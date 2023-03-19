Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Referee, All Official’s Names UEFA Champions League Match

The UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Real Madrid is one of the most anticipated events of the football season. As fans gear up for the big match, it is important to know who the officials will be.
The referee and his team play a crucial role in ensuring that the game is played fairly and that the rules of the game are upheld. In this article, we will be taking a closer look at the officials for the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match, including their names and countries of origin.
Date: 21st February 2023
Time: 3 PM ET
Liverpool vs Real Madrid Referee & Official Names
Here is the full list of referees and officials for Liverpool vs Real Madrid 1st leg match.
- Referee: István Kovács (ROU)
- Assistant Referee 1: Vasile Marinescu (ROU)
- Assistant Referee 2: Mihai Artene (ROU)
- Fourth Official: Horatiu Fesnic (ROU)
- Video Assistant Referee: Massimiliano Irrati (ITA)
- Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Marco Guida (ITA)
- UEFA Referee Observer: Hugh Dallas (SCO)
- UEFA Delegate: Nils Fisketjonn (NOR)
Who is István Kovács, the Referee for Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match?
István Kovács is a Romanian professional football referee who was born on October 25, 1985. He has been a FIFA-listed referee since 2013 and has been officiating UEFA Champions League matches since the 2019-20 season. He has previously refereed a number of high-profile matches, including the Europa League final between Villarreal and Manchester United in 2021.
Meet the Assistant Referees, Vasile Marinescu and Mihai Artene
Vasile Marinescu and Mihai Artene are both Romanian assistant referees who have been appointed to assist István Kovács in the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match. They have both been FIFA-listed assistant referees since 2018 and have previously worked together on numerous occasions.
Horatiu Fesnic, the Fourth Official for the Match
Horatiu Fesnic is a Romanian referee who will act as the fourth official in the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match. He has been a FIFA-listed referee since 2019 and has previously officiated in UEFA Europa League matches.
Massimiliano Irrati and Marco Guida, the VAR Officials
The video assistant referee (VAR) for the match will be Massimiliano Irrati, an Italian professional football referee who has been a FIFA-listed referee since 2011. Marco Guida, another Italian professional football referee who has been a FIFA-listed referee since 2014, will assist him as the assistant VAR official.
Who is Hugh Dallas, the UEFA Referee Observer?
Hugh Dallas is a former Scottish football referee who has been appointed by UEFA as the referee observer for the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match. He is responsible for observing and evaluating the performance of the match officials and providing feedback to UEFA.
Meet Nils Fisketjonn, the UEFA Delegate for the Match
Nils Fisketjonn is a Norwegian football official who has been appointed by UEFA as the delegate for the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match. He is responsible for ensuring that the match is conducted in accordance with UEFA regulations and for liaising with the match officials, team representatives, and stadium officials.
FAQs:
- When is the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match scheduled to take place?
The Liverpool vs Real Madrid match is scheduled to take place on April 6, 2023.
- Where will the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match be played?
The match will be played at Anfield, Liverpool’s home stadium.
- How were the match officials appointed for this match?
The match officials were appointed by UEFA's Referees Committee, which is responsible for selecting and appointing officials for UEFA competitions.
Conclusion
In conclusion, the Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Referee, All Official’s Names UEFA Champions League Match is set to be an exciting and closely contested match. The officials named for the match, including the referee, assistant referees, fourth official, video assistant referee, and UEFA referee observer and delegate, are all experienced and well-respected professionals in the world of football.
Their presence at the match ensures that it will be conducted in accordance with the highest standards of fairness, sportsmanship, and accuracy, and that any controversial incidents will be resolved as quickly and fairly as possible.
As fans of Liverpool and Real Madrid eagerly await this exciting match, they can rest assured that it will be officiated by a team of experts who will work tirelessly to ensure that it is a fair and enjoyable experience for all involved.
