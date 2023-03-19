Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Stadiums And Venues

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is just around the corner, and with it comes a new generation of state-of-the-art stadiums. This preview will take a look at some of the most impressive venues that will be hosting matches during the tournament.

The Lusail Iconic Stadium

The Lusail Iconic Stadium is one of the most anticipated venues in Qatar. The stadium, which is now completely constructed, has a capacity of 80,000 spectators and will be used for the different matches and final game of the World Cup. All in all the stadium will host 10 matches and it was constructed as a JV between HBK engineering and CRCC.

Al Bayt Stadium

Al Bayt Stadium is located in Al Khor City. It has a capacity of 60,000 spectators and will be used for group stage games and quarterfinal matches.The highlighting feature of this stadium is its retractable roof, which makes it perfect for all weather conditions and a traditional nomadic style design. The opening game will be played here.

Stadium 974

Stadium 974 is another impressive venue that is made out of 974 shipping containers. It will have a capacity of 40,000 spectators and will be used for many exciting matches. This is the only temporary stadium available for FIFA 2022.

Al Thumama Stadium

Al Thumama Stadium is being built in Doha’s Thumama district. It has a capacity of 40,000 spectators and will be used for 8 games, and as a reserve venue. The best part is that it is located near the Hamad international airport, which makes it a hot favourite for international travellers.

Khalifa International Stadium

Khalifa International Stadium was originally built in 1976 and then again came to the limelight for the 2006 Asian Games. It has been extensively renovated for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It has a capacity of 45416 spectators.

Education City Stadium

Education City Stadium is being built in Qatar’s Education City. It has a capacity of 45,350 spectators and will be active for 8 FIFA 2022 matches. Situated in the middle of universities, the stadium has some reservations for the university athletics team also.

Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium

Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium is located in Al Rayyan. It has a capacity of 44,740 spectators and is also known as Al Rayyan stadium. The stadium will host 7 matches. It is also heavily modified for FIFA.

Al Janoub Stadium

Al Janoub Stadium is located in Al Wakrah. It has a capacity of 40,000 spectators. It also has a retractable roof and that makes it fit for all weather sporting action. The stadium has also been specially equipped to handle the stress of FIFA matches. This stadium will host 7 matches.

These are the amazing stadiums for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Be sure to catch all the action at one of these incredible venues!