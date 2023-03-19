[Round of 16 Game 3] France vs. Poland Starting Lineups, Match Referee, Kickoff Time, Time, Date, and Venue

France will face Poland in the third round of 16 matches on Sunday, 4th December 2022. Every news about the lineups, match officials, and schedule for France vs. Poland game will be updated below. It’s all come down to this – the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup. France and Poland are set to go head-to-head, each looking for a spot in the quarterfinals. Both teams have had their ups and downs throughout the tournament, but who will come out on top? Tune in this Sunday to find out.
In the FIFA World Cup Round of 16, France will take on Poland. This should be an exciting game, with both teams looking to move on to the next round. France has been playing very well so far in the tournament, while Poland had a bit of a shaky start but appears to have found its footing.
France vs. Poland Time, Date, and Venue
Al Thumama Stadium will host the France vs Poland game. The France vs. Poland FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match is sure to be a thrilling matchup. Both teams are coming into this game with plenty of momentum, and it should be an exciting battle to see who comes out to be the best. Find full schedule for Netherlands vs USA game below.
|Match
|France vs. Poland
|Date
|4th December 2022
|Kickoff Time
|10 AM ET
|Venue
|Al Thumama Stadium
|Live Stream
|BBC iPlayer
France vs. Poland Starting Lineups
Here is the cinfirmed playing eleven for France vs. Poland Round of 16 match.
France Starting Lineup
France XI: Lloris – Koundé, Varane, Upamecano, T.Hernandez – Griezmann, Tchouaméni, Rabiot – Dembélé, Giroud, Mbappé.
Poland Starting Lineup
Poland XI: Szczesny, Bereszynski, Kiwior, Glik, Cash, Frankowski, S.Szymanski, Krychowiak, Zielinski, Kaminski, Lewandowski
France vs. Poland Match Officials – Who Will be the Referee for the game?
Here is the confirmed match officials for France vs Poland match.
Referee: Jesus Valenzuela (VEN)Assistant Referee 1: Jorge Urrego (VEN)Assistant Referee 2: Tulio Moreno (VEN)Fourth Official: Kevin Ortega (PER)Reserve Assistant Referee: Michael Orue (PER)Video Assistant Referee: Juan Soto (VEN)Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Mauro Vigliano (ARG)Offside Video Assistant Referee: Neuza Back (BRA)Support Video Assistant Referee: Julio Bascunan (CHI)Standby Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Martin Soppi (URU)
Leave a Reply