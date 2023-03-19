Qualified Teams for FIFA World Cup 2022

So we have a total of 29 teams qualified for FIFA World Cup 2022 and three more teams will be decided in the coming qualifiers in June month. While fans from all 29 eligible countries will be watching the FIFA 2022 World Cup draw with bated breath. On Friday the 1st of April, the World Cup draw will be held in Doha under the shadow of the high-rise buildings, with the evening’s focus on the real sport after a build-up clouded by many off-field problems regarding the tournament’s awarding. The tournament schedule for 22nd FIFA World Cup is already out now starting from 21st November 2022.

Holders At Friday’s competition at Doha’s Exhibition and Convention Centre, In Pot One, France will be one of the top seeds, with former Cafu and Lothar Matthaeus, both World Cup champions, serving as draw helpers. While fans from the 29 qualifying countries will be watching with bated breath the draw, there are still three spots are still available for this year’s world cup consisting of 32 teams which will be expanded to 48 teams in the 2026 edition.

Qatar

Germany

Denmark

Brazil

France

Belgium

Croatia

Spain

Serbia

England

Switzerland

Netherlands

Argentina

Iran

South Korea

Japan

Saudi Arabia

Ecuador

Uruguay

Canada

Ghana

Senegal

Portugal

Poland

Tunisia

Morocco

Cameroon

United States

Mexico

In the Doha draw, the following teams qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

Now that the draw is official, it seems that the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022 looks closer. Once the group stage pairings have been determined, it is possible to begin making educated guesses as to which teams will be best placed to advance.

The draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage was completed recently and matchups can be viewed now. England was able to land the USA in Group B. Mexico and Argentina will be up against each other in Group C. Luis Suarez, Uruguay and Argentina will try to stop Cristiano Ronaldo from winning the final World Cup tournament in Group H.

EUROPE

Denmark, Germany, Belgium, France, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, England, Portugal, Poland, and the Netherlands.

SOUTH AMERICA

Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador.

ASIA

Hosts Qatar, South Korea, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Japan

AFRICA

Senegal, Cameroon, Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana

North & Central America & Caribbean

United States, Canada, Mexico

Out of the 32 qualifying spots, 29 have been decided.

Playoffs have not been decided still, with 1 team from the region qualifying for the finals:

European Play-Offs

Wales v Scotland or Ukraine

Inter-Continental Play-Off

Peru v United Arab Emirates or Australia

New Zealand v Costa Rica