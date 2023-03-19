[Round of 16 Game 3] France vs. Poland Starting Lineups, Match Referee, Kickoff Time, Time, Date, and Venue

France will face Poland in the third round of 16 matches on Sunday, 4th December 2022. Every news about the lineups, match officials, and schedule for France vs. Poland game will be updated below. It’s all come down to this – the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup. France and Poland are set to go head-to-head, each looking for a spot in the quarterfinals. Both teams have had their ups and downs throughout the tournament, but who will come out on top? Tune in this Sunday to find out.

In the FIFA World Cup Round of 16, France will take on Poland. This should be an exciting game, with both teams looking to move on to the next round. France has been playing very well so far in the tournament, while Poland had a bit of a shaky start but appears to have found its footing.

France vs. Poland Time, Date, and Venue

Al Thumama Stadium will host the France vs Poland game. The France vs. Poland FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match is sure to be a thrilling matchup. Both teams are coming into this game with plenty of momentum, and it should be an exciting battle to see who comes out to be the best. Find full schedule for Netherlands vs USA game below.