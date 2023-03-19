[Game 2 of Round of 16] Argentina vs. Australia Match Officials, Referee, Starting Lineups, Kickoff Time, Date, and Live Stream

The all-time favorites Argentina will face Australia in the Round of 16 matches on 3rd December 2022. On Saturday, Argentina and Australia will square off in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16. This match is sure to be an exciting one, as both teams have talented players who can score goals. Argentina is led by superstar Lionel Messi, while Australia is captained by Mathew Ryan. Who will come out on top? Tune in to find out. Ahmad bin Ali Stadium will host the super game.

What a match it will be! Argentina, one of the powerhouses of soccer and heavy favorites to win the tournament, take on Australia, an underdog with nothing to lose. This Round of 16 matchups is sure to be exciting – both teams have plenty of firepower and can score goals. It will come down to who can make the most of their opportunities and hold on in defense.

Match Officials – Referee for Argentina vs Australia match

Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL)

Assistant Referee 1: Pawel Sokolnicki (POL)

Assistant Referee 2: Tomasz Listkiewicz (POL)

Fourth Official: Mario Escobar (GUA)

Reserve Assistant Referee: Kathryn Nesbitt (USA)

Video Assistant Referee: Tomasz Kwiatkowski (POL)

Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Marco Fritz (GER)

Offside Video Assistant Referee: Alessandro Giallatini (ITA)

Support Video Assistant Referee: Benoit Millot (FRA)

Standby Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Ciro Carbone (ITA)

Argentina vs. Australia Starting Lineups Here are the confirmed lineups for the game. Argentina: Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuña; De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Mac Allister; Messi, Julián Álvarez, Papu Gómez.

Australia: Ryan; Degenek, Rowles, Souttar, Behich; Mooy, Irvine, McGree; Baccus, Duke, Leckie.

Argentina vs. Australia Match Time, Date, and Venue

The round of 16 matchups for the FIFA World Cup has been announced, and one of the most anticipated games is Argentina vs. Australia. Both teams are looking to make it to the next round, but only one can emerge victorious. With some of the best players in the world on the field, this matchup is sure to be exciting.

Match Argentina vs. Australia Date 3rd December 2022 Kickoff Time 2 PM ET Venue Khalifa International Stadium Live Stream SBS On Demand

Argentina vs. Australia Live Stream Channel List

Where can I stream the match between Argentina and Australia in Round of 16? Here are the list of channels.