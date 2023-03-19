The World Baseball Classic (WBC) is one of the most prestigious international baseball tournaments, featuring national teams from around the globe competing for the title of world champion.

The tournament was first held in 2006 and has since become a beloved event for baseball fans worldwide. In 2023, the WBC will return with a highly anticipated schedule, featuring some of the world’s best players representing their respective countries.

The tournament promises to be an exciting and intense showcase of the sport’s top talent, as well as a celebration of the rich history and diversity of baseball around the world. With the tournament set to take place in various locations across the globe, fans from all corners of the world will have the opportunity to experience the excitement and passion of the WBC.

World Baseball Classic 2023 Schedule (all times PT)

Here is complete schedule for World Baseball Classic 2023 below.

Wednesday, March 8

Chinese Taipei vs. Panama, 3 a.m., FS2

Korea vs. Australia, 7 p.m., FS2

Netherlands vs. Panama, 8 p.m., FS2

Thursday, March 9

Japan vs. China, 2 a.m., FS2

Cuba vs. Italy, 3 a.m., Tubi

China vs. Czech Republic, 7 p.m., Tubi

Panama vs. Cuba, 8:30 p.m., FS1

Friday, March 10

Japan vs. Korea, 2 a.m., FS2

Chinese Taipei vs. Italy, 3 a.m., Tubi

Australia vs. China, 7 p.m., FS2

Italy vs. Panama, 8 p.m., FS1

Saturday, March 11

Japan vs. Czech Republic, 2 a.m., FS1

Chinese Taipei vs. Netherlands, 3 a.m., FS2

Puerto Rico vs. Nicaragua, 9 a.m., FS2

Mexico vs. Colombia, 11:30 a.m., Fox

Venezuela vs. Dominican Republic, 4 p.m., FS1

United States vs. Great Britain, 6 p.m., Fox

Korea vs. Czech Republic, 7 p.m., FS1

Cuba vs. Chinese Taipei, 8 p.m., FS2

Sunday, March 12

Australia vs. Japan, 3 a.m., FS1

Italy vs. Netherlands, 4 a.m., FS2

Israel vs. Nicaragua, 9 a.m., FS2

Canada vs. Great Britain, 12 p.m., FS1

Puerto Rico vs. Venezuela, 4 p.m., FS1

United States vs. Mexico, 7 p.m., FS1

Czech Republic vs. Australia, 8 p.m., FS2

Monday, March 13

China vs. Korea, 3 a.m., FS2

Nicaragua vs. Dominican Republic, 9 a.m., FS2

Great Britain vs. Colombia, 12 p.m., FS2

Puerto Rico vs. Israel, 4 p.m., FS1

United States vs. Canada, 7 p.m., FS1

Tuesday, March 14

Venezuela vs. Nicaragua, 9 a.m., FS2

Colombia vs. Canada, 12 p.m., FS2

Dominican Republic vs. Israel, 4 p.m., FS2

Mexico vs. Great Britain, 7 p.m., FS1

ALL TIMES ET

Wednesday, March 15

Cuba vs. Australia (quarterfinals), 6 a.m., FS2

Israel vs. Venezuela, 12 p.m., FS2

Canada vs. Mexico, 3 p.m., FS2

Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico, 7 p.m., FS2

Colombia vs. United States, 10 p.m., FS1

Thursday, March 16

Japan vs. Italy (quarterfinals), 6 a.m., FS2

Friday, March 17

TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Saturday, March 18

TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., Fox

Sunday, March 19

TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Monday, March 20

TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Tuesday, March 21

TBD vs. TBD (championship game), 7 p.m., FS1