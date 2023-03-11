Japan Squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Officially Confirmed by Head Coach Hajime Moriyasu

Hajime Moriyasu – The head coach of Japan officially revealed the 26-man World Cup squad in 2022. Check out the full names and lineups for the World Cup matches below.

Japan is gearing up for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a strong squad looking to impact the global stage. The team is filled with young talent, including stars like Miki Yamane and Hiroki Sakai, who will be looking to make their mark on the world stage. Japan’s team also has a good mix of experience, with players like Daizen Maeda and Takuma Asano providing vital expertise. Overall, Japan’s squad looks strong and ready for the challenge of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Japan World Cup Squad 2022

Japan’s national football team has been a perennial powerhouse in the Asian region for many years. They have qualified for every FIFA World Cup since 1998, and even made it to the round of 16 in 2010. With the 2022 FIFA World Cup being held in Qatar, Japan will be looking to make a deep run in the tournament. Here is a look at Japan’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

Positions Players Goalkeepers Shuichi Gonda (Shimizu S-Pulse), Daniel Schmidt (Sint-Truiden), Eiji Kawashima (Strasbourg) Defenders Miki Yamane (Kawasaki Frontale), Hiroki Sakai (Urawa Reds), Maya Yoshida (Schalke), Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal), Shogo Taniguchi (Kawasaki Frontale), Ko Itakura (Borussia MG), Junya Ito (Stuttgart), Yuto Nagatomo (FC Tokyo), Yuta Nakayama (Huddersfield) Midfielders Wataru Endo (Stuttgart), Hidemasa Morita (Sporting), Ao Tanaka (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Gaku Shibasaki (Leganes), Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton & Hove Albion), Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt), Ritsu Doan (Freiburg), Junya Ito (Reims), Takumi Minamino (Monaco), Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad), Yuki Soma (Nagoya Grampus) Forwards Daizen Maeda (Celtic), Takuma Asano (Bochum), Ayase Ueda (Cercle Brugge)

More Squad List To Follow

Final Words

Japan will be looking to improve upon their recent performances in the World Cup and make a serious run at the title in 2022. With a strong squad full of talented players, they will be a force to be reckoned with in Qatar.