Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Matches on JioCinema



Indian soccer fans can officially stream all World Cup matches through JioCinema in SD and HD quality. JioCinema is freely available on all mobile applications, including iOS and Android.

Viacom18 Sports India announced that JioCinema will live-stream every match and provide content specially curated for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. All viewers in India will have access to this global marquee competition from 20th November to 18th December on JioCinema. The TV broadcast schedule includes Sports18- 1 SD and HD.

How to watch FIFA World Cup Live Through JioCinema?

To watch it, you must have a JioTV account and be subscribed to the JioCinema pack.

The Jio Cinema app will be operational on every telecom operator sim for this special event. So even if you don’t have a Jio sim, there is no need to worry. However, having one will ensure that you get the Livestream at the proper speed.

Also, check out the guide to watching FIFA World Cup 2022 on a Roku device.

How many people are expected to watch the matches from India?

It is estimated that roughly 50 million people will tune in from India to watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. This number is expected to rise as the tournament progresses and more people catch wind of the event.

What is JioTV?

JioTV is a live TV streaming app that allows users to watch their favorite TV shows, movies, and sports. It is one of the many services offered by Jio, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries.

What other services does Jio offer?

In addition to JioTV, Jio also offers various other services such as JioMusic, JioMags, JioNews, and JioCloud. These services are all designed to provide users with a one-stop shop for all their entertainment needs.

Conclusion:

We hope you enjoyed this article on the Jio Cinema app live-streaming the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Be sure to check back for more updates as the tournament progresses. Thanks for reading!