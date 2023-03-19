Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Starting Lineups, Playing Eleven, Time, Date, Venue, and Broadcast Channel list

Argentina will play its opening game against Saudi Arabia on 21st November 2022. Lusail Iconic Stadium will host the match on Monday. Qatar will host the next FIFA World Cup in 2022. The tournament is set to begin on November 20 and end on December 18. This will be the first time the World Cup is held in the Middle East and the second time in Asia (after Japan and South Korea co-hosted the 2002 tournament).

Argentina and Saudi Arabia look to perform well in the 2022 World Cup. This will be their first meeting since the 2018 World Cup. Get all channels to watch World Cup live from Argentina, and other Countries below.

Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia Starting Lineups

Here are the Playing eleven for Argentina vs Saudi Arabia for today.

Argentina XI (4-4-2): Martinez; Molina, Otamendi, Romero, Tagliafico; Di Maria, Paredes, De Paul, Gomez; Messi, Martinez

Saudi Arabia XI (4-4-1-1): Al-owais; Abdulhamid, Al-tambakti, Al-bulayhi, Al-shahrani; Al-faraj, Kanno, Al-malki; Al-brikan, Al-shehri, Al-dawsari.

Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia Live Stream Options

Millions of fans worldwide are waiting to watch Argentina matches on Television and online. If you are from Argentina, your best bet is to turn to Tyc Sports. This is the primary broadcaster for World Cup matches in Argentina for all 64 matches.

For viewers in Saudi Arabia, beIN Sports will have the match broadcast live and probably with Arabic commentary. If you want to watch English commentary, then there is an option to change the language preference.

Denmark will face Tunisia in the next game of FIFA World Cup on the same day at 8 AM ET.

Best Streaming List For Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Match

Country Streaming List United States Fox Sports United Kingdom BBC and ITV Australia SBS India Viacom18 France beIN SPORTS

Match Preview:

The Saudi Arabian team will be looking to avenge their loss to Argentina at the 2018 World Cup. Saudi Arabia was eliminated in the group stage, while Argentina lost to France in the round of 16.

This will be difficult for Saudi Arabia, as they are against an extreme Argentine side. Lionel Messi is one of the best players in the world, and he will be looking to lead his country to victory.

The match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia will take place on November 22, 2022. The venue is Lusail Stadium.

Match: Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia

Date: 21st November 2022

Stadium: Lusail Iconic Stadium

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2022

Kickoff time: 5 AM ET

Match Prediction

Argentina is the clear favorite to win this match. They have a much better team, and they are playing at home. Argentina should win this match by two or three goals.

Prediction: Argentina 3 Saudi Arabia 1

Team Lineups

The lineup is yet to be disclosed, but we can safely presume that the lineup would look like the following:

Argentina Team

Franco Armani Goalkeeper

Emiliano Martinez Goalkeeper

Juan Musso Goalkeeper

Geronimo Rulli Goalkeeper

Gonzalo Montiel Defender

German Pezzella Defender

Lisandro Martinez Defender

Cristian Romero Defender

Nicolas Tagliafico Defender

Nicolas Otamendi Defender

Marcos Senesi Defender

Nehuen Perez Defender

Nahuel Molina Defender

Juan Foyth Defender

Alexis Mac Allister Midfielder

Rodrigo de Paul Midfielder

Marcos Acuna Midfielder

Guido Rodriguez Midfielder

Giovani Lo Celso Midfielder

Angel Di Maria Midfielder

Joaquin Correa Midfielder

Exequiel Palacios Midfielder

Alejandro Gomez Midfielder

Angel Correa Forward

Lionel Messi Forward

Nicolas Gonzalez Forward

Lautaro Martinez Forward

Julian Alvarez Forward

Paulo Dybala Forward

Saudi Arabia Team