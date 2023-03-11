Germany vs. Japan Time, Date, Venue, Predictions, and Live Stream Channels

This article updates Germany vs. Japan Kickoff Time, Date, Venue, Predictions, and Live Stream Channels. The FIFA World Cup 2022 will be held in Qatar from November 20th to December 18th. This will be the first time the World Cup has been held in the Arab world and the first in Asia since 2002. The tournament will feature 32 nations, including the hosts Qatar.

Germany is one of the traditional powerhouses of world football. Die Mannschaft has won four World Cups, most recently in 2014, and is always a contender for the title. They are currently ranked 4th in the world by FIFA.

Japan is another Asian powerhouse. The Samurai Blue reached the Round of 16 at the last World Cup in Russia and has qualified for every edition since 1998. They are currently ranked 27th in the world by FIFA.

The two teams have only met twice, with Germany winning three and Japan winning one. The most recent meeting was a friendly in 2015, which Germany won 2-1.

Venue of the match

The match will occur at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. The stadium was initially built for the Asian Games in 2006.

Date & Time of the match

The match will take place on 23/11/2022 at 8 AM CST.

Prediction of the match

Many experts predict that Germany will win the match by 2-1.

Live stream channels for the match

Germany vs. Japan match will be live-streamed on the following channels:

Germany : ZDF, ARD & Deutsche Telekom

Japan : Dentsu & Abema

Follow the link for more streaming options will be available here: https://www.wolvesbite.com/how-to-watch-fifa-2022-world-cup-live-online-from-the-united-states/

Also Check out Germany vs Japan match updates on 23rd November 2022.

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed this article. Stay tuned for more updates on the FIFA World Cup 2022!