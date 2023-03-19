Examining the Referees for the Bayern Munich vs PSG 2nd Leg UEFA Round of 16 Match

The Bayern Munich vs PSG Referees and Officials – 2nd Leg UEFA Round of 16 Match is one of the most anticipated matches of the year. As fans gear up for this exciting showdown, it’s important to take a closer look at the referees and officials who will be in charge of the match. In this article, we will examine the roles and responsibilities of each official, what to expect from them, and how their decisions could impact the outcome of the match.

Bayern Munich vs PSG Referees

Meet the Officials: Let’s start by introducing the officials for the Bayern Munich vs PSG Referees and Officials – 2nd Leg UEFA Round of 16 Match.

Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA)

Assistant Referee 1: Ciro Carbone (ITA)

Assistant Referee 2: Alessandro Giallatini (ITA)

Fourth Official: Maurizio Mariani (ITA)

VAR: Massimiliano Irrati (ITA)

AVAR: Paolo Valeri (ITA)

Referee Observer: Kyros Vassaras (GRE)

Each official has a specific role to play in ensuring the match is conducted fairly and in accordance with the rules of the game.

Referee:

Daniele Orsato (ITA) As the head official, Daniele Orsato is responsible for making the final decision on all calls made during the match. He is also in charge of enforcing the rules of the game and maintaining order on the field.

Assistant Referee 1:

Ciro Carbone (ITA) Ciro Carbone’s primary responsibility is to assist the referee in making decisions on the field. He is responsible for monitoring the offside rule and can flag the referee if he believes a player has committed a foul.

Assistant Referee 2:

Alessandro Giallatini (ITA) Alessandro Giallatini’s role is similar to Ciro Carbone’s. He will assist the referee in making decisions on the field and monitor the offside rule.

Fourth Official:

Maurizio Mariani (ITA) Maurizio Mariani is responsible for managing substitutions and keeping track of time during the match. He can also assist the referee with any administrative duties.

VAR:

Massimiliano Irrati (ITA) The VAR, or Video Assistant Referee, is responsible for reviewing controversial decisions made by the referee during the match. He can advise the referee to change his decision if he believes it was incorrect.

AVAR:

Paolo Valeri (ITA) The AVAR, or Assistant Video Assistant Referee, works alongside the VAR and assists him in reviewing decisions. He can also alert the VAR to potential incidents that he may have missed.

Referee Observer:

Kyros Vassaras (GRE) Kyros Vassaras is responsible for observing the performance of the officials during the match. He will report any issues to UEFA after the match.