Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund Referees and Officials for 2nd Leg UEFA Round of 16 – 7th March 2023

The excitement is building for the upcoming match between Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund, set to take place on March 7th, 2023. As with any high-profile match, the eyes of the football world will be on the players, coaches, and of course, the referees. In this article, we will take a closer look at the Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund Referee Names.

Referee: Danny Makkelie (NED)

Danny Makkelie is a Dutch football referee who has been active in the sport since 2009. He has officiated matches in both the Eredivisie and the UEFA Champions League, and is known for his calm and consistent approach to refereeing. Makkelie has earned a reputation as a fair and objective official, and his appointment to this match is a reflection of his skill and experience.

Assistant Referee 1: Rogier Honig (NED)

Rogier Honig is another Dutch football referee who will be assisting Makkelie in this match. He has been an assistant referee since 2010, and has worked with Makkelie on several occasions. Honig is known for his sharp eye and attention to detail, and will play an important role in ensuring that the match runs smoothly.

Assistant Referee 2: Jan De Vries (NED)

Jan De Vries is the second assistant referee for this match. Like Honig, he is a Dutch football referee with a keen eye for detail. De Vries has been an assistant referee since 2012, and has worked with both Makkelie and Honig in the past. He is known for his ability to maintain focus and stay alert throughout the match, making him a valuable member of the refereeing team.

Fourth Official: Jochem Kamphuis (NED)

Jochem Kamphuis is the fourth official for this match. He is another Dutch football referee who has been active in the sport since 2009. Kamphuis has worked as both a referee and an assistant referee, and is known for his clear communication and ability to keep the players under control. He will be responsible for monitoring the behavior of the players and coaches on the sidelines, and making sure that the match runs smoothly.

VAR: Pol Van Boekel (NED)

Pol Van Boekel is a Dutch football referee who will be serving as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for this match. The VAR is responsible for reviewing footage of the match and advising the referee on any decisions that may need to be overturned or confirmed. Van Boekel has been a VAR since 2018, and is known for his ability to make quick and accurate decisions based on the footage he reviews.

AVAR: Dennis Higler (NED)

Dennis Higler is the Assistant Video Assistant Referee (AVAR) for this match. Like Van Boekel, he is a Dutch football referee who has been serving as an AVAR since 2018. Higler will be responsible for assisting Van Boekel in reviewing footage of the match, and providing additional input and insights as needed.

Referee Observer: Tomasz Mikulski (POL)

Tomasz Mikulski is a Polish football referee who will be serving as the Referee Observer for this match. The Referee Observer is responsible for evaluating the performance of the referees during the match, and providing feedback and guidance as needed. Mikulski has been a Referee Observer since 2016, and is known for his ability to provide constructive feedback that helps referees improve their performance.