The FIFA Futsal World Cup is one of the most prestigious tournaments in the world of indoor football, featuring the top national teams from around the globe. As with any international sporting event, ensuring fair play and adherence to the rules is of the utmost importance. That’s where the referees come in.

FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024 Qualifiers Referees

The FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024 Qualifiers will see a group of highly skilled and experienced referees take to the pitch to officiate matches and ensure that the games are played according to the rules and regulations of the sport. These referees are selected based on their expertise, professionalism, and ability to make quick and accurate decisions under pressure. They play a crucial role in the success of the tournament and are an integral part of the world of futsal.

Romania vs Finland

Referee 1: Kamil Çetin (TUR, photo)

Referee 2: Hakan Tezcan (TUR)

Third Referee: Fatma Tursun (TUR)

Timekeeper: Laurentiu Deaconu (ROU)

Spain vs Cyprus

Referee 1: Damian Grabowski (POL)

Referee 2: Slawomir Steczko (POL)

Third Referee: Monika Czudzinowicz (POL)

Timekeeper: Jose Cidoncha Cortes (ESP)

Italy vs North Macedonia

Referee 1: Stefan Vrijens (BEL)

Referee 2: Juan Boelen (BEL)

Third Referee: Yasin Alageyik (BEL)

Timekeeper: Giovanni Zannola (ITA)

Lithuania vs Belarus

Referee 1: Ondřej Černy (CZE)

Referee 2: Radim Cep (CZE)

Third Referee: Filip Nesnera (CZE)

Timekeeper: Gevorg Yeghoyan (ARM)

Israel vs Hungary

Referee 1: Yiangos Yiangou (CYP)

Referee 2: Michael Christofides (CYP)

Third Referee: Georgios Kozakos (CYP)

Timekeeper: Raafat Al Hamola (ISR)

Norway vs France

Referee 1: Denys Kutsyi (UKR)

Referee 2: Orest Dutsiak (UKR)

Third Referee: Sviatoslav Kliuchnyk (UKR)

Timekeeper: Preben Teigen (NOR)

Armenia vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Referee 1: Aleš Mocnik Peric (SVN)

Referee 2: Dejan Veselic (SVN)

Third Referee: Jernej Petek (SVN)

Timekeeper: Mihran Kudoyan (ARM)

Azerbaijan vs Greece

Referee 1: Eduardo Coelho (POR)

Referee 2: Cristiano Santos (POR)

Third Referee: Filipe Duarte (POR)

Timekeeper: Jeyhun Huseynov (AZE)

Kosovo vs Netherlands

Referee 1: Nicola Manzione (ITA)

Referee 2: Dario Pezzuto (ITA)

Third Referee: Martina Piccolo (ITA)

Timekeeper: Besart Ismajli (KOS)

Montenegro vs Slovenia

Referee 1: Alejandro Martinez Flores (ESP)

Referee 2: David Urdanoz Apezteguia (ESP)

Third Referee: Javier Moreno Reina (ESP)

Timekeeper: Vukic Femic (MNE)

Germany vs Latvia

Referee 1: Vlad Ciobanu (ROU)

Referee 2: Liviu Chita (ROU)

Third Referee: Laurentiu Deaconu (ROU)

Timekeeper: Florian Schreiber (GER)

Belarus vs Lithuania

Referee 1: Gabor Kovacs (HUN, photo)

Referee 2: Norbert Szilagyi (HUN)

Third Referee: Peter Zimonyi (HUN)

Timekeeper: Gevorg Yeghoyan (ARM)

Austria vs Belgium

Referee 1: George Jansizian (SWE)

Referee 2: David Glavonjic (SWE)

Third Referee: Kastriot Gerxhaliu (SWE)

Timekeeper: Daniel Stauber (AUT)

Cyprus vs Moldova

Referee 1: Marjan Mladenovski (MKD)

Referee 2: Josip Barton (MKD)

Third Referee: Done Ristovski (MKD)

Timekeeper: Larisa Avramidou (GRE)

Denmark vs Romania

Referee 1: Lars Van Leeuwen (NED)

Referee 2: Joern Te Kloeze (NED)

Third Referee: Jacob Van Dijke (NED)

Timekeeper: Jonas Rossen (DEN)

North Macedonia vs Sweden

Referee 1: Trayan Enchev (BUL)

Referee 2: Kaloyan Kirilov (BUL)

Third Referee: Ivo Tsenov (BUL)

Timekeeper: Dejan Dimitrijevik (MKD)

Belarus vs Portugal

Referee 1: Cedric Pelissier (FRA)

Referee 2: Victor Chaix (FRA)

Third Referee: Jordan Feltesse (FRA)

Timekeeper: Mihran Kudoyan (ARM)

Hungary vs Croatia

Referee 1: Talgat Kosmukhambetov (KAZ)

Referee 2: Turekhan Tursumbayev (KAZ)

Third Referee: Aslan Galayev (KAZ)

Timekeeper: Norbert Szilagyi (HUN)

Belgium vs Georgia

Referee 1: Juan Cordero Gallardo (ESP)

Referee 2: David Urdanoz Apezteguia (ESP)

Third Referee: Javier Moreno Reina (ESP)

Timekeeper: Juan Boelen (BEL)

Poland vs Azerbaijan

Referee 1: Grigori Ošomkov (EST)

Referee 2: Ingus Purinš (LVA)

Third Referee: Jagnar Jakobson (EST)

Timekeeper: Marta Brudnicka (POL)

France vs Serbia

Referee 1: Eduardo Coelho (POR)

Referee 2: Cristiano Santos (POR)

Third Referee: Ruben Santos (POR)

Timekeeper: Julien Lang (FRA)

Finland vs Denmark

Referee 1: Dominykas Norkus (LTU)

Referee 2: Mantas Pomeckis (LTU)

Third Referee: Irmantas Kaprasovas (LTU)

Timekeeper: Kirill Naishouler (FIN)

Moldova vs Spain

Referee 1: David Nissen (DEN)

Referee 2: Telmen Undrakh (NOR)

Third Referee: Dag Erik Tangvik (NOR)

Timekeeper: Igor Soltanici (MDA)

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Czechia

Referee 1: Chiara Perona (ITA)

Referee 2: Daniele D’Adamo (SMR)

Third Referee: Martina Piccolo (ITA)

Timekeeper: Nikola Tadic (BIH)

Slovenia vs Kazakhstan

Referee 1: Marc Birkett (ENG)

Referee 2: Peter Nurse (ENG)

Third Referee: Mark Patchell (IRL)

Timekeeper: Azra Ahmetovic (SVN)

Sweden vs Italy

Referee 1: Petar Radojcic (SRB)

Referee 2: Oliver Nikolić (SRB)

Third Referee: Nebojsa Panic (SRB)

Timekeeper: David Glavonjic (SWE)

Latvia vs Slovakia

Referee 1: Daniel Matkovic (SUI)

Referee 2: David Schaerli (SUI)

Third Referee: Darko Boskovic (SUI)

Timekeeper: Kiazo Leladze (LVA)

Netherlands vs Ukraine

Referee 1: Nikola Jelić (CRO)

Referee 2: Vedran Babic (CRO)

Third Referee: Dino Kramar (CRO)

Timekeeper: Lars Van Leeuwen (NED)