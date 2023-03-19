England vs. Senegal: Who Will Officiate The Match, Starting Lineups, Start Time, Date, Venue, and Updates

England will face Senegal in the fourth match of FIFA World Cup round of 16. In this matchup, each team will be looking to score and advance to the next round. As both teams prepare for what is sure to be an exciting match, let’s take a look at how they got here. For England, it was a bit of a rocky road. After winning their first two matches convincingly, they suffered a loss to Belgium that knocked them into second place in their group and set up this matchup with Senegal.

England vs. Senegal is the matchup everyone has been waiting for. The Round of 16 kicks off today at 2 PM EST with these two teams going head to head. This match is sure to be intense, with both teams giving it their all. Who do you think will come out on top? Tune in to find out.

England vs. Senegal Kickoff Time, Date, and Venue

Al Bayt Stadium will host the England vs Senegal game on Sunday. The highly anticipated England vs. Senegal match is finally here! Both teams have already proved they’re worthy of being in the knockout stage, so this promises to be an exciting match. Although both teams are evenly matched, I think England will come out on top. They have more experience and a stronger team spirit. Let’s see if I’m right.