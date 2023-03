Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 Squad List of Every Team Confirmed – All 26 Players Lineups

It’s that time of year again when the anticipation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup squad list heightens. With only a few days to go before the prestigious event, countries are finalizing their lists of players who will be heading to Qatar.

The pressure is on coaches as they must make tough decisions about who makes the final cut. So, without further ado, let’s look at the squads of some of the contenders in this year’s World Cup. The final date to announce 26-man squad for each team is 14th November 2022.

Event FIFA World Cup Squad 2022 Final Date of Squad Announcement 14th November 2022 Closing Time 1 PM ET Teams 32 Squad 26-Man

2022 FIFA World Cup Confirmed Squad List – Every Team

The time has come for nations around the world to begin announcing their squads for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. This year’s competition is sure to be one of the most exciting yet, with many top players vying for a spot on their team’s roster. Here we take a look at some of the most notable absentees from country’s preliminary rosters.

Note: We will be updating every Team squad which is officially confirmed. So far, Japan and Costa Rica announced their squad. Let’s start with that.

Japan

Japan will be competing in the FIFA World Cup 2022, and their squad list has just been announced. This post will take a look at the players who have been selected, and analyze their chances of success in Qatar. There are some surprise picks in the squad, but overall it looks like a strong lineup that could go far in the tournament. Let’s take a closer look.

Japan Squad (Positions) Players Goalkeepers Eiji Kawashima (Strasbourg), Shuichi Gonda (Shimizu S-Pulse), Daniel Schmidt (Sint-Truiden) Defenders Yuto Nagatomo (FC Tokyo) , Defender Maya Yoshida (Schalke 04), Hiroki Sakai (Urawa Reds), Shogo Taniguchi (Kawasaki Frontale), Miki Yamane (Kawasaki Frontale), Ko Itakura (Borussia Monchengladbach), Yuta Nakayama (Huddersfield), Hiroki Ito (Stuttgart),Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal) Midfielders Gaku Shibasaki (Leganes), Wataru Endo (Stuttgart), Takumi Minamino (AS Monaco), Hidemasa Morita (Sporting CP), Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt), Yuki Soma (Nagoya Grampus), Ritsu Doan (Freiburg), Ao Tanaka (Fortuna Dusseldorf) Forwards Junya Ito (Reims), Takuma Asano (Bochum), Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton), Daizen Maeda (Celtic), Ayase Ueda (Cercle Brugge), Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad)

Costa Rica

The Costa Rica national football team has announced its final squad list for the FIFA World Cup 2022. The 26-man roster features a mix of experienced veterans and young up-and-comers, and head coach Luis Fernando Suarez is confident that they can make a run deep into the tournament. Here’s a closer look at who made the cut:

Who are some of the key players on Costa Rica’s 2022 World Cup squad? Read on to find out!

Costa Rica Squad (Positions) Players Goalkeepers Keylor Navas (PSG), Esteban Alvarado (Herediano), Patrick Sequeira (Club Deportivo Lugo) Defenders Francisco Calvo (Konyaspor), Juan Pablo Vargas (Millonarios), Kendall Waston (Saprissa), Oscar Duarte (Al-Wehda), Daniel Chacon (Colorado Rapids), Keysher Fuller (Herediano), Carlos Martinez (San Carlos), Bryan Oviedo (Real Salt Lake), Ronald Matarrita (FC Cincinnati) Midfielders Yeltsin Tejeda (Herediano), Celso Borges (Alajuelense), Youstin Salas (Saprissa), Roan Wilson (Municipal Grecia), Gerson Torres (Herediano), Douglas Lopez (Herediano), Jewison Bennette (Sunderland), Alvaro Zamora (Saprissa), Anthony Hernandez (FC Puntarenas), Brandon Aguilera (Nottingham Forrest), Bryan Ruiz (Alajuelense) Forwards Joel Campbell (Leon), Anthony Contreras (Herediano), Johan Venegas (Alajuelense)

Brazil

The confirmed squad of Brazil for 2022 FIFA World Cup is announced. Let’s take a look at all 26 players names below.

