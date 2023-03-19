Are you ready for Qatar World Cup 2022? It’s time to get your game face on because the Germany vs. Japan match is about to begin!

Khalifa International Stadium will host the Germany vs Japan game on 23rd November 2022. This article gives the best options to watch Germany vs Japan match live from any Country.

This is going to be an epic battle between two powerhouse nations. Germany is a force to be reckoned with, and they’re not going to go down without a fight. Japan is no slouch either, and they’ll be looking to take home the victory.

What time & date is the match?

The Germany vs. Japan match will kick off at Qatar time on November 23rd, 2022. For timings, you should refer to your local time zone, as it would vary heavily from region to region.

Where is the match taking place?

Germany Vs Japan match will take place in Khalifa International Stadium Qatar. This is one top-notch soccer stadium and has enough capacity to hold more than 45,416 fans!

Who do the experts predict will win?

The experts are predicting that Germany will take home the victory, but it’s going to be a close match. Nothing is certain in the world of Soccer and one should always expect the unexpected.

How To Watch Germany vs Japan Live Stream Online?

For Germany the official broadcaster of FIFA 2022 is ARD and for Japan its ABEMA. It is the official internet broadcaster for Japan.

If you’re not in their country and don’t have a cable subscription, then you’ll need a VPN to watch the game. There are many good cord cutters options also, you can read about them on our website.

Japan Vs Germany FIFA 2022 Team Squad

There are many good players on both sides. This match is surely going to be a big attraction for this World Cup.

Germany:

GK: Manuel Neuer, Bayern Munich

GK: Kevin Trapp, Eintracht Frankfurt

GK: Oliver Baumann, Hoffenheim

DF: Jonathan Tah, Bayer Leverkusen

DF: Thilo Kehrer, PSG

DF: Niklas Sule, Borussia Dortmund

DF: Lukas Klostermann, RB Leipzig

DF: Benjamin Henrichs, RB Leipzig

DF: David Raum, Hoffenheim

DF: Antonio Rudiger, Real Madrid

DF: Nico Schlotterbeck, Borussia Dortmund

MF: Joshua Kimmich, Bayern Munich

MF: Jonas Hofmann, Borussia Monchengladbach

MF: Julian Brandt, Borussia Dortmund

MF: Leon Goretzka, Bayern Munich

MF: Ilkay Gundogan, Manchester City

MF: Jamal Musiala, Bayern Munich

MF: Anton Stach, Mainz

MF: Kai Havertz, Chelsea

FW: Lukas Nmecha, Wolfsburg

FW: Timo Werner, Chelsea

FW: Leroy Sane, Bayern Munich

FW: Thomas Muller, Bayern Munich

FW: Karim Adeyemi, Borussia Dortmund

FW: Serge Gnabry, Bayern Munich

Japan: