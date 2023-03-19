England vs Iran final lineups: Starting XIs, Kickoff Time, Date, Venue, and Broadcast

England will face Iran on 21st November 2022. This is the match everyone has been waiting for. The stakes are high, and both teams are eager to win. Iran has had an impressive run in the World Cup tournament, while England has yet to live up to expectations. Who will come out on top? Tune in to find out!

How to watch England vs. Iran Live Stream online? Check the complete guide below. This year’s England vs Iran match will be the first-ever at this level, as the two countries have never met at senior levels before. Iran is no stranger to the World Cup Finals, having qualified for six competitions total and the two previous competitions in 2014-2018.

Khalifa International Stadium will host the match on Monday, 21st November 2022. The match kickoff at 8 AM Eastern Time.

After beating Iraq in Tehran’s play-off, they were the first Asian Football Confederation team to qualify for the World Cup.

They had a very disruptive qualifying campaign that began under Marc Wilmots, ex-Belgian boss. He was fired and replaced by Dragan Skocic from Croatia. Skocic oversaw a turnaround in fortunes, and they finished at the top of their group.

Event England vs Iran Host City 1 PM GMT Date 21st November 2022 Venue Khalifa International Stadium Live Stream Go Here

England vs Iran Final Playing Squad

England XI: Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Bellingham; Mount; Sterling, Kane, Saka

Iran XI: Beiranvand, Moharrami, Hajsafi, Mohammadi, Jahanbakhsh, Pouraliganji, Taremi, Cheshmi, Karimi, Hosseini, Nourollahi

England vs Iran Live Stream – Official Online Channel List

Although the broadcast schedule for the 2022 World Cup has yet to be confirmed by ITV and BBC, games will be broadcast live in the UK via ITV and BBC for England vs Iran game.

Find all FIFA World Cup Streams and Channels below.

Country Streaming List USA Fox and Telemundo UK BBC and ITV Germany ARD, and ZDF Ireland RTÉ Italy RAI

More Channel List Updates

Albania: RTSH App

Australia: SBS, SBS On Demand

Brazil: Canais Globo

Canada: TSN App, TSN.ca

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Indonesia: Vidio

India: Jiocinema

England Upcoming Matches in World Cup

England will face USA on 25th November 2022. at 2 PM ET. England’s final group stage match will be against Wales on 29th November 2022.

Iran Next Games

Iran will play their second game against Wales on 25th November 2022. The third match of Iran Groub B will be against United States on 29th November 2022.

England vs Iran Squad (Expected)

Eight months remain before the World Cup. England is now fully prepared for the tournament. Gareth Southgate will be making big decisions in the coming months as he prepares for Qatar.

Players still have plenty of time to present their cases. England’s Nations League campaign will start this summer. Three Lions players will also be able to participate in more friendlies in preparation for the World Cup which begins in November.

England Squad for FIFA WC 2022

The final Squad list for England officially announced.

Goalkeepers

Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle United), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders:

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Coady (Everton, loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben White (Arsenal).

Midfielders:

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham United),

Forwards:

Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), James Maddison (Leicester City), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Callum Wilson (Newcastle United)

Iran Squad

In October, the Iran World Cup 2022 team will be announced. Team Melli secured their place at the tournament without too much fuss. They finished top of their qualification group, with eight wins in ten games.

This will be Iran’s sixth appearance at World Cup. They will be looking to make history as they have never advanced past the group phase.

Goalkeepers:

Alireza Beyranvand (Persepolis)

Amir Abedzadeh (Ponferradina)

Payam Niazmand (Sepahan)

Hossein Hosseini (Esteghlal)

Defenders:

Majid Hosseini (Kayserispor)

Mohammad Hossein Kanaanizadegan (Al-Ahli)

Shojae Khalilzadeh (Al-Ahli)

Morteza Pouraliganji (Persepolis)

Sadegh Moharrami (Dinamo Zagreb)

Ramin Rezaeian (Sepahan)

Milad Mohammadi (AEK Athens)

Abolfazl Jalali (Esteghlal)

Midfielders:

Saeid Ezatollahi (Vejle Boldklub)

Ehsan Hajsafi (AEK Athens)

Rouzbeh Cheshmi (Esteghlal)

Ahmad Nourollahi (Shabab Al-Ahli)

Ali Karimi (Kayserispor)

Saman Ghoddos (Brentford)

Vahid Amiri (Persepolis)

Forwards:

Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Feyenoord)

Ali Gholizadeh (Sporting Charleroi)

Mehdi Taremi (FC Porto)

Mehdi Torabi (Persepolis)

Karim Ansarifard (Omonia Nicosia)

Sardar Azmoun (Bayer Leverkusen)

