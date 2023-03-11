You’re probably wondering how you can watch the Denmark vs. Tunisia game on Tuesday, November 22. Well, wonder no more! We’ve got all the information you need about how and where to watch the game.

Whether at home or out and about, we’ve covered you with various viewing options for the big match. So read on to find out where and when to catch all the action from around the globe.

Final Lineups

Denmark XI (3-4-3): Schmeichel; Kjaer, Andersen, Christensen; Kristensen, Hojberg, Delaney, Maehle; Olsen, Dolberg, Eriksen

Tunisia XI (3-4-2-1): Dahmen; Talbi, Meriah, Bronn; Drager, Skhiri, Laidouni, Abdi; Slimane, Msakni; Jebali

Event Denmark vs. Tunisia Host City Education City Stadium Dates 22nd November 2022 Time 8 AM ET Live Stream Fox Sports

Denmark vs. Tunisia Live Stream Channel List

Here are the live stream options that one can use to monitor this action-packed game.

Country Channels United States Fox United Kingdom BBC Denmark Fox Sports Tunisia beIN Sports Canada TSN

More Streaming options

FuboTV

If you’re in the US, you can watch Denmark vs. Tunisia live on FuboTV. This is an excellent option for cord-cutters as it’s available without a cable subscription. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial to test the service. And if you like it, you can continue your subscription for $69.99/mo.

Sling TV

If you’re looking for a more affordable option to watch Denmark vs. Tunisia live, then Sling TV is worth considering. You can get the Sling Orange package which includes ESPN3, for just $59/mo.

Hulu with Live TV

If you’re looking for a great option, try Hulu with Live TV. to consider if you’re in the US or other parts of the world. For $75.99/mo, you’ll get access to ESPN to watch Denmark vs. Tunisia live. You can also use the free 7-day trial offer to test the service.

PlayStation Vue

Another excellent choice is PlayStation Vue. for cord-cutters looking to watch Denmark vs. Tunisia live. The entry-level package starts at $44.99/mo and includes ESPN3. You can also take advantage of the free 5-day trial offer to test the service.

ESPN+

If you’re looking for a more affordable option to watch Denmark vs. Tunisia, then ESPN+ is worth considering. For just $6.99/mo, you’ll get access to ESPN3 to watch the game.

Venue of the match

The Education City Stadium is a multi-purpose stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. It is currently used primarily for football matches and is the home stadium of Qatar, SC. The stadium has a capacity of 45,350 people.

Predictions

According to our research team, Denmark is the favorite to win with odds of 1/2, while Tunisia’s odds are 9/4.

Lineups for Denmark vs. Tunisia Match

Andreas Skov Olsen leads the position for Denmark. Check out the full lineups for Denmark vs. Tunisia game below.

Denmark Team

GK: Kasper Schmeichel, Leicester

GK: Daniel Iversen, Preston

GK: Peter Vindahl Jensen, AZ

DF: Joachim Andersen, Crystal Palace

DF: Jannik Vestergaard, Leicester

DF: Joakim Maehle, Atalanta

DF: Andreas Christensen, Barcelona

DF: Rasmus Kristensen, Leeds United

DF: Jens Stryger Larsen, Trabzonspor

DF: Nicolai Boilesen, FC Copenhagen

DF: Victor Nelsson, Galatasaray

MF: Thomas Delaney, Sevilla

MF: Christian Norgaard, Brentford

MF: Mathias Jensen, Brentford

MF: Morten Hjulmand, Lecce

MF: Christian Eriksen, Unattached

MF: Daniel Wass, Valencia

MF: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tottenham

MF: Philip Billing, Bournemouth

MF: Robert Skov, Hoffenheim

FW: Andreas Skov Olsen, Club Brugge

FW: Jonas Wind, Wolfsburg

FW: Yussuf Poulsen, RB Leipzig

FW: Andreas Cornelius, Trabzonspor

FW: Martin Braithwaite, Barcelona

FW: Kasper Dolberg, Nice

FW: Mikkel Damsgaard, Sampdoria

Tunisia Lineups

GK: Ali Jemal (Etoile du Sahel)

GK: Aymen Dahmen (CS Sfaxien)

GK: Bechir Ben Said (US Monastir)

GK: Mouez Hassen (Club Africain)

DF: Bilel Ifa (Abha)

DF: Montassar Talbi (Rubin Kazan)

DF: Nader Ghandri (Club Africain)

DF: Oussama Haddadi (Yeni Malatyaspor)

DF: Mortadha Ben Ouanes (Kasimpasa)

DF: Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly)

DF: Mohamed Drager (Luzern)

DF: Hamza Mathlouthi (Zamalek)

DF: Ali Abdi (Caen)

DF: Dylan Bronn (Metz)

MF: Anis Ben Slimane (Brondby)

MF: Ghailene Chaalali (Esperance de Tunis)

MF: Hannibal Mejbri (Manchester United)

MF: Ferjani Sassi (Al-Duhail)

MF: Aissa Laidouni (Ferencvaros)

MF: Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane (Esperance de Tunis)

MF: Ellyes Skhiri (Koln)

MF: Saad Bguir (Abha)

FW: Seifeddine Jaziri (Zamalek)

FW: Youssef Msakni (Al-Arabi)

FW: Taha Yassine Khenissi (Kuwait SC)

FW: Naim Sliti (Al-Ettifaq)

FW: Issam Jebali (OB)

FW: Wahbi Khazri (Saint-Etienne)

Conclusion:

So, there you have it! You need all the information about how and where to watch Denmark vs. Tunisia live. Be sure to tune in for what promises to be an exciting game. Thanks for reading!