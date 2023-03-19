Poland vs Saudi Arabia Kickoff Time, Lineups, Referee, Date, Venue, Predictions, and Streaming Channels

This article details Poland vs. Saudi Arabia Kickoff Time, Date, Venue, Predictions, and Streaming Channels below. The highly-anticipated match between Poland and Saudi Arabia is set to take place at the Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on November 26, 2022, at 8 AM. Both teams are coming into this game with high hopes for success, as both have been performing well in recent tournaments.

Poland has a strong lineup of talented players, including star striker Robert Lewandowski and midfielders Kamil Grosicki and Grzegorz Krychowiak. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia boasts a youthful squad led by exciting youngsters such as winger Fahad Al Muwallad and forward Mohammad Al Sahlawi.

This is sure to be an exciting match, with both teams looking to secure a spot in the next round of the tournament. Who will come out on top? Tune in to find out.

Poland vs Saudi Arabia Lineups

Poland: Szczesny, Bereszynski, Kiwior, Glik, Cash, Krychowiak, Zielinkski, Bielik, Frankouwski, Milik, Lewandowski

Saudi Arabia: Alowais, Alburayk, Abdulayhi, Alamri, Abdulhamid, Almalki, Kanno, Alnajei, Aldawsari, Albrikan, Alshehri

Poland vs Saudi Arabia Match Officials

Referee: Wilton Sampaio (BRA)

Assistant Referee 1: Bruno Boschilia (BRA)

Assistant Referee 2: Bruno Pires (BRA)

Fourth Official: Kevin Ortega (PER)

Reserve Assistant Referee: Michael Orué (PER)

Video Assistant Referee: Drew Fischer (CAN)

Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Armando Villarreal (USA)

Offside Video Assistant Referee: Nicolás Taran (URU)

Support Video Assistant Referee: Leodán González (URU)

Standby Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Martín Soppi (URU)

Event Poland vs Saudi Arabia Venue Education City Stadium Dates 26th November 2022 Time 8 AM ET Live Stream BBC and ITV

How To Watch Poland vs Saudi Arabia Live Online?

TVP in Poland and beIN Sports in Saudi Arabia will be streaming the game live, so you can catch all the action from wherever you are.

TVP is Poland’s national broadcaster, and beIN Sports is a popular sports channel in Saudi Arabia that broadcasts sporting events from around the world. Whether you are at home or on the go, don’t miss out on this exciting match between Poland and Saudi Arabia.

Ireland The ITV Hub, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland United Kingdom STV Player, The ITV Hub, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland Germany Das Erste France beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Poland and Saudi Arabia Matches To Follow:

Poland and Saudi Arabia will play their opening matches against Mexico and Argentina.

Who Will Win?

Despite Poland’s strong lineup of talented players, we predict that Saudi Arabia will come out on top in this match. Despite having a slightly weaker team overall, Saudi Arabia has shown impressive skill and teamwork in recent tournaments and may just have what it takes to defeat Poland. But we cannot say for sure – this is sure to be an exciting match, so don’t miss out! Get ready for some thrilling FIFA World Cup action! Don’t miss out on all the action – be sure to tune in to see who emerges victorious.