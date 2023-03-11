Confirmed Brazil FIFA World Cup Squad 2022 Lineups – Against Switzerland

What would a Brazil World Cup squad look like in 2022? This is the question on everyone’s mind, and we’re going to take a closer look at some of the players who could cut. Nonetheless, it’s exciting to think about which players could represent Brazil on home soil. So without further ado, let’s take a closer look at the possible Brazilian World Cup 2022 squad.

Brazil Squad Against Switzerland

Brazil XI(4-3-3): Alisson; Militao, Marquinhos, T. Silva, Sandro; Paqueta, Casemiro, Fred; Raphinha, Richarlison, Vinicius

Switzerland XI (4-2-3-1): Sommer; Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka; Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas; Embolo

Brazil manager Tite will announce 26-man squad of Brazil today, 7th November 2022 for the FIFA World Cup 2022. The 26-player lineups are out now.

2022 Brazil World Cup Squad – 26 Players List

The Brazil squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 is officially confirmed now. There are sure to be some new faces in the mix, as well as a few veterans who will continue to put on a show. Let’s take a look at some of the players who could be on Brazil’s radar for the next World Cup.

Neymar will be the Captain of the team. The attackers lineups includes Neymar, Gabriel Jesus, and Antony. Alisson from Liverpool is shaving high chances to enter the Goal Keepers list followed by Ederson, and Weverton.

Let’s check out the confirmed squad list for Brazil in Qatar World Cup below.

Positions Players Forwards Antony - Manchester United (ENG), Gabriel Jesus – Arsenal (ENG), Gabriel Martinelli – Arsenal (ENG), Neymar Jr. - Paris Saint Germain (FRA), Pedro – Flamengo (BRA), Raphinha - Barcelona (ESP), Richarlison - Tottenham (ENG), Rodrygo - Real Madrid (ESP), Vinicius Jr. - Real Madrid (ESP) Defenders Alex Sandro - Juventus (ITA), Alex Telles - Seville (ESP), Dani Alves – Pumas (MEX), Danilo - Juventus (ITA), Bremer - Juventus (ITA), Éder Militao - Real Madrid (ESP), Marquinhos - Paris Saint Germain (FRA), Thiago Silva - Chelsea (ENG) Midfielders Bruno Guimaraes - Newcastle (ENG), Casemiro - Manchester United (ENG), Everton Ribeiro - Flamengo (BRA), Fabinho - Liverpool (ENG), Fred - Manchester United (ENG), Lucas Paquetá - West Ham United (ENG) Goal Keepers Alisson - Liverpool (ENG), Ederson - Manchester City (ENG), Weverton – Palmeiras (BRA)

Note: Brazil World Cup squad 2022 will be announced on 7th November 2022 at 11 AM ET.

Brazil World Cup Schedule 2022

Brazil will play three games in the group stage matches of FIFA World Cup 2022.

The first game against Serbia on 24th November 2022.

Second game will play against Switzerland

Switzerland will be the third opponent for Brazil in group stage.

