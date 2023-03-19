Spain vs Costa Rica: Match Officials (Referees), Starting Lineups, Time, Date, Venue, and Broadcast Options

Spain and Costa Rica will face each other in a Group E match at the Soccer World Cup on23rd November 2022. This will be an important meeting between the two nations at a major tournament. Spain is looking to build on its recent success at the World Cup, while Costa Rica will be trying to prove that it can compete with the best in the world.

The two nations have met each other once before in a competitive match. This was at the FIFA World Cup 2014, where Spain won 2-1. However, Costa Rica put up a brave performance and will be looking to get revenge on Spain.

Spain vs Costa Rica: Match Officials – Referees

Referee: Mohammed Abdulla.

Assistant Referees: Mohamed Al Hammadi and Hasan Al Mahri

Fourth Official: Ning Ma

Spain vs Costa Rica Starting Lineups

Here is the confirmed lineups for Spain vs Costa Rica Game

Spain XI: Unai; Azpilicueta, Rodri, Laporte, Alba, Busquets, Gavi, Pedri; Ferran, Asensio, Olmo

Costa Rica XI: Navas, Oviedo, Calvo, Waston, Duarte, Fuller, Bennette, Tejeda, Borges, Campbell, Contreras.

Time, Date & Venue

Here are the details of the match:

Time: 11:10 AM CST – Please calibrate according to your local time zone.

Date: 23RD November 2022

Venue: Al Thumama Stadium

Prediction:

Spain to win 2-1 – The Spanish team is filled with world-class players and should have too much quality for Costa Rica. However, the Costa Ricans will put up a brave fight and could cause an upset.

More Matches in World Cup 2022

Germany will face Japan on 23rd November 2022.

Senegal vs Netherlands game on 21st November 2022.

Spain vs Costa Rica Live Stream Channels:

How to watch Spain vs Costa Rica live online? Here is the official online broadcasters for both nations:

Spain – RTVE & MediaPro

Spain’s national public broadcaster, RTVE, and Mediapro, a private Spanish media company, will be the official broadcasters of the match between Spain and Costa Rica. RTVE will be airing the match live on its channel La 1, while Mediapro will be streaming it on its website.

Costa Rica – Teletica

Costa Rica’s national broadcaster, Teletica, will be airing the match between Spain and Costa Rica live on its channel Canal 7. Fans in Costa Rica will be able to watch the match online on Teletica’s Livestream service.

Thus, these are the details of Spain vs Costa Rica match at the FIFA World Cup 2022. This is sure to be an exciting match between two great footballing nations. Be sure to tune in and catch all the action!