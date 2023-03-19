Wales has a strong football team with high hopes for the FIFA World Cup 2022. Here is an introduction to the Wales squad and roster they hope will help them advance in the game, along with a list of players and their potential roles on the mega event.

Many people are excited as Wales qualified for the 2022 World Cup. Wales will start their World Cup campaign on 21st November 2022 against England. This was their first appearance at the tournament in over 50 years and gave fans a lot of hope for the future. As they get ready for 2022, they are hoping to continue this momentum and leave a mark.

The team has plenty of talent, with some players being among the best in Europe and even the world. Gareth Bale is one of the tops forwards and probably the most famous player on the team. He is known for his powerful shots from outside of the box and his incredible speed in running with the ball.

Along with Bale, Wales has several other strong attacking players that make them a formidable opponent. Wes Burns plays as a forward for Ipswich Town and has been a regular choice for the national team. He is known for his powerful shots and ability to get behind opposing defenses. Wales also has some other talented players who are part of the roster, such as Aaron Ramsey and Ben Davis.

Beyond their attack, Wales has a strong defense that can also be quite effective when needed. Ben Cabango is the main name you will see here, playing at Swan Sea City. He is known for his ability to block shots and play well on the ground at outside back positions.

Wales Squad List for FIFA World Cup 2022

Here is the complete list of the Wales Squad that you will see in action during the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup:

Goalkeepers

Wayne Hennessey (Nottingham Forest), Danny Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Sheffield United).



Defenders

Ben Davies (Tottenham) Ben Cabango (Swansea City), Tom Lockyer (Luton Town), Joe Rodon (Rennes, on loan from Tottenham), Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), Ethan Ampadu (Spezia, on loan from Chelsea), Chris Gunter (AFC Wimbledon), Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest), Connor Roberts (Burnley).

Midfielders

Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield), Joe Allen (Swansea City), Matthew Smith (MK Dons), Dylan Levitt (Dundee Utd), Harry Wilson (Fulham), Joe Morrell (Portsmouth), Jonny Williams (Swindon Town), Aaron Ramsey (Nice), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City).

Forwards

Gareth Bale (Los Angeles FC), Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth), Mark Harris (Cardiff City), Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest), Dan James (Fulham, on loan from Leeds).