FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Telecast in USA With Channel Numbers

FIFA World Cup 2022 is on the horizon, and we know that soccer fans from the United States would be more than eager to know about the telecast channel numbers for watching the matches on television.

For those in the United States, there are several ways to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup matches. On a broader view following services would be offering the Livestream and broadcast of the games.

Qatar FIFA World Cup Live TV Telecast in the USA With Channel Numbers

Here is the complete guide to watching FIFA World Cup 2022 live from anywhere worldwide, including the US, with channels numbers. The list is as follows:

Dish Network

If you are a subscriber of Dish Network, then Fox Sports 1 – Channel number 150 & Fox Sports 2 – Channel number 149. are the channels you need to tune into. They would offer excellent coverage of the games, and you would enjoy every moment of it.

DirectTV

The subscribers of DirectTV would have no problem watching the Livestream of the FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022. There are many channels in the package that would broadcast the games live. The media that you can use for watching the games are Fox Sports 1(Ch-219), Fox Sports 2 (Ch-618), Fox Deportes (Ch-468), Telemundo East (Ch-407), Telemundo West (Ch-469) and Universo (Ch-464). With so many options, it would be tough for DirectTV subscribers to miss any moment of the game.

U-Verse

U-Verse subscribers would find it easy to watch the games as Fox Sports 1 is in their list of channels, and you can access it by tuning in to channel number 3114/1665 (HD). The game coverage would be as good as it can get, and you wouldn’t want to miss any critical moment; there are many other options like Fox Sports 2 (Ch-652/1652 HD), Fox Deportes (Ch-651/1661 HD), Telemundo (Ch-3007), Universo (Ch-3009) and Universo West (Ch-3010).

Pluto TV

If you are a fan of the FIFA World Cup, then the streaming service Pluto TV would be a fantastic option for you. They have Fox Sports on Channel – 705. You would love the quality and not miss a single game.

Verizon Fios

The subscribers of Verizon Fios have multiple options to watch the live stream/broadcast of the games. They can easily choose among the many channels available. Namely Fox Sports 1 (Ch-83/583 HD), Fox Sports 2 (84/584 HD), Fox Deportes (311/1521/1534 HD), and Universo (275/775 HD).

Google Fiber

For Google Fiber subscribers, the channels they need to tune into our Fox Sports 1 (Ch-208), Fox Sports 2 (209), and Fox Soccer Plus (225). The quality would be excellent and you wouldn’t miss any moment of the games.

In conclusion, several options are available for those in the United States to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup matches. Whether you choose Dish Network, DirectTV, U-Verse, Pluto TV, Verizon Fios, or Google Fiber, you will enjoy watching the games and cheering your favorite team to victory!