USA vs Wales Playing XI: Starting Lineups, Time, Date, Venue, and Live Online Channel Guide

Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium; Al Rayyan, Qatar will host the USA vs Wales match on Monday, 21st November 2022. The FIFA World Cup is set to return in 2022, and fans worldwide are already gearing up for the event. One of the most highly anticipated match-ups will be between the United States and Wales, two nations with a long history of competitive soccer.

Both teams have qualified for the tournament and will go head-to-head in the group stage. The United States is currently ranked as the 14th-best team in the world, while Wales is ranked 119th.

Despite this difference in ranking, both teams are evenly matched, and it is sure to be an exciting game. We see more fire in the Wales team than the US team, but this is FIFA, and no one knows how things will unfold.

The game will take place on November 21st, 2022; for the time, you should check your local zone to be specific.

Event USA vs Wales Time 2 PM ET Date 21st November 2022 Venue Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium; Al Rayyan, Qatar Live Stream FOX and Telemundo

USA vs Wales Staring Lineups (Expected)

Get the USA vs Wales final Playing XI below.

USA

Turner; Dest, Zimmerman, Long, A Robinson; Adams, McKennie, Aaronson; Reyna, Ferreira, Pulisic.

Wales

Hennessey; C Roberts, Ampadu, Rodon, B Davies, N Williams; Allen, Ramsey; Bale, Moore, James.

Venue of USA Vs. Wales FIFA 2022 Match

Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, will host the USA vs. Wales game on 21st November 2022.

Venue: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan.

This is going to be an exciting game with two teams that are hungry for success. Be sure to tune in and catch all the action!

What Time Will USA vs Wales Start?

The live coverage of Wales vs USA game starts from 2 PM ET.

Watch United States vs. Wales Live Stream Online – Channel List

Fox and Telemundo will officially broadcast and live stream the World Cup match between the USA vs. Wales match.

In case you cannot be there, here are some popular ways to watch the live stream of the FIFA 2022 United States vs. Wales match. Just pick one that suits you and let the good times roll.

USA vs Wales Live Streaming Channels

If you’re like me, you’re glued to your TV every time the USMNT plays. But now it’s crunch time. The US is up against Wales in their group stage game, and we need to win to make sure we move on to the next round. This game is going to be intense – can’t wait to see what happens! In the meantime, if you’re looking for a way to watch the game online, check out this article for all of the details on how to do that.

USA vs Wales Country Live Stream Channels United Kingdom BBC United States Fox and Telemundo Canada TSN

More options To Watch USA vs Wales Online

There are lot of streaming options to watch USA vs Wales match. Get some cord cutting channels to watch the game below.

FuboTV

This is an excellent option to watch the US Vs. Wales match the cord-cutters way. Going for a good-quality VPN is a must if you live outside these countries. Fubo TV subscriptions start from $69.99/mo, and it offers a 7-day trial as well.

Read more options to watch World Cup without cable here.

Hulu with Live TV

You can watch the FIFA World Cup match on Hulu with its Live TV feature. The service costs $75.99 per month after a 7-day free trial. It is available only in the United States of America.

Sling TV

Sling TV is an American streaming service offering its users three packages. The Orange package starts at $35/month, while the Blue package costs $35/month. It also has a combined Orange + Blue package costs $50/month.

YouTube TV

You can watch the United States Vs. Wales match on YouTube TV. It is available only in some regions of the United States. The service costs $64.99 per month after a 7-day free trial.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue is a streaming service from Sony. It offers four packages to its users. The Access package starts at $65.99/ month. Check out their official website for more information.

Conclusion

This article provided information on the FIFA 2022 United States vs. Wales match. We also listed some of the best live-streaming options for those who want to watch the game. Tune in and catch all the action!