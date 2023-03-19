Morocco vs. Croatia Starting Lineups, Time, Date, Venue, and Updates

If you’re a soccer fan (football), you won’t want to miss the match between Morocco and Croatia to be played at FIFA World Cup 2022. The two teams are sure to put on an excellent show for the fans, and there’s no better way to watch than online.

Here we will give you all the details you need to know about managing the match, including time, date, and venue. So mark your calendars and get ready for an exciting game.

Morocco vs. Croatia Lineups

Predicted Morocco XI: Bono; Hakimi, Saiss, Aguerd, Mazraoui; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal

Predicted Croatia XI: Livakovic; Stanisic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Barisic; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Vlasic, Petkovic, Perisic

Time, Date & Venue of the Match

The match between Morocco and Croatia will be played on 23 November 2022 at 5 AM Central Standard Time (CST). The game will be played at the Al-Bayt Stadium, Qatar.

How To Watch Morocco vs. Croatia Live Stream Online?

Now that you know all the basic information about the match, it’s time to learn how you can watch it online. The official broadcaster for Croatia is HRT, and there are no listed official broadcasters for Morocco.

However, the proximity of the countries may allow fans from both nations to watch the games on the same channel. In the case of geo-restriction, a good-quality VPN can be used to manage the games. Alternatively, services like Youtube TV can also be used with a VPN.

More about HRT

Croatia’s public broadcasting organization, Croatian Radiotelevision (HRT), is a government-owned corporation. It operates radio and television stations via both terrestrial and satellite transmission networks. HRT is made up of three joint enterprises – Croatian Radio (Croatian radio), Croatian Television (Croatian television), and Music Production (Glazbena proizvodnja), which includes the Symphony Orchestra, the Jazz Orchestra, and the Tamburitza Choir.

The Republic of Croatia, as the legal successor to the Kingdom of Yugoslavia, has full rights to HRT. Croatian Radio (then Radiopostaja Zagreb) began broadcasting on May 15, 1926, and the first program schedule for Croatian Television was published on August 23, 1953. In 1971, Music Production started operations.

In October 2011, HRT was admitted as a full active member of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

Team Lineups

Check out full squad for Morocco vs. Croatia game below.

Morocco Squad

GK: Yassine Bounou (Sevilla)

GK: Munir El Kajoui (Al Wehda)

GK: Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti (Wydad Casablanca)

GK: Anas Zniti (Raja CA)

DF: Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain)

DF: Noussair Mazraoui (Bayern Munich)

DF: Ganza Ek Niyssaiyu (RS Berkane)

DF: Romain Saiss (Besiktas)

DF: Achraf Dari (Brest)

DF: Badr Benoun (Qatar SC)

DF: Yahia Attiyat Allah (Wydad Casablanca)

DF: Jawad El Yamiq (Real Valladolid)

DF: Samy Mmaee (Ferencvaros)

MF: Younes Belhanda (Adana Demirspor)

MF: Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina)

MF: Azzedine Ounahi (Angers)

MF: Abdelhamid Sabiri (Sampdoria)

MF: Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers)

MF: Selim Amallah (Standard Liege)

MF: Yahya Jabrane (Wydad Casablanca)

MF: Amine Harit (Marseille)

FW: Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

FW: Munir El Haddadi (Getafe)

FW: Zakaria Aboukhlal (Toulouse)

FW: Ayoub El Kaabi (Hatayspor)

FW: Walid Cheddira (Bari)

FW: Soufiane Rahimi (Al-Ain)

FW: Sofiane Boufal (Angers)

FW: Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla)

FW: Ryan Mmaee (Ferencvaros)

FW: Abde Ezzalzouli (Osasuna)

Croatia Squad

GK: Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb)

GK: Lovre Kalinic (Hajduk Split)

GK: Ivica Ivusic (Osijek)

DF: Josip Stanisic (Bayern Munich)

DF: Josip Sutalo (Dinamo Zagreb)

DF: Martin Erlic (Sassuolo)

DF: Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig)

DF: Domagoj Vida (AEK Athens)

DF: Dejan Lovren (Zenit)

DF: Josip Juranovic (Celtic)

DF: Borna Barisic (Rangers)

DF: Borna Sosa (Stuttgart)

MF: Lovro Majer (Rennes)

MF: Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)

MF: Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

MF: Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan)

MF: Nikola Vlasic (Torino)

MF: Luka Sucic (Red Bull Salzburg)

MF: Mario Pasalic (Atalanta)

FW: Ivan Perisic (Tottenham)

FW: Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb)

FW: Marko Livaja (Hajduk Split)

FW: Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim)

FW: Ante Budimir (Osasuna)

FW: Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb)

Conclusion

