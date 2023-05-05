Kentucky Derby Schedule & How to Watch Guide: Everything You Need to Know

The Kentucky Derby is one of the most prestigious horse races in the world. This annual event is held at Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky, and attracts thousands of visitors from all over the world. In this article, we will provide you with a complete guide on the Kentucky Derby schedule and how to watch it.

Introduction

The Kentucky Derby is an annual horse racing event that takes place in Louisville, Kentucky, on the first Saturday in May. This year, the race will be held on May 6, 2023. The race is often referred to as the “most exciting two minutes in sports” due to its short running time. However, the excitement of the race is matched by the grandeur of the event, which includes extravagant hats, mint juleps, and a general air of southern charm.

Kentucky Derby Schedule

The Kentucky Derby schedule is packed with events that take place over the course of a week. Here is a breakdown of the key events:

Monday, May 1 – Wednesday, May 3

Kentucky Derby contenders arrive at Churchill Downs

Training sessions and press conferences take place

Thursday, May 4

Dawn at the Downs: Visitors can watch the Kentucky Derby contenders train while enjoying a breakfast buffet

Kentucky Derby Draw: The horses are assigned post positions in a draw that takes place at 11:00 AM ET

Friday, May 5

Kentucky Oaks: This is a race for three-year-old fillies that takes place on the day before the Kentucky Derby. The post time is 5:51 PM ET

Saturday, May 6

Kentucky Derby Day: The race will take place at 6:57 PM ET, and the TV coverage will be from noon-7:30 p.m. ET

How to Watch the Kentucky Derby

There are several ways to watch the Kentucky Derby, whether you’re at home or on the go. Here are your options:

NBC

NBC is the official broadcaster of the Kentucky Derby, and it will provide coverage of the race from noon-7:30 PM ET. You can watch the race on NBC on your TV or stream it online through the NBC Sports website or the NBC Sports app.

Peacock

Peacock is NBC’s streaming service, and it will provide exclusive coverage of the Kentucky Derby. You can watch the race on Peacock Premium, which requires a subscription.

NBC Sports

You can also watch the Kentucky Derby on NBC Sports’ website or app. The website and app require a cable or satellite subscription to access the live stream.

Kentucky Derby Viewing Tips

Watching the Kentucky Derby is an experience in itself. Here are some tips to make the most out of your viewing experience: