Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Start Time in Australia (AEST)

The boxing world is buzzing with excitement as Jake Paul and Tommy Fury prepare to step into the ring on 27th February 2023. This highly anticipated match has generated a lot of hype, and fans in Australia are eagerly waiting for the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Start Time in AEST Australia – 6 am AEDT, 27th February 2023.

What is the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Start Time in AEST Australia?

The Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Start Time in AEST Australia is 6am AEDT on 27th February 2023. Make sure you set your alarms early if you don’t want to miss out on this exciting match.

Who are Jake Paul and Tommy Fury?

Jake Paul is an American YouTuber, actor, and professional boxer. He has a professional record of 4-0, with all his victories coming by knockout. Tommy Fury, on the other hand, is a British boxer and reality TV star. He is the younger brother of Tyson Fury, the former heavyweight world champion.

How did the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight come about?

The rivalry between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury started when they exchanged words on social media. Both fighters have been calling each other out, and the fight was finally confirmed for 27th February 2023.

What are the odds for the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight?

The odds for the fight are still being determined, but it is expected to be a close match. Both fighters have impressive records, and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

How can I watch the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight in AEST Australia?

The fight will be available to watch on pay-per-view, and you can purchase it through your local cable provider or online streaming service.

What are the fighters’ training regimes?

Both Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are known for their intense training regimes. Jake Paul has been training with renowned boxing coach BJ Flores, while Tommy Fury has been working with his older brother Tyson Fury. Both fighters are putting in the hard work and dedication required to come out on top.

