistant Referee 2: Roberto Diaz Perez Del Palomar (ESP) Fourth Official: Victor Gomes (RSA) Reserve Assistant Referee: Kyle Atkins (USA) Video Assistant Referee: Alejandro José Hernandez Hernandez (ESP) Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Drew Fischer (CAN) Offside Video Assistant Referee: Alessandro Giallatini (ITA) Support Video Assistant Referee: Julio Bascunan (CHI) Standby Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Corey Parker (USA)

Argentina vs. Netherlands Starting Lineups Although the teams have yet to be officially announced, it’s already made clear which players will take to the field for Argentina and Netherlands in their World Cup semifinal match. Here’s a look at who is expected to start for both squads. Argentina XI: (3-5-2, right to left): 23. E. Martinez (GK) — 13. Romero, 19. Otamendi, 25. L. Martinez — 26. Molina, 20. Mac Allister, 7. De Paul, 24. E. Fernandez, 8. Acuna — 9. Alvarez, 10. Messi Netherlands:(3-4-1-2, right to left): 23. Noppert (GK) — 2. Timber, 4. Van Dijk, 5. Ake — 22. Dumfries, 15. De Roon, 21. De Jong, 17. Blind — 10. Gakpo — 7. Bergwijn, 10. Depay

Argentina vs. Netherlands Kickoff Time

Qatar: 22:00 (local)

USA: 14:00 ET

Canada: 14:00 ET

UK: 19:00 GMT

Australia: 06:00 AEDT*

India: 00:30 IST*

Hong Kong: 03:00 HKT*

Malaysia: 03:00 MYT*

Singapore: 03:00 SGT*

New Zealand: 08:00 NZDT*