Positions Players Goalkeepers Alisson – Liverpool (ENG), Ederson – Manchester City (ENG), Weverton – Palmeiras (BRA) Defenders Alex Sandro – Juventus (ITA), Alex Telles – Seville (ESP), Dani Alves – Pumas (MEX), Danilo – Juventus (ITA), Bremer – Juventus (ITA), Éder Militao – Real Madrid (ESP), Marquinhos – Paris Saint Germain (FRA), Thiago Silva – Chelsea (ENG) Midfielders Bruno Guimaraes – Newcastle (ENG), Casemiro – Manchester United (ENG), Everton Ribeiro – Flamengo (BRA), Fabinho – Liverpool (ENG), Fred – Manchester United (ENG), Lucas Paquetá – West Ham United (ENG) Forwards Antony – Manchester United (ENG), Gabriel Jesus – Arsenal (ENG), Gabriel Martinelli – Arsenal (ENG), Neymar Jr. – Paris Saint Germain (FRA), Pedro – Flamengo (BRA), Raphinha – Barcelona (ESP), Richarlison – Tottenham (ENG), Rodrygo – Real Madrid (ESP), Vinicius Jr. – Real Madrid (ESP)

Australia

Coach Graham Arnold finally announced the official list of 26-ma squad list for Australia to play in FIFA World Cup 2022.

Positions Players Goalkeepers Mat Ryan (captain), Danny Vukovic, Andrew Redmayne. Defenders Harry Souttar, Milos Degenek, Bailey Wright, Thomas Deng, Fran Karacic, Nathaniel Atkinson, Aziz Behich, Kye Rowles, Joel King. Midfielders Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine, Ajdin Hrustic, Cameron Devlin, Riley McGree, Keanu Baccus. Forwards Jamie Maclaren, Mitchell Duke, Jason Cummings, Garang Kuol, Awer Mabil, Mathew Leckie, Craig Goodwin, Martin Boyle.

Wales Squad

Wales final squad for World Cup announced.

Positions Players Goalkeepers Wayne Hennessey (Nottingham Forest), Danny Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Sheffield United). Defenders Ben Davies (Tottenham) Ben Cabango (Swansea City), Tom Lockyer (Luton Town), Joe Rodon (Rennes, on loan from Tottenham), Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), Ethan Ampadu (Spezia, on loan from Chelsea), Chris Gunter (AFC Wimbledon), Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest), Connor Roberts (Burnley). Midfielders Ben Davies (Tottenham) Ben Cabango (Swansea City), Tom Lockyer (Luton Town), Joe Rodon (Rennes, on loan from Tottenham), Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), Ethan Ampadu (Spezia, on loan from Chelsea), Chris Gunter (AFC Wimbledon), Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest), Connor Roberts (Burnley). Forwards Gareth Bale (Los Angeles FC), Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth), Mark Harris (Cardiff City), Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest), Dan James (Fulham, on loan from Leeds).

England Squad

Gareth Southgate’s England squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 is finally out.

Positions Players Goalkeepers Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), Nick Pope (Newcastle). Defenders Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Man City), Benjamin White (Arsenal), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), John Stones (Man City), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Conor Coady (Everton, on loan from Wolves), Luke Shaw (Man Utd). Midfielders Declan Rice (West Ham), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Kalvin Phillips (Man City), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Mason Mount (Chelsea). Forwards Harry Kane (Tottenham), Callum Wilson (Newcastle), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Man City), James Maddison (Leicester City).

Germany Squad

Here is the full squad list conformed for Germany.

