Belgium vs. Canada Starting Lineups, Time, Date, Venue, and Updates

Belgium will face Canada in the group stage match of the FIFA World Cup Soccer tournament on 23rd November 2022. This article gives all details for watching Belgium vs. Canada live online streaming, including time, date, venue, and updates.

Belgium and Canada are two of the most popular teams in international football, with passionate fans from all over the world.

The Belgium national team is currently ranked 4th in the FIFA World Rankings, while Canada is ranked 18th. Both teams have enjoyed success on the international stage, with Belgium winning the 1984 European Championship and reaching the World Cup semi-finals in 1986. Canada has qualified for the World Cup on multiple occasions.

The two teams will face off in a highly anticipated match, with fans eagerly waiting to see which team will come out on top.

Belgium vs. Canada Starting Lineups

Predicted Belgium XI (3-4-3): Courtois, Debast, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Meunier, Tielemans, Witsel, Carrasco, De Bruyne, Hazard, Batshuayi

Predicted Canada XI (3-4-3): Borjan, Johnston, Vitoria, Miller, Laryea, Hutchinson, Eustaquio, Adekugbe, Buchanan, David, Larin

Event Belgium vs. Canada Host City Al Rayyan Stadium Dates 23rd November 2022 Venue 2 PM ET Live Stream Showmax Pro in 4k

When And Where Is Belgium vs. Canada Game?

The game is scheduled to be played on 23rd November 2022 at Al Rayyan Stadium. The time is 2 AM CT. Your time zone may defer so please check accordingly.

Belgium vs. Canada Live Stream Options

The official broadcaster for Belgium is RTBF & VRT. For Canada, it is Bell Media. Bell Media is the official broadcaster for Canada and has dedicated resources to ensuring that fans can watch their favorite team play live. The Livestream options provided by Bell Media are among the best in the industry, with high quality video and a reliable streaming platform.

Predictions:

It’s expected to be a close and exciting match, with both teams playing their best football. Ultimately, Belgium is likely to come out on top, thanks to its superior skill and firepower. However, Canada certainly has the potential to pull off an upset and win this game. Either way, fans are in for a real treat!

End Note

We can’t wait for this exciting match between Belgium and Canada! Both teams have a strong reputation in international football and will undoubtedly put on a great show for the fans. Whether you’re rooting for Belgium or Canada, don’t miss out on this exciting game – be sure to tune in and cheer on your favorite team!