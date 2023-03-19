Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Starting Lineups, Playing Eleven, Time, Date, Venue, and Broadcast Channel list

Argentina will play its opening game against Saudi Arabia on 21st November 2022. Lusail Iconic Stadium will host the match on Monday. Qatar will host the next FIFA World Cup in 2022. The tournament is set to begin on November 20 and end on December 18. This will be the first time the World Cup is held in the Middle East and the second time in Asia (after Japan and South Korea co-hosted the 2002 tournament).
Argentina and Saudi Arabia look to perform well in the 2022 World Cup. This will be their first meeting since the 2018 World Cup. Get all channels to watch World Cup live from Argentina, and other Countries below.
Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia Starting Lineups
Here are the Playing eleven for Argentina vs Saudi Arabia for today.
Argentina XI (4-4-2): Martinez; Molina, Otamendi, Romero, Tagliafico; Di Maria, Paredes, De Paul, Gomez; Messi, Martinez
Saudi Arabia XI (4-4-1-1): Al-owais; Abdulhamid, Al-tambakti, Al-bulayhi, Al-shahrani; Al-faraj, Kanno, Al-malki; Al-brikan, Al-shehri, Al-dawsari.
Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia Live Stream Options
Millions of fans worldwide are waiting to watch Argentina matches on Television and online. If you are from Argentina, your best bet is to turn to Tyc Sports. This is the primary broadcaster for World Cup matches in Argentina for all 64 matches.
For viewers in Saudi Arabia, beIN Sports will have the match broadcast live and probably with Arabic commentary. If you want to watch English commentary, then there is an option to change the language preference.
Denmark will face Tunisia in the next game of FIFA World Cup on the same day at 8 AM ET.
Best Streaming List For Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Match
|Country
|Streaming List
|United States
|Fox Sports
|United Kingdom
|BBC and ITV
|Australia
|SBS
|India
|Viacom18
|France
|beIN SPORTS
Match Preview:
The Saudi Arabian team will be looking to avenge their loss to Argentina at the 2018 World Cup. Saudi Arabia was eliminated in the group stage, while Argentina lost to France in the round of 16.
This will be difficult for Saudi Arabia, as they are against an extreme Argentine side. Lionel Messi is one of the best players in the world, and he will be looking to lead his country to victory.
The match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia will take place on November 22, 2022. The venue is Lusail Stadium.
Match: Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia
Date: 21st November 2022
Stadium: Lusail Iconic Stadium
Competition: FIFA World Cup 2022
Kickoff time: 5 AM ET
Match Prediction
Argentina is the clear favorite to win this match. They have a much better team, and they are playing at home. Argentina should win this match by two or three goals.
Prediction: Argentina 3 Saudi Arabia 1
Team Lineups
The lineup is yet to be disclosed, but we can safely presume that the lineup would look like the following:
Argentina Team
- Franco Armani Goalkeeper
- Emiliano Martinez Goalkeeper
- Juan Musso Goalkeeper
- Geronimo Rulli Goalkeeper
- Gonzalo Montiel Defender
- German Pezzella Defender
- Lisandro Martinez Defender
- Cristian Romero Defender
- Nicolas Tagliafico Defender
- Nicolas Otamendi Defender
- Marcos Senesi Defender
- Nehuen Perez Defender
- Nahuel Molina Defender
- Juan Foyth Defender
- Alexis Mac Allister Midfielder
- Rodrigo de Paul Midfielder
- Marcos Acuna Midfielder
- Guido Rodriguez Midfielder
- Giovani Lo Celso Midfielder
- Angel Di Maria Midfielder
- Joaquin Correa Midfielder
- Exequiel Palacios Midfielder
- Alejandro Gomez Midfielder
- Angel Correa Forward
- Lionel Messi Forward
- Nicolas Gonzalez Forward
- Lautaro Martinez Forward
- Julian Alvarez Forward
- Paulo Dybala Forward
Saudi Arabia Team
- Fawaz Al-Qarni Goalkeeper
- Mohammed Al Owais Goalkeeper
- Mohammed Al Rubaie Goalkeeper
- Ali Albulayhi Defender
- Hassan Al Tambakti Defender
- Ziyad Al Sahafi Defender
- Mohammed Al-Burayk Defender
- Ali Lajami Defender
- Sultan Al-Ghannam Defender
- Yasir Al Shahrani Defender
- Abdulelah Al Amri Defender
- Ali Al Hassan Midfielder
- Abdullah Ateef Midfielder
- Khalid Al Ghannam Midfielder
- Sami Al Najei Midfielder
- Salem Al Dawsari Midfielder
- Nasser Al Dawsari Midfielder
- Hattan Bahebri Midfielder
- Abdulaziz Al Bishi Midfielder
- Salman Al Faraj Midfielder
- Mohammed Kanno Midfielder
- Abdulrahman Al Obud Forward
- Abdulrahman Ghareeb Forward
- Firas Al Brikan Forward Abdullah Al Hamdan Forward
