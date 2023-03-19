[Match 8 of Round of 16] Portugal vs. Switzerland Match Referee, How To Watch, Starting Lineups and Schedule

Portugal will face Switzerland in the final round of 16 matches on 6th December 2022. In the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Portugal will take on Switzerland. Both teams have looked strong in the group stages and will be looking to continue their run in the tournament.

Portugal is the favorite going into this match, but Switzerland has shown they can compete with the best teams in the world. Who will win this clash between two of Europe’s giants? Tune in to find out.

Portugal vs. Switzerland Match Referee – All Official’s Names

Who will officiate Portugal vs. Switzerland match on 6th December 2022? Find out the referee names below.

Referee:

Assistant Referee 1:

Assistant Referee 2:

Fourth Official:

Reserve Assistant Referee:

Video Assistant Referee:

Assistant Video Assistant Referee:

Offside Video Assistant Referee:

Support Video Assistant Referee:

Standby Assistant Video Assistant Referee:

The list will be updated in coming days.

How To Watch Portugal vs. Switzerland Match Online?

Here are the list of streaming options for the Round of 16 match below.

Portugal: RTP Play, Antena 1 – RTP, RTP 1

Switzerland: RTS Sport, SRF Play, RSI La 2, RTS 2, SRF zwei, TF1 Suisse

United Kingdom: BBC and ITV

United States: FOX Network

Canada: RDS App, TSN App, TSN5, TSN4, TSN3, TSN1, TSN.ca, CTV, CTV App, RDS

Portugal vs. Switzerland Time, Date, and Venue

Here is a quick schedule for the match.

Match Portugal vs. Switzerland Date 6th December 2022 Kickoff Time 2 PM ET Venue Lusail Stadium Live Stream SBS On Demand

Portugal vs. Switzerland Starting Lineups

Here is the team squad for Portugal vs. Switzerland Round of 16 game below.

Portugal XI: Diogo Costa, Dalot, Pepe, António Silva, Cancelo; Neves; Nunes, Vitinha; João Mário; Horta, Ronaldo

Switzerland XI: Kobel; Widmer, Akanji, Schar, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka; Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas; Embolo.

Who Will Win Portugal vs Switzerland Game?

Portugal and Switzerland is equal and strong teams in the World Cup. Making a prediction is tough. Still Cristiano Ronaldo si key player and he can score and win for Portugal.