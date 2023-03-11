You’re probably wondering how you can watch the Denmark vs. Tunisia game on Tuesday, November 22. Well, wonder no more! We’ve got all the information you need about how and where to watch the game.
Whether at home or out and about, we’ve covered you with various viewing options for the big match. So read on to find out where and when to catch all the action from around the globe.
Final Lineups
Denmark XI (3-4-3): Schmeichel; Kjaer, Andersen, Christensen; Kristensen, Hojberg, Delaney, Maehle; Olsen, Dolberg, Eriksen
Tunisia XI (3-4-2-1): Dahmen; Talbi, Meriah, Bronn; Drager, Skhiri, Laidouni, Abdi; Slimane, Msakni; Jebali
|Event
|Denmark vs. Tunisia
|Host City
|Education City Stadium
|Dates
|22nd November 2022
|Time
|8 AM ET
|Live Stream
|Fox Sports
Denmark vs. Tunisia Live Stream Channel List
Here are the live stream options that one can use to monitor this action-packed game.
|Country
|Channels
|United States
|Fox
|United Kingdom
|BBC
|Denmark
|Fox Sports
|Tunisia
|beIN Sports
|Canada
|TSN
More Streaming options
- FuboTV
If you’re in the US, you can watch Denmark vs. Tunisia live on FuboTV. This is an excellent option for cord-cutters as it’s available without a cable subscription. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial to test the service. And if you like it, you can continue your subscription for $69.99/mo.
- Sling TV
If you’re looking for a more affordable option to watch Denmark vs. Tunisia live, then Sling TV is worth considering. You can get the Sling Orange package which includes ESPN3, for just $59/mo.
- Hulu with Live TV
If you’re looking for a great option, try Hulu with Live TV. to consider if you’re in the US or other parts of the world. For $75.99/mo, you’ll get access to ESPN to watch Denmark vs. Tunisia live. You can also use the free 7-day trial offer to test the service.
- PlayStation Vue
Another excellent choice is PlayStation Vue. for cord-cutters looking to watch Denmark vs. Tunisia live. The entry-level package starts at $44.99/mo and includes ESPN3. You can also take advantage of the free 5-day trial offer to test the service.
- ESPN+
If you’re looking for a more affordable option to watch Denmark vs. Tunisia, then ESPN+ is worth considering. For just $6.99/mo, you’ll get access to ESPN3 to watch the game.
Venue of the match
The Education City Stadium is a multi-purpose stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. It is currently used primarily for football matches and is the home stadium of Qatar, SC. The stadium has a capacity of 45,350 people.
Predictions
According to our research team, Denmark is the favorite to win with odds of 1/2, while Tunisia’s odds are 9/4.
Lineups for Denmark vs. Tunisia Match
Andreas Skov Olsen leads the position for Denmark. Check out the full lineups for Denmark vs. Tunisia game below.
Denmark Team
GK: Kasper Schmeichel, Leicester
GK: Daniel Iversen, Preston
GK: Peter Vindahl Jensen, AZ
DF: Joachim Andersen, Crystal Palace
DF: Jannik Vestergaard, Leicester
DF: Joakim Maehle, Atalanta
DF: Andreas Christensen, Barcelona
DF: Rasmus Kristensen, Leeds United
DF: Jens Stryger Larsen, Trabzonspor
DF: Nicolai Boilesen, FC Copenhagen
DF: Victor Nelsson, Galatasaray
MF: Thomas Delaney, Sevilla
MF: Christian Norgaard, Brentford
MF: Mathias Jensen, Brentford
MF: Morten Hjulmand, Lecce
MF: Christian Eriksen, Unattached
MF: Daniel Wass, Valencia
MF: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tottenham
MF: Philip Billing, Bournemouth
MF: Robert Skov, Hoffenheim
FW: Andreas Skov Olsen, Club Brugge
FW: Jonas Wind, Wolfsburg
FW: Yussuf Poulsen, RB Leipzig
FW: Andreas Cornelius, Trabzonspor
FW: Martin Braithwaite, Barcelona
FW: Kasper Dolberg, Nice
FW: Mikkel Damsgaard, Sampdoria
Tunisia Lineups
GK: Ali Jemal (Etoile du Sahel)
GK: Aymen Dahmen (CS Sfaxien)
GK: Bechir Ben Said (US Monastir)
GK: Mouez Hassen (Club Africain)
DF: Bilel Ifa (Abha)
DF: Montassar Talbi (Rubin Kazan)
DF: Nader Ghandri (Club Africain)
DF: Oussama Haddadi (Yeni Malatyaspor)
DF: Mortadha Ben Ouanes (Kasimpasa)
DF: Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly)
DF: Mohamed Drager (Luzern)
DF: Hamza Mathlouthi (Zamalek)
DF: Ali Abdi (Caen)
DF: Dylan Bronn (Metz)
MF: Anis Ben Slimane (Brondby)
MF: Ghailene Chaalali (Esperance de Tunis)
MF: Hannibal Mejbri (Manchester United)
MF: Ferjani Sassi (Al-Duhail)
MF: Aissa Laidouni (Ferencvaros)
MF: Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane (Esperance de Tunis)
MF: Ellyes Skhiri (Koln)
MF: Saad Bguir (Abha)
FW: Seifeddine Jaziri (Zamalek)
FW: Youssef Msakni (Al-Arabi)
FW: Taha Yassine Khenissi (Kuwait SC)
FW: Naim Sliti (Al-Ettifaq)
FW: Issam Jebali (OB)
FW: Wahbi Khazri (Saint-Etienne)
Conclusion:
So, there you have it! You need all the information about how and where to watch Denmark vs. Tunisia live. Be sure to tune in for what promises to be an exciting game. Thanks for reading!
