Are you ready for Qatar World Cup 2022? It’s time to get your game face on because the Germany vs. Japan match is about to begin!
Khalifa International Stadium will host the Germany vs Japan game on 23rd November 2022. This article gives the best options to watch Germany vs Japan match live from any Country.
This is going to be an epic battle between two powerhouse nations. Germany is a force to be reckoned with, and they’re not going to go down without a fight. Japan is no slouch either, and they’ll be looking to take home the victory.
What time & date is the match?
The Germany vs. Japan match will kick off at Qatar time on November 23rd, 2022. For timings, you should refer to your local time zone, as it would vary heavily from region to region.
Where is the match taking place?
Germany Vs Japan match will take place in Khalifa International Stadium Qatar. This is one top-notch soccer stadium and has enough capacity to hold more than 45,416 fans!
Who do the experts predict will win?
The experts are predicting that Germany will take home the victory, but it’s going to be a close match. Nothing is certain in the world of Soccer and one should always expect the unexpected.
How To Watch Germany vs Japan Live Stream Online?
For Germany the official broadcaster of FIFA 2022 is ARD and for Japan its ABEMA. It is the official internet broadcaster for Japan.
If you’re not in their country and don’t have a cable subscription, then you’ll need a VPN to watch the game. There are many good cord cutters options also, you can read about them on our website.
Japan Vs Germany FIFA 2022 Team Squad
There are many good players on both sides. This match is surely going to be a big attraction for this World Cup.
Germany:
- GK: Manuel Neuer, Bayern Munich
- GK: Kevin Trapp, Eintracht Frankfurt
- GK: Oliver Baumann, Hoffenheim
- DF: Jonathan Tah, Bayer Leverkusen
- DF: Thilo Kehrer, PSG
- DF: Niklas Sule, Borussia Dortmund
- DF: Lukas Klostermann, RB Leipzig
- DF: Benjamin Henrichs, RB Leipzig
- DF: David Raum, Hoffenheim
- DF: Antonio Rudiger, Real Madrid
- DF: Nico Schlotterbeck, Borussia Dortmund
- MF: Joshua Kimmich, Bayern Munich
- MF: Jonas Hofmann, Borussia Monchengladbach
- MF: Julian Brandt, Borussia Dortmund
- MF: Leon Goretzka, Bayern Munich
- MF: Ilkay Gundogan, Manchester City
- MF: Jamal Musiala, Bayern Munich
- MF: Anton Stach, Mainz
- MF: Kai Havertz, Chelsea
- MF: Jamal Musiala, Bayern Munich
- FW: Lukas Nmecha, Wolfsburg
- FW: Timo Werner, Chelsea
- FW: Leroy Sane, Bayern Munich
- FW: Thomas Muller, Bayern Munich
- FW: Karim Adeyemi, Borussia Dortmund
- FW: Serge Gnabry, Bayern Munich
Japan:
- GK: Eiji Kawashima (Strasbourg)
- GK: Keisuke Osako (Sanfrecce Hiroshima)
- GK: Shuichi Gonda (Shimizu S-Pulse)
- GK: Daniel Schmidt (Sint-Truiden)
- DF: Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal)
- DF: Shogo Taniguchi (Kawasaki Frontale)
- DF: Yuto Nagatomo (FC Tokyo)
- DF: Miki Yamane (Kawasaki Frontale)
- DF: Sho Sasaki (Sanfrecce Hiroshima)
- DF: Yuta Nakayama (PEC Zwolle)
- DF: Maya Yoshida (Sampdoria)
- DF: Yukinari Sugawara (AZ Alkmaar)
- DF: Ko Itakura (Schalke)
- DF: Hiroki Ito (Stuttgart)
- MF: Gaku Shibasaki (Leganes)
- MF: Genki Haraguchi (Union Berlin)
- MF: Takumi Minamino (Liverpool)
- MF: Takefusa Kubo (Real Mallorca)
- MF: Hidemasa Morita (Santa Clara)
- MF: Wataru Endo (Stuttgart)
- MF: Junya Ito (Genk)
- MF: Ao Tanaka (Fortuna Dusseldorf)
- MF: Kaoru Mitoma (Union SG)
- MF: Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt)
- MF: Ritsu Doan (PSV)
- FW: Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic)
- FW: Ayase Ueda (Kashima Antlers)
- FW: Takuma Asano (Bochum)
- FW: Daizen Maeda (Celtic)
Leave a Reply