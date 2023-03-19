How To Watch FIFA World Cup Live From Argentina?

TyC Sports officially acquired the broadcasting rights for World Cup matches in 2022 in Argentina. Argentina will face Saudi Arabia int their opening game on 22nd November 2022. The event’s next edition will be held in Qatar in 2022, and fans from all over the world will be looking for ways to watch live coverage of the World Cup matches.

Argentina is one of the most prosperous countries in the history of the World Cup, having won the tournament twice. They will be looking to add a third title to their Qatar collection, and Argentina fans will be keen to follow every game.

In this article, we’ll look at ways you can watch live coverage of the FIFA World Cup from Argentina. So here goes:

Official Broadcaster For Argentina

The official broadcaster for Argentina is TyC Sports. They have all the coverage rights, and other OTT or cord-cutter platforms will source the Livestream feed from them. So if you are in Argentina or an Argentinian fan looking for the best option, then TyC Sports is the best choice.

About TyC Sports

TyC Sports is a sports television channel in Argentina. The channel broadcasts football matches and other sports such as basketball, tennis, racing, and more.

The company also has an online streaming service called TyC Sports Play. This is an excellent option for fans watching the World Cup live online.

To access TyC Sports Play, you must sign up for an account. The service is available in both Spanish and English.

Once you have an account, you can watch the World Cup live online.

Other Platforms To Watch FIFA World Cup In Argentina

There are other platforms where you can watch the FIFA World Cup live online. These include:

FuboTV

fuboTV is a streaming service that offers live coverage of several sports, including football. The platform has a 7-day free trial, so you can sign up and watch the World Cup without paying anything.

To sign up, you will need to provide your credit card details. However, you can cancel the service before the trial period ends, and you won’t be charged anything. Once you have signed up, you can watch the World Cup live online.

Sling TV

Sling TV is another streaming service that offers live coverage of several sports, including football. However, you might have to use a VPN to access the services as it may be geo-restricted in your country.

Conclusion:

If you are in Argentina, then TyC Sports is the best option. However, other platforms such as FuboTV, and Sling TV offer live event coverage.