Are you ready for the biggest football match of the year? On Wednesday, May 10th, at 3 p.m. ET, AC Milan will face off against their city rivals, Inter Milan, at the iconic San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy. The match will be broadcasted on CBS and live-streamed on Paramount+. This is a match you won’t want to miss, so mark your calendars and tune in!

Football fans around the world are buzzing with excitement for the upcoming match between AC Milan and Inter Milan. These two teams are the biggest rivals in Milan, and their matches are always highly anticipated events. The rivalry between the two clubs dates back over a century, and it has produced some of the most intense and exciting football matches in history. This upcoming match promises to be no different.

AC Milan vs. Inter Milan Time, Date, Venue, and Broadcast

The AC Milan vs. Inter Milan match will take place on Wednesday, May 10th, at 3 p.m. ET. The match will be held at the San Siro stadium, which is located in Milan, Italy. San Siro is one of the most iconic football stadiums in the world, and it has been the home of both AC Milan and Inter Milan for many decades.

If you’re not able to attend the match in person, don’t worry. You can still watch the match live on CBS, or stream it online on Paramount+. This means you can tune in from anywhere in the world and watch the action unfold in real-time.

Date Time Location TV Live Stream Wednesday, May 10 3 p.m. ET San Siro — Milan, Italy CBS Paramount+

The Rivalry

The rivalry between AC Milan and Inter Milan is one of the most intense and heated rivalries in football history. The two clubs are based in the same city and have been competing against each other since the early 1900s. The rivalry between the two clubs is so intense that it is known as the “Derby della Madonnina” in honor of the statue of the Virgin Mary that sits on top of the Duomo di Milano, a famous cathedral in the city.

The rivalry between the two clubs has produced some of the most memorable moments in football history. There have been countless matches between the two sides that have been decided in the dying moments of the game, and the atmosphere at San Siro is always electric when these two sides meet.

Conclusion

The AC Milan vs. Inter Milan match promises to be a thrilling encounter between two of the biggest and most successful football clubs in Italy. The rivalry between the two sides is intense, and both teams will be determined to claim victory in this crucial match.

Whether you’re watching on TV or streaming the match online, be sure to tune in and witness the action unfold live. With talented players on both sides and a fierce rivalry, this is one match you won’t want to miss.