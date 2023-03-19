The World Baseball Classic (WBC) is one of the most prestigious international baseball tournaments, featuring national teams from around the globe competing for the title of world champion.
The tournament was first held in 2006 and has since become a beloved event for baseball fans worldwide. In 2023, the WBC will return with a highly anticipated schedule, featuring some of the world’s best players representing their respective countries.
The tournament promises to be an exciting and intense showcase of the sport’s top talent, as well as a celebration of the rich history and diversity of baseball around the world. With the tournament set to take place in various locations across the globe, fans from all corners of the world will have the opportunity to experience the excitement and passion of the WBC.
World Baseball Classic 2023 Schedule (all times PT)
Here is complete schedule for World Baseball Classic 2023 below.
Wednesday, March 8
Chinese Taipei vs. Panama, 3 a.m., FS2
Korea vs. Australia, 7 p.m., FS2
Netherlands vs. Panama, 8 p.m., FS2
Thursday, March 9
Japan vs. China, 2 a.m., FS2
Cuba vs. Italy, 3 a.m., Tubi
China vs. Czech Republic, 7 p.m., Tubi
Panama vs. Cuba, 8:30 p.m., FS1
Friday, March 10
Japan vs. Korea, 2 a.m., FS2
Chinese Taipei vs. Italy, 3 a.m., Tubi
Australia vs. China, 7 p.m., FS2
Italy vs. Panama, 8 p.m., FS1
Saturday, March 11
Japan vs. Czech Republic, 2 a.m., FS1
Chinese Taipei vs. Netherlands, 3 a.m., FS2
Puerto Rico vs. Nicaragua, 9 a.m., FS2
Mexico vs. Colombia, 11:30 a.m., Fox
Venezuela vs. Dominican Republic, 4 p.m., FS1
United States vs. Great Britain, 6 p.m., Fox
Korea vs. Czech Republic, 7 p.m., FS1
Cuba vs. Chinese Taipei, 8 p.m., FS2
Sunday, March 12
Australia vs. Japan, 3 a.m., FS1
Italy vs. Netherlands, 4 a.m., FS2
Israel vs. Nicaragua, 9 a.m., FS2
Canada vs. Great Britain, 12 p.m., FS1
Puerto Rico vs. Venezuela, 4 p.m., FS1
United States vs. Mexico, 7 p.m., FS1
Czech Republic vs. Australia, 8 p.m., FS2
Monday, March 13
China vs. Korea, 3 a.m., FS2
Nicaragua vs. Dominican Republic, 9 a.m., FS2
Great Britain vs. Colombia, 12 p.m., FS2
Puerto Rico vs. Israel, 4 p.m., FS1
United States vs. Canada, 7 p.m., FS1
Tuesday, March 14
Venezuela vs. Nicaragua, 9 a.m., FS2
Colombia vs. Canada, 12 p.m., FS2
Dominican Republic vs. Israel, 4 p.m., FS2
Mexico vs. Great Britain, 7 p.m., FS1
ALL TIMES ET
Wednesday, March 15
Cuba vs. Australia (quarterfinals), 6 a.m., FS2
Israel vs. Venezuela, 12 p.m., FS2
Canada vs. Mexico, 3 p.m., FS2
Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico, 7 p.m., FS2
Colombia vs. United States, 10 p.m., FS1
Thursday, March 16
Japan vs. Italy (quarterfinals), 6 a.m., FS2
Friday, March 17
TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., FS1
Saturday, March 18
TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., Fox
Sunday, March 19
TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1
Monday, March 20
TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1
Tuesday, March 21
TBD vs. TBD (championship game), 7 p.m., FS1
