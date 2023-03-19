Argentina FIFA World Cup Squad Confirmed And Match Schedule 2022

Looking to make a strong showing at the 2022 World Cup, Argentina has announced its squad for the tournament and is ready to take on the best teams in the world. Led by dynamic forwards like Lionel Messi and Paulo Dybala, this talented squad is poised to make a deep run in the competition and bring home the trophy.

With grit, determination, and skill on their side, Argentina is ready to take on all challengers and prove that they, indeed, are the best in the world. So mark your calendars, soccer fans – the Argentina squad is coming, and they’re ready to dominate the pitch.

Meet The Squad

We know that the fans of the Argentinian team would be more than eager to know about the Argentina World Cup squad for the 2022 edition of the competition. So without further ado, here is a look at the players representing Argentina.

Argentina World Cup Squad

Here is the complete squad list for Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2022.

Goalkeepers:

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Franco Armani (River Plate) and Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal)

Defenders:

Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), German Pezzella (Real Betis), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Nicolas Tagliafico (Olympique Lyonnais), Marcos Acuna (Sevilla)

Midfielders:

Leandro Paredes (Juventus), Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis), Enzo Fernandez (Benfica), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Forwards:

Paulo Dybala (AS Roma), Lionel Messi (Paris St Germain), Angel Di Maria (Juventus), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina), Joaquin Correa (Inter Milan), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Julian Alvarez (Manchester City).

Match Schedule – Team Argentina, FIFA 2022 World Cup

Just pin this information somewhere safe; here is the match schedule for the Argentina team at FIFA World Cup 2022.

Argentina World Cup Schedule

Argentina will play three games on the group stage.

Argentina will face Saudi Arabia on 22nd November 2022. The live coverage starts at 5 AM ET. Lusail Iconic Stadium will host the match on Tuesday.

In the second match, Argentina will play against Mexico on 26th November 2022. Viewers can watch the game starting at 2 PM ET. Lusail Iconic Stadium will be the venue for the game.

The third and final group stage match of Argentina will be against Poland, which will decide the final points in the Group C table. Stadium 974 will host the game starting from2 PM ET.

All Matches will be broadcast live through TYC Sports in Argentina.

The entire World Cup schedule will be available in a PDF document and can be downloaded here.