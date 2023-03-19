Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Referee, All Official’s Names UEFA Champions League Match

Who is István Kovács, the Referee for Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match?

István Kovács is a Romanian professional football referee who was born on October 25, 1985. He has been a FIFA-listed referee since 2013 and has been officiating UEFA Champions League matches since the 2019-20 season. He has previously refereed a number of high-profile matches, including the Europa League final between Villarreal and Manchester United in 2021.

Meet the Assistant Referees, Vasile Marinescu and Mihai Artene

Vasile Marinescu and Mihai Artene are both Romanian assistant referees who have been appointed to assist István Kovács in the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match. They have both been FIFA-listed assistant referees since 2018 and have previously worked together on numerous occasions.

Horatiu Fesnic, the Fourth Official for the Match

Horatiu Fesnic is a Romanian referee who will act as the fourth official in the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match. He has been a FIFA-listed referee since 2019 and has previously officiated in UEFA Europa League matches.

Massimiliano Irrati and Marco Guida, the VAR Officials

The video assistant referee (VAR) for the match will be Massimiliano Irrati, an Italian professional football referee who has been a FIFA-listed referee since 2011. Marco Guida, another Italian professional football referee who has been a FIFA-listed referee since 2014, will assist him as the assistant VAR official.

Who is Hugh Dallas, the UEFA Referee Observer?

Hugh Dallas is a former Scottish football referee who has been appointed by UEFA as the referee observer for the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match. He is responsible for observing and evaluating the performance of the match officials and providing feedback to UEFA.

Meet Nils Fisketjonn, the UEFA Delegate for the Match

Nils Fisketjonn is a Norwegian football official who has been appointed by UEFA as the delegate for the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match. He is responsible for ensuring that the match is conducted in accordance with UEFA regulations and for liaising with the match officials, team representatives, and stadium officials.

FAQs:

When is the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match scheduled to take place?

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid match is scheduled to take place on April 6, 2023.

Where will the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match be played?

The match will be played at Anfield, Liverpool’s home stadium.

How were the match officials appointed for this match?

The match officials were appointed by UEFA’s Referees Committee, which is responsible for selecting and