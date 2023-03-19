[Round of 16] Netherlands vs. USA Match Officials, Lineups, Kickoff Time, Date, and Venue

It’s the matchup soccer fans have been waiting for. In the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup, the Netherlands will take on the United States. Both teams want to continue their success in Qatar and move on to the quarterfinals. The Dutch are coming into this match as heavy favorites, but don’t count out Team USA quite yet. They’ve already exceeded expectations by making it this far in the tournament and could pull off an upset against the Dutch. With so much at stake, this will surely be a memorable match-up. Be sure to tune in on Sunday to see who advances.

The Netherlands and the United States will face off in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup on 3rd December 2022. The Dutch are coming into this game as the favorites, but the Americans have proved they can compete with anyone. This is going to be an exciting match to watch! Who do you think will win?

Netherlands vs. USA Match Officials – Referee

Referee: Wilton Sampaio (BRA)

Assistant Referee 1: Bruno Boschilia (BRA)

Assistant Referee 2: Bruno Pires (BRA)

Fourth Official: Andrés Matonte (URU)

Reserve Assistant Referee: Nicolas Taran (URU)

Video Assistant Referee: Nicolas Gallo (COL)

Video Assistant Referee: Juan Soto (VEN)

Offside Video Assistant Referee: Ashley Beecham (AUS)

Support Video Assistant Referee: Mauro Vigliano (ARG)

Standby Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Jerson Emiliano Dos Santos (ANG)

Netherlands vs. USA Time, Date, and Venue

Match Netherlands vs. USA Date 3rd December 2022 Kickoff Time 10 AM ET Venue Khalifa International Stadium Live Stream BBC iPlayer

Netherlands vs. USA Team Lineups

Here is the confimed playing eleven for Netherlands vs. USA Round of 16 match.

Netherlands Starting Lineup

Netherlands (5-3-2, right to left): 23. Noppert (GK) — 22. Dumfries, 2. Timber, 4. Van Dijk, 5. Ake,17. Blind — 15. De Roon, 21. De Jong, 14. Klaassen — 8. Gakpo, 10. Depay

USA Starting Lineup

(4-3-3, right to left): 1. Turner (GK) — 2. Dest, 3. Zimmerman, 13. Ream, 5. Robinson — 6. Musah, 4. Adams, 8. McKennie — 21. Weah, 9. Ferreira, 10. Pulisic.

It may be the round of 16, but this matchup is a quarterfinal-caliber showdown. The Netherlands and the United States will clash on Saturday in what should be an extremely entertaining match. Both teams are coming into this game with high levels of confidence, and it should be a very close matchup. Who will come out on top? Tune in to find out.