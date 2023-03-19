France vs Australia Starting Lineups, Time, Date, Venue, and Live Coverage

The FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022 is just around the corner, and everyone is excited. The second day of the tournament will be played on November 22nd between France and Australia. The two teams have a history, with France winning the last four meetings between them.

Both countries are expected to put up a good fight, but who will come out on top? Tune in to find out! You can catch the game on one of the following channels:

France vs Australia Lineups

France XI (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Pavard, Konaté, Upamecano, Theo; Tchouaméni, Rabiot; Dembélé, Griezmann, Mbappé; Giroud

Australia XI (4-3-3): Ryan; Atkinson, Souttar, Rowles, Behich; McGree, Mooy, Irvine; Leckie, Duke, Goodwin

Game France vs Australia Date November 22, 2022 Kick-off 2:00pm ET / 7:00pm GMT / 9:00pm CAT / 12:30am IST (Nov 23) Stream: SBS ON DEMAND

For France: TF1 and beIN Sports

For Australia: SBS

So make sure you have your mobile device or computer ready to go! We can’t wait to see what happens.

Livestream Options for France Vs Australia

Here are some optional live stream services that you can use to watch the games.

FuboTV

SlingTV

Hulu with Live TV

DirecTV Now

PlayStation Vue

YouTube TV

All the above-mentioned OTT platforms are not free and require a subscription, many of them might not be available in your area. Please check the service in your area before subscribing.

The Livestream quality on these platforms is generally good, but it might vary depending on your internet connection. We recommend that you use a high-speed broadband connection to avoid any buffering issues.

If you’re looking for a free option to watch the game, you can try searching for a live stream on Reddit. There are many subreddits dedicated to streaming sports, however, we cannot comment on the reliability, quality, and legality of the same. So in our opinion, you should explore the free options at your own risk.

You could also use a VPN service to unblock these services if you are not able to access them due to geo-restrictions.

More Matches To Follow:

Germany vs Japan Game on 23rd November 2022

Denmark vs Tunisia match on 22nd November 2022

The general match outlook

Looking at the history of both teams, France has had the upper hand in most of their meetings. They have also been in good form lately, with their last major loss coming against Belgium in the FIFA World Cup 2018 semi-final.

All things considered, France is the favourite to win this match. However, Australia will not give up without a fight and we can expect an exciting game nonetheless!

Who do you think will win? Let us know in the comments!