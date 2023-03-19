Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Purse, Payouts, and Salaries Updated

The highly anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury has been making headlines since it was announced. With two undefeated boxers going head-to-head, the hype around the fight is not surprising. But, as with any high-profile sporting event, the question on everyone’s mind is: how much money will they make? In this article, we will take a closer look at the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury purse, payouts, and salaries to see who’s the big winner.

Fight Date: 26th February 2023

Time: 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET

Watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight at 6 AM AEST in Australia.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Purse, Payouts, and Salaries Table (Expected)

Get the expected purse and payouts for Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight below.

Boxer Total Purse Base Salary PPV Bonus Share Jake Paul $8.6 Million $3.2 Million $5.4 Million Tommy Fury $4.5 Million $2 Million $2.5 Million

How Much is the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Purse?

The purse for the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight is a staggering $13.1 million (predicted). Jake Paul is set to earn $8.6 million, while Tommy Fury will make $4.5 million. This makes it one of the biggest purses in boxing history, a testament to the star power of both fighters.

What is Included in the Payouts and Salaries?

The payouts and salaries for the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight are broken down into two categories: base salary and pay-per-view (PPV) bonus share.

Jake Paul’s base salary is $3.2 million, while his PPV bonus share is $5.4 million. Tommy Fury’s base salary is $2 million, and his PPV bonus share is $2.5 million.

The base salary is a fixed amount that the fighters receive regardless of the outcome of the fight. The PPV bonus share, on the other hand, is determined by the number of people who purchase the pay-per-view broadcast of the fight. The more people who buy the PPV, the higher the bonus share for the fighters.

Why are Jake Paul and Tommy Fury Earning so Much Money?

Both Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have become two of the biggest stars in the world of combat sports, thanks to their impressive records and their entertaining personalities. Jake Paul, in particular, has gained a massive following through his social media platforms and his knockout victories over former MMA fighters such as Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

Moreover, the interest in this fight has reached new heights as boxing and MMA fans alike are eagerly anticipating the outcome of this bout. As a result, the organizers of the event have been able to generate a significant amount of revenue through pay-per-view buys, sponsorships, and ticket sales.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Fight card

Here is the updated Fight card for Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury

Ilunga Makabu vs Badou Jack

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Ronald Martinez

Muhsin Cason vs Taryel Jafarov

Bader Samreen vs Viorel Simion

Adam Saleh vs Stuart Kellogg

FAQs

Q: How much will the winner of the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight make?

A: The winner of the fight will earn the same purse as outlined above, regardless of who wins.

Q: Will there be any other payouts or bonuses for the fighters?

A: There may be additional bonuses or incentives for the fighters, such as a knockout bonus, but these have not been disclosed.

Q: How can I watch the fight?

A: The fight will be available on pay-per-view through Showtime, and can be purchased through various cable and streaming services.

Conclusion

The Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury purse, payouts, and salaries are a reflection of the immense popularity of both fighters and the high level of interest in this upcoming bout. With a total purse of $13.1 million, this is set to be one of the biggest fights in boxing history, and the winner will walk away with a significant payout.

As we wait for the fight to take place, the anticipation continues to grow, and boxing and MMA fans alike will be eagerly waiting to see who comes out on top in this highly-anticipated matchup.