Positions Players Goalkeepers Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Kevin Trapp. Defenders Armel Bella-Kotchap, Matthias Ginter, Christian Günter, Thilo Kehrer, Lukas Klostermann, David Raum, Antonio Rudiger, Nico Schlotterbeck, Niklas Süle Midfielders Julian Brandt, Niclas Füllkrug, Leon Goretzka, Mario Götze, Ilkay Gundogan, Jonas Hofmann, Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala Forwards Karim Adeyemi, Serge Gnabry, Kai Havertz, Youssoufa Moukoko, Thomas Müller, Leroy Sané.

Argentina Squad

The all time favorite Messi’s Argentina Squad is finally announced.

Positions Players Goalkeepers Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Franco Armani (River Plate) and Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal) Defenders Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), German Pezzella (Real Betis), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Nicolas Tagliafico (Olympique Lyonnais), Marcos Acuna (Sevilla). Midfielders Leandro Paredes (Juventus), Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis), Enzo Fernandez (Benfica), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton & Hove Albion) Forwards Paulo Dybala (AS Roma), Lionel Messi (Paris St Germain), Angel Di Maria (Juventus), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina), Joaquin Correa (Inter Milan), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Julian Alvarez (Manchester City).

Belgium Squad

Belgium announced their 16-man squad on 11th November 2022. Check out below.

Positions Players Goalkeepers Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge)

Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg) Defenders Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht)

Toby Alderweireld (Royal Antwerp)

Leander Dendoncker (Aston Villa)

Zeno Debast (Anderlecht)

Arthur Theate (Rennes)

Wout Faes (Leicester City) Midfielders Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge)

Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid)

Youri Tielemans (Leicester City)

Amadou Onana (Everton)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid)

Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund)

Timothy Castagne (Leicester City)

Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund) Forwards Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan)

Michy Batshuayi (Fenerbahce)

Lois Openda (Racing Lens)

Charles De Ketelaere (AC Milan)

Eden Hazard (Real Madrid)

Jeremy Doku (Rennes)

Dries Mertens (Galatasaray)

Leandro Trossard (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Cameroon Squad

The 26-man lineups for Cameroon is officially confirmed now.

Positions Players Goalkeepers Devis Epassy (Abha Club)

Simon Ngapandouetnbu (Olympique de Marseille)

Andre Onana (Inter Milan) Defenders Jean-Charles Castelletto (Nantes)

Enzo Ebosse (Udinese)

Collins Fai (Al Tai)

Olivier Mbaizo (Philadelphia Union)

Nicolas Nkoulou (Aris Salonika)

Tolo Nouhou (Seattle Sounders)

Christopher Wooh (Stade Rennes) Midfielders Martin Hongla (Verona)

Pierre Kunde (Olympiakos)

Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City)

Gael Ondoua (Hannover 96)

Samuel Oum Gouet (Mechelen)

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli) Forwards Vincent Aboubakar (Al Nassr)

Christian Bassogog (Shanghai Shenhua)

Eric-Maxime Choupo Moting (Bayern Munich)

Souaibou Marou (Coton Sport)

Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford)

Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu (Young Boys Berne)

Jerome Ngom (Colombe Dja)

Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (Besiktas)

Jean-Pierre Nsame (Young Boys Berne)

Karl Toko Ekambi (Olympique Lyonnais)

Croatia Squad

The squad names of Croatia team is here.

Positions Players Goalkeepers Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb)

Ivica Ivusic (NK Osijek)

Ivo Grbic (Atletico Madrid) Defenders Domagoj Vida (AEK Athens)

Dejan Lovren (Zenit St Petersburg)

Borna Barisic (Rangers)

Josip Juranovic (Celtic)

Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig)

Borna Sosa (VfB Stuttgart)

Josip Stanisic (Bayern Munich)

Martin Erlic (Sassuolo)

Josip Sutalo (Dinamo Zagreb) Midfielders Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)

Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan)

Mario Pasalic (Atalanta)

Nikola Vlasic (Torino)

Lovro Majer (Stade Rennais)

Kristijan Jakic (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Luka Sucic (Salzburg) Forwards Ivan Perisic (Tottenham Hotspur)

Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim)

Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb)

Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb)

Ante Budimir (Osasuna)

Marko Livaja (Hajduk Split)

Spain Squad

The most talked Squad list of Spain is confirmed.

