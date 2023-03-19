Mexico vs. Poland Starting Lineups, Time, Date, Venue, and Online Channels

This article gives all options to watch Mexico vs. Poland Live Stream online. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is fast approaching, and excitement is building for the tournament. One of the most eagerly anticipated match-ups will be between Mexico and Poland, two sides are known for their passionate supporters.

This article will provide all the information you need about the Mexico vs. Poland game, including the time, date, venue, and live stream channels.

Mexico vs. Poland Starting Lineups

Mexico XI: Ochoa; Sanchez, Moreno, Montes, Jesus Gallardo; Alvarez, Herrera, Chavez; Lozano, Martin, Vega.

Poland XI: Szczesny; Cash, Glik, Kiwior, Berezynski; Kaminski, Krychowiak; Szymanski, Zielinski, Zalewski; Lewandowski.

When is Mexico vs. Poland game?

The Mexico vs. Poland game will take place on 22 November at 11 PM CST.

What is the venue for Mexico vs. Poland game?

The venue for this game will be Qatar, Stadium 974. This stadium has a capacity of 40,000 and will be one of the main venues for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Where can I watch the Mexico vs Poland game?

The Mexico vs Poland game will be broadcast live on TV in many countries around the world. In Mexico, the game will be shown on Televisa & TV Azteca while in Poland, it will be broadcast on TVP.

For fans who want to watch the game online, there are a number of live stream channels that will be showing the match. These include FuboTV, Sling TV, and ESPN+.

About Televisa & TV Azteca

Televisa is the largest mass media company in Latin America, and it is also one of the largest producers of Spanish-language content in the world. The company’s flagship channel is Canal de las Estrellas, which is the most-watched channel in Mexico.

TV Azteca is another leading Mexican media company, and it is the second-largest producer of Spanish-language content in the world. The company’s flagship channel is Azteca Uno, and it is also the owner of the Mexican national football team.

About TVP

TVP is the public broadcaster in Poland, and it is the country’s largest television network. The company’s flagship channel is TVP1, and it also operates a number of other channels, including TVP2, TVP Sport, and TVP Polonia.

TVP is available to watch online via the TVP Player, which is a streaming service that offers live and on-demand content.

Conclusion

So there you have all the information you need to know about the upcoming Mexico vs Poland game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Be sure to tune in to watch what promises to be an exciting match-up between two of the world’s best teams.