England vs USA Group B Match Officials, Lineups, Time, Date, and Venue

The eyes of the world will be on England and the United States as the two countries face off in a FIFA World Cup match that has everyone on the edge of their seats. The stakes could not be higher, as both teams are vying for a spot in the semifinals.

For England, this is their chance to finally make it to the top of the podium after years of disappointment. They have come so close in previous tournaments, but always seem to falter at the last hurdle. This time, they have an excellent team that is determined to bring home the cup.

The United States has also had a difficult journey to get to this point. After a rocky start to their qualifying campaign, they managed to pull together and make it into the final stages of the tournament. Now they are ready for what is sure to be an epic battle against their old rivals from across the pond.

Match Officials

Referee: Jesus Valenzuela (VEN) Assistant Referee 1: Jorge Urrego (VEN) Assistant Referee 2: Tulio Moreno (VEN) Fourth Official: Yoshimi Yamashita (JPN) Reserve Assistant Referee: Nueza Back (BRA) Video Assistant Referee: Juan Soto (VEN) Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Nicolas Gallo (COL) Offside Video Assistant Referee: Diego Bonfa ARG) Support Video Assistant Referee: Julio Bascunan (CHI) Standby Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Ezequiel Braislovsky (ARG)

Starting Lineups

England possible starting lineup:

Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Bellingham; Saka, Mount, Sterling; Kane

USA possible starting lineup:

Turner; Dest, Zimmerman, Ream, A. Robinson; McKennie, Adams, Musah; Weah, Sargent, Pulisic

How To Watch England vs USA Online?

The match will take place on November 25, 2022 at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar. It will be broadcast live to audiences all around the world, with the BBC and ITV in England and Fox and Telemundo in the United States providing coverage of all the action. With so much at stake for both teams, this promises to be an unforgettable game that no soccer fan will want to miss. Who will come out on top? Only time will tell.

Opening Matches of England and USA

England vs Iran Live on 21st November 2022

USA vs Wales Kickoff on 21st November 2022

Our predictions

Despite England’s impressive history in the World Cup, many are betting on the United States to emerge victorious in this matchup. With a talented and determined team behind them, the Americans are poised for a major upset and could very well end up going all the way to the final. Will they be able to pull off an incredible win against their long-standing rivals? We’ll have to wait and see. In the meantime, be sure to tune in and cheer for your favorite team!