Channels To Stream FIFA World Cup Live From Japan In 2022

Japan soccer fans can watch the entire broadcast of the FIFA World Cup through Abema, Fuji TV, NHK, and TV Asahi. FIFA World Cup 2022 is sure to be an unforgettable spectacle. For those who want to experience it all, there is no better way than to FIFA World Cup 2022 Live in Japan.

Several streaming services will offer FIFA World Cup 2022 live in Japan so that fans can follow their favorite team from anywhere in the world. In addition, many TV networks will also offer FIFA World Cup 2022 live coverage. So whether you’re looking to stream FIFA World Cup 2022 online or watch it on TV, there are plenty of options available.

Abema, Fuji TV, NHK, and TV Asahi are the official streaming broadcasters for Japan.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Stream in Japan

Japan will play three matches in group stages. Opening match against Germany, second match against Costa Rica and third match against Spain.

ABEMA

ABEMA is a leading broadcast channel in Japan which will acquired official rights to broadcast all 64 World Cup matches live and free in Japan. ABEMA is available on all devices, smartphones, PC, Nintendo Switch, in HD smooth streaming.

AbemaTV is a Japanese internet television service operated by AbemaTV, Inc., a joint venture between CyberAgent and TV Asahi and other investors. The service offers a variety of channels, including those devoted to sports, news, anime, and music. In addition, to live-streaming content, AbemaTV also offers on-demand programs.

As the official broadcaster of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, AbemaTV will be streaming all matches live. So if you’re in Japan, you can catch every single game from the comfort of your own home.

Fuji TV

Fuji Television Network, Inc (Kabushiki-gaisha Fuji Terebijon), also known as CX, is a Japanese television station based in Odaiba, Minato, Tokyo, Japan. The station is owned by Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. and is a member of the Japanese Association of Independent Television Stations (JAITS).

If you’re in Japan during the 2022 FIFA World Cup and want to watch every game live, then Fuji TV will have them all.

NHK

NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation) is Japan’s public broadcaster. NHK, which has always been known for its high-quality programming, will be broadcasting the 2022 FIFA World Cup live. This channel is perfect for sports fans based in Japan.

TV Asahi

TV Asahi Corporation also known as EX and Tele-Asa, is a Japanese television network headquartered in Roppongi, Minato, Tokyo, Japan. The company also owns All-Nippon News Network (ANN). The company is the owner of the television channel Asahi Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

TV Asahi will also be broadcasting the 2022 FIFA World Cup live, so if you’re in Japan and don’t want to miss a match, this is the channel for you.