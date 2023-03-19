Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia Live Stream: Watch the Game Online

Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia will be the most-watched online event for today. Every football fan around the World is waiting for to stream Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia match online. What a matchup we have in store for us on Tuesday! Argentina, one of the most talented teams in the world, takes on Saudi Arabia, which is just looking to get a win. This game is sure to be exciting, so let’s take a closer look at what to expect from both sides.

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Live Stream Channel List

Here are the best live stream list to watch Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Online.

United States: Fox, Telemundo

Fox, Telemundo Canada: Bell Media, Rogers Communications

Bell Media, Rogers Communications United Kingdom: BBC, ITV

BBC, ITV Australia: SBS, Optus Sport

SBS, Optus Sport Germany: ARD, ZDF, Deutsche Telekom

ARD, ZDF, Deutsche Telekom Denmark: DRTV 2, TV 2

DRTV 2, TV 2 Brazil: TV Globo, SporTV

TV Globo, SporTV France: TF1, beIN Sports

TF1, beIN Sports Belgium: RTBF, VRT

RTBF, VRT Netherlands: NOS

NOS Spain: RTVE, Mediapro, Movistar Plus+

RTVE, Mediapro, Movistar Plus+ Serbia: RTS

RTS Switzerland: SRG SSR

SRG SSR Croatia: HRT

HRT Argentina: TVP, TyC Sports

TVP, TyC Sports South Korea: SBS, KBS, MBC

SBS, KBS, MBC Japan: Dentsu, Abema

Dentsu, Abema Ecuador: Teleamazonas

Teleamazonas Uruguay: ANTEL,Canal 4, Canal 10, Teledoce, TyC Sports

ANTEL,Canal 4, Canal 10, Teledoce, TyC Sports Senegal: RTS

RTS Portugal: RTP, SIC, Sport TV, TVI

RTP, SIC, Sport TV, TVI Poland: TVP

TVP Mexico: Televisa, TV Azteca

Televisa, TV Azteca Costa Rica: Teletica

Teletica India: Viacom18, jio cinema

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia FAQ

Here are some important FAQ for Argentina vs Saudi Arabia match

1. How can I watch the Argentina vs Saudi Arabia live stream?

Check out complete list above for streaming channels.

2. What time does the Argentina vs Saudi Arabia match start?

Argentina vs Saudi match starts at 5 AM ET

3. Where is the Argentina vs Saudi Arabia match being played?

Lusail Iconic Stadium will host the Argentina vs Saudi game on Tuesday.

4. Who is playing for Argentina in the Argentina vs Saudi Arabia match?

Argentina starting lineup

E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Gomez; Messi, L. Martinez, Di Maria

Saudi Arabia starting lineup

Al-Owais; Al-Burayk, Al-Amri, Al-Bulahyi, Al-Shahrani; Kanno, Al-Malki; Al-Shehri, Al-Faraj, Al-Daswari; Al-Buraikan