Positions Players Goalkeepers Unai Simon (Athletic Club)

Robert Sanchez (Brighton)

David Raya (Brentford) Defenders Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

Hugo Guillamon (Valencia)

Pau Torres (Villarreal)

Eric Garcia (Barcelona)

Jose Gaya (Valencia)

Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)

Jordi Alba (Barcelona)

Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) Midfielders Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)

Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid)

Pedri (Barcelona)

Rodri (Manchester City)

Koke (Atletico Madrid)

Gavi (Barcelona)

Carlos Soler (PSG) Forwards Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid)

Yeremy Pino (Villarreal)

Ferran Torres (Barcelona)

Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

Pablo Sarabia (PSG)

Ansu Fati (Barcelona)

Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig)

Nico Williams (Athletic Club)

Morocco Squad

Zakaria Aboukhlal leads the attacking squad for Morocco. Get full players name for Morocco in World Cup 2022 below.

Positions Players Goalkeepers Yassine Bounou (Sevilla)

Munir El Kajoui (Al Wehda)

Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti (Wydad Casablanca) Defenders Nayef Aguerd (West Ham United)

Yahia Attiat Allah (Wydad Casablanca)

Badr Benoun (Qatar SC)

Achraf Dari (Stade Brest)

Jawad El Yamiq (Real Valladolid)

Achraf Hakimi (Paris St Germain)

Noussair Mazraoui (Bayern Munich)

Romain Saiss (Besiktas) Midfielders Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina)

Selim Amallah (Standard Liege)

Bilal El Khannouss (Racing Genk)

Yahya Jabrane (Wydad Casablanca)

Azzedine Ounahi (Angers)

Abdelhamid Sabiri (Sampdoria) Forwards Zakaria Aboukhlal (Toulouse)

Soufiane Boufal (Angers)

Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers)

Walid Cheddira (Bari)

Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla)

Abde Ezzalzouli (Osasuna)

Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al Ittihad)

Amine Harit (Olympique Marseille)

Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

Qatar Squad For World Cup 2022

Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 team lineups are looking very solid. With the recent announcement of the full squad, there is much to be excited about if you are a fan of The Blue Tigers. Every position seems to be well-stocked with quality players who have experience playing at the highest levels. Qatar will undoubtedly be an underdog in this tournament, but they have repeatedly shown that they can compete with anyone on their day. Here is the confirmed squad names below.

Positions Players Goalkeepers Saad Al Sheeb (Al Sadd)

Mishaal Barshim (Al Sadd)

Youssef Hassan (Al-Gharafa) Defenders Pedro Miguel (or Ró-Ró) (Al-Sadd)

Abdul Karim Hassan (Al-Sadd)

Tariq Salman (Al-Sadd)

Musab Khader (Al-Sadd)

Hammam Al-Amin (Al-Gharafa)

Bassam Al-Rawi (Al-Duhail)

Boualem Khoukhi (Al-Sadd)

Jassem Jaber (Al-Arabi) Midfielders Abdulaziz Hatem (Al-Rayyan)

Muhammad Waad (Al Sadd)

Ali Asad (Al Sadd)

Salem Al Hajri (Al Sadd)

Karim Boudiaf (Al-Duhail)

Asim Madbo (Al-Duhail)

Mustafa Tariq Mishaal (Al Sadd) Forwards Akram Afif (Al Sadd)

Ahmed Alaa (Al-Gharafa)

Muhammad Muntari (Al-Duhail)

Hassan Al Haidos (Al Sadd)

Ismail Muhammad (Al-Duhail)

Khaled Munir (Al-Wakra)

Al-Moez Ali (Al-Duhail)

Nayef Al-Hadrami (Al-Rayyan)

Canada Squad

Here is the 26-man Canada squad for FIFA World Cup 